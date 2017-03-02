Encinitas events this weekend and beyond (March 3)

For more information on the event below and others, visit the city’s newsletter at http://bit.ly/2m530hc
Arts Alive Banner Unveiling
Residents are invited March 5 to meet the artists and view the street banners that will hang on Coast Highway 101 this spring.
For the display, 99 original artworks will line the six-mile-long exhibit, and people can bid on their favorites.
Refreshments will be served, and reservations are required by visiting http://bit.ly/2m530hc
The free event will take place from noon to 3 p.m. at Leichtag Commons, building 2, 441 Saxony Road.
Modified Okinawa Shorin-Ryu Karate
Participants will learn Japanese karate at classes every Wednesday in March from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and every Sunday in March from 2 to 4 p.m.
Classes will take place at the Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park.
For more information, call 760-633-2740.
Zumba Fitness
Participants will learn Latin and hip-hop dance fusion styles at this class every Thursday in March from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Classes will take place at the Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park.
For more information, call 760-633-2740.
Salon Salsa
Participants will learn the details and presentation of the Salon Salsa dance style every Friday in March from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Classes will take place at the Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park.
For more information, call 760-633-2740.
LIFE Foreign Film: Pina
LIFE Club San Elijo presented this 2011 German documentary about contemporary dance choreographer Pina Bausch on March 3 from 1 to 3 p.m.
The free event will take place at the San Elijo Campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Avenue, in the Student Conference Room.
For more information, email lifesanelijo@gmail.com.
Opening Reception: Momilani Ramstrum
An opening reception for “Colors Dance in Time” by Momilani Ramstrum will take place March 3 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Civic Center Gallery in City Hall, 505 S. Vulcan Ave.
The free event will feature artwork created with reused items like dried paint, sand, glue, string, wire and plant husks.
For more information, call 760-633-2600.
El Camino Quilt Guild speaker to discuss design process
The El Camino Quilt Guild meets 9:30 a.m. Thursday, March 9, at the Faith Lutheran Church 200 E. Bobier Dr, Vista, 92084 in the gym. Doors open 9 a.m.
The speaker is Tina Curran who will discuss "Design Process - Concept to Quilt." “The purpose of this talk is to share my process, step by step, and the sometimes linear, sometimes circuitous path I take to end up with my quilt designs, highlighting the inspirations and obstacles that pop up along the way.” The workshop is Curran’s Whimsical Garden on Friday March 10. Visit www.tinacurran.com
Guest fee for the meeting is $10. Visit elcaminoquilters.com or email info@elcaminoquilters.com for more information.
Artist Alliance exhibit at OMA
Oceanside Museum of Art (OMA) will present its third juried Artist Alliance members’ exhibition. Ninety-two artworks were chosen from more than 900 submissions, representing artists working in a wide variety of media and exploring a diverse range of subjects and styles. Juried by Karen McGuire of the Canon Gallery in Carlsbad and Sue Greenwood of Sue Greenwood Fine Art in Laguna Beach, this exhibition features a cross-section of the most noteworthy artwork from OMA’s talented artist members.
The Artist Alliance exhibition at OMA runs from March 4 through Aug. 27. OMA is located at 704 Pier View Way, Oceanside. Please call (760) 435-3721 or go online for hours. www.oma-online.org An artist reception is scheduled for March 25 from 6-7 p.m. Artist Alliance exhibit at OMA
Healing Garden and Therapeutic Landscapes Immersion
Attendees can learn about the design principles of a healing garden for stress-reduction and mindful awareness at the San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive, on March 4 from 9 a.m. to noon. Admission is $40 to $48.
For more information and to register, visit http://bit.ly/2mCyQzN
Saturday Family Fun
The Friends of the Cardiff Library present a storytime for kids at 10:30 a.m. every Saturday followed by crafting at the Cardiff Library, 2081 Newcastle Ave.
For more information about this free event, call 760-753-4027.
Abstract Collage Backgrounds
Nicole Austin will lead this abstract art class March 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Art Lounge on 101, 816 S. Coast Highway.
The cost is $95 per participant.
For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2lssV06
Messy Mixed Media Portraits
Nicole Austin will lead this mixed media class March 5 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Art Lounge on 101, 816 S. Coast Highway.
The cost is $75 per participant.
For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2l5awp2
Paint Your Jeans Workshop
Jennifer McHugh will lead this class where participants can paint their own jeans March 5 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Art Lounge on 101, 816 S. Coast Highway.
The cost is $55 per participant.
For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2l0xOLS
Healing Arts Class
People recovering from brain injuries and neurological challenges can enjoy this free art class March 4 at 11 a.m. at the Scripps Hospital Brain Injury Treatment Room, 354 Santa Fe Drive.
For more information and to register, call 760-633-6709.
Families Make History: Dreamcatchers
Participants can learn how to create dreamcatchers every Saturday and Sunday in March from noon to 4 p.m. at the San Dieguito Heritage Museum, 450 Quail Gardens Drive.
For more information about this free event, call 760-632-9711.
Encinitas Ballet: Shine Your Talent
The Encinitas Ballet will feature classical masterpieces on March 4 at 2 p.m. at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive.
The free performance will include selections from Sleeping Beauty, Don Quixote, the Nutcracker, La Bayadere, Les Corsaire, as well as folk Italian Tarantella, Dutch Clog dance and Indian dance.
For more information, call 619-857-7359.
Performing Arts for Teens and Adults with Autism
Positive Action Community Theatre presents a class for improvisational theatre, choreographed dance and group singing March 4 from 2:30 to 5 p.m. at 535 Encinitas Boulevard, suite 101.
The classes cost $20 per session.
For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2mCsGzt
Food Forest Festival
Participants can help plant an edible forest on March 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Coastal Roots Farm, 800 Ecke Ranch Road.
For more information about this free event, visit http://bit.ly/2mIx5As
Lagoon Babies Family Fun Day
Participants can explore the variety of babies hatched or born at San Elijo Lagoon with Conservancy Naturalists and County Rangers on March 5 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at San Elijo Lagoon Nature Center, 2710 Manchester Ave.
For more information about this free event, visit http://bit.ly/2mCC3PV
First Sunday Music Series
Pianist Joshua White and jazz flautist Holly Hoffman will perform a free concert at Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive, on March 5 from 2 to 3 p.m.
Fore more information about this free event, visit http://bit.ly/2mqEmsp
North Coast Symphony
Hausmann Quartet violinist Isaac Allen will perform Piazzolla’s “Four Seasons of Buenos Aires” on March 5 at 2:30 p.m. at Seacoast Community Church, 1050 Regal Road.
For more information and ticket costs, call 760-753-3003.
Bollywood Dancing
Participants can learn a fusion of Indian and Western dance styles at this month-long class every Sunday in March from 3 to 6 p.m. at 1465 Encinitas Boulevard, suite A102.
The cost is $60 total for the four classes.
For more information, call 215-327-8691.
La Paloma Theatre
Now Showing: Moonlight, Manchester By the Sea, La La Land, Clueless, Rocky Horror Picture Show. Tickets: $10 (cash only). 471 Coast Hwy. 101. For show times, call 760-436-7469.
Friends of the Cardiff-by-the Sea Library to hold birthday celebration
The Friends of the Cardiff-by-the-Sea Library invite the public to join the community in celebrating the library’s 102nd birthday on March 11 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the library community room at 2081 Newcastle Avenue. As a part of the birthday celebration, the Friends used bookstore, the Book Nook, will offer all materials and books, including collectibles, for half off the regular marked price. And, of course, since this is a birthday celebration, there will be cake! Please join in the celebration. For more information, visit the website friendscardifflibrary.org.
Cardiff Purim Carnival March 12
A Purim Carnival with games, rides and ethnic foods will be held March 12, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Temple Solel, 3575 Manchester Ave., Cardiff by the Sea. The Carnival is open to the public and raises money to help fund programs for the Temple’s youth. Parking is available nearby at Mira Costa College with free shuttles to Temple. Prices the day of the carnival are $1 per ticket and $35 for a wristband that allows unlimited access to most rides. Advance ticket prices are 20 tickets for $18, 40 tickets for $36, 60 tickets for $54 and $25 for a wristband. For more information on the event and how to purchase tickets please visit www.templesolel.net or contact Ellen Fox, Temple Solel School Director (760-334-1465; efox@tempelsolel.net)
Full Moon hike with the San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy
A family-friendly, easy hike will be held March 12 at 7 p.m. by the light of the moon along the Dust Devil Nature Trail at the San Dieguito Lagoon. Don’t forget your flashlights! Dogs on leash are welcome. Free. Donations appreciated. Directions provided upon registration at www.form.jotform.com/61446150600141