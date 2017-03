Opera soprano Kasondra Kazanjian and a pianist will sing famous songs from operas at the Encinitas Library on March 19 at 6 p.m. Songs will include selections from La Boheme to Turandot to Carmen.

The musicians will also perform jazz tunes and Armenian folk songs. The free concert will take place at 540 Cornish Drive.

For more information about Kazanjian, visit http://www.kasondrakazanjian.com.