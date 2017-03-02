Encinitas events this weekend and beyond (March 3)

For more information on the event below and others, visit the city’s newsletter at http://bit.ly/2m530hc

Arts Alive Banner Unveiling

Residents are invited March 5 to meet the artists and view the street banners that will hang on Coast Highway 101 this spring.

For the display, 99 original artworks will line the six-mile-long exhibit, and people can bid on their favorites.

Refreshments will be served, and reservations are required by visiting http://bit.ly/2m530hc

The free event will take place from noon to 3 p.m. at Leichtag Commons, building 2, 441 Saxony Road.

Modified Okinawa Shorin-Ryu Karate

Participants will learn Japanese karate at classes every Wednesday in March from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and every Sunday in March from 2 to 4 p.m.

Classes will take place at the Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park.

For more information, call 760-633-2740.

Zumba Fitness

Participants will learn Latin and hip-hop dance fusion styles at this class every Thursday in March from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Classes will take place at the Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park.

For more information, call 760-633-2740.

Salon Salsa

Participants will learn the details and presentation of the Salon Salsa dance style every Friday in March from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Classes will take place at the Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park.

For more information, call 760-633-2740.

LIFE Foreign Film: Pina

LIFE Club San Elijo presented this 2011 German documentary about contemporary dance choreographer Pina Bausch on March 3 from 1 to 3 p.m.

The free event will take place at the San Elijo Campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Avenue, in the Student Conference Room.

For more information, email lifesanelijo@gmail.com.

Opening Reception: Momilani Ramstrum

An opening reception for “Colors Dance in Time” by Momilani Ramstrum will take place March 3 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Civic Center Gallery in City Hall, 505 S. Vulcan Ave.

The free event will feature artwork created with reused items like dried paint, sand, glue, string, wire and plant husks.

For more information, call 760-633-2600.

El Camino Quilt Guild speaker to discuss design process

The El Camino Quilt Guild meets 9:30 a.m. Thursday, March 9, at the Faith Lutheran Church 200 E. Bobier Dr, Vista, 92084 in the gym. Doors open 9 a.m.

The speaker is Tina Curran who will discuss "Design Process - Concept to Quilt." “The purpose of this talk is to share my process, step by step, and the sometimes linear, sometimes circuitous path I take to end up with my quilt designs, highlighting the inspirations and obstacles that pop up along the way.” The workshop is Curran’s Whimsical Garden on Friday March 10. Visit www.tinacurran.com

Guest fee for the meeting is $10. Visit elcaminoquilters.com or email info@elcaminoquilters.com for more information.

Artist Alliance exhibit at OMA

Oceanside Museum of Art (OMA) will present its third juried Artist Alliance members’ exhibition. Ninety-two artworks were chosen from more than 900 submissions, representing artists working in a wide variety of media and exploring a diverse range of subjects and styles. Juried by Karen McGuire of the Canon Gallery in Carlsbad and Sue Greenwood of Sue Greenwood Fine Art in Laguna Beach, this exhibition features a cross-section of the most noteworthy artwork from OMA’s talented artist members.

The Artist Alliance exhibition at OMA runs from March 4 through Aug. 27. OMA is located at 704 Pier View Way, Oceanside. Please call (760) 435-3721 or go online for hours. www.oma-online.org An artist reception is scheduled for March 25 from 6-7 p.m. Artist Alliance exhibit at OMA

Healing Garden and Therapeutic Landscapes Immersion

Attendees can learn about the design principles of a healing garden for stress-reduction and mindful awareness at the San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive, on March 4 from 9 a.m. to noon. Admission is $40 to $48.

For more information and to register, visit http://bit.ly/2mCyQzN

Saturday Family Fun

The Friends of the Cardiff Library present a storytime for kids at 10:30 a.m. every Saturday followed by crafting at the Cardiff Library, 2081 Newcastle Ave.

For more information about this free event, call 760-753-4027.

Abstract Collage Backgrounds

Nicole Austin will lead this abstract art class March 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Art Lounge on 101, 816 S. Coast Highway.

The cost is $95 per participant.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2lssV06

Messy Mixed Media Portraits

Nicole Austin will lead this mixed media class March 5 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Art Lounge on 101, 816 S. Coast Highway.

The cost is $75 per participant.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2l5awp2

Paint Your Jeans Workshop

Jennifer McHugh will lead this class where participants can paint their own jeans March 5 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Art Lounge on 101, 816 S. Coast Highway.

The cost is $55 per participant.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2l0xOLS

Healing Arts Class

People recovering from brain injuries and neurological challenges can enjoy this free art class March 4 at 11 a.m. at the Scripps Hospital Brain Injury Treatment Room, 354 Santa Fe Drive.

For more information and to register, call 760-633-6709.

Families Make History: Dreamcatchers

Participants can learn how to create dreamcatchers every Saturday and Sunday in March from noon to 4 p.m. at the San Dieguito Heritage Museum, 450 Quail Gardens Drive.

For more information about this free event, call 760-632-9711.

Encinitas Ballet: Shine Your Talent

The Encinitas Ballet will feature classical masterpieces on March 4 at 2 p.m. at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive.

The free performance will include selections from Sleeping Beauty, Don Quixote, the Nutcracker, La Bayadere, Les Corsaire, as well as folk Italian Tarantella, Dutch Clog dance and Indian dance.

For more information, call 619-857-7359.