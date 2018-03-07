Encinitas events this weekend and beyond (March 9)

For a full list of events, visit the city’s newsletter at http://bit.ly/2Fihe8C.

Arts Alive Banner Unveiling

Meet the artists and view the painted street banners that will hang on Coast Hwy 101 this spring on March 10 from noon to 2 p.m. at Pacific View Academy of the Arts, 390 West F Street. Eighty-two original artworks will comprise the six-mile-long exhibit. Bid on your favorites. Refreshments will be served.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2oCQKoO.

Open Mic Nights

Every Tuesday, enjoy open mic nights at Univ. Studio Encinitas, 1057 South Coast Highway 101, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. For more information about this free event, visit http://bit.ly/2FeQwh7.

Additionally, Tower 13, 2633 South Coast Highway 101, now offers open mic nights every Wednesday from 6 to 9 p.m. For more information about this free event, visit http://bit.ly/2GYrPTa.

LIFE Film: Homelessness

Watch this compelling documentary with a discussion afterward, led by staff from the Community Resource Center and local elected officials on March 9 from 1 to 3 p.m. on the San Elijo Campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Avenue in room 204. For more information about this free event, email lifesanelijo@gmail.com.

Hamilton Throw-Down

Do not throw away your shot to prove who is the top "Hamiltonian" on March 9 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. Teens will be divided into groups to answer trivia questions about the smash Broadway musical, and play games earning points and bragging rights. Snacks will be provided. For more information about this free event, visit http://bit.ly/2oD3QlP.

West African Dance

Each week on Fridays from 7 to 8:30 p.m., guest instructors from Los Angeles to San Diego offer their expert talent and technique in teaching dance, which is accessible to all, from newcomers to advanced. Be prepared for a high energy class accompanied by live percussionists. It will take place at Dance North County, 533 Encinitas Boulevard. Cost is $13 to $15. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2FNVKyk.

O.P.E.N. Sketchbook with Sharon Belknap

Connect with nature and learn a lighthearted style of sketching with pencil, pen and watercolor on March 10 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Center for Creative Renewal, 1905 Crest Drive. Learn while watching Sharon's demonstrations along with her individual guidance. With this gentle approach to the creative process you'll be gaining confidence and leave inspired. No experience is required. The cost is $95. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2oCmYAu.

The Hutchins Consort: Mele o Hawai'i

Enjoy this free, family-friendly concert with guest artist Matt Akiona and experience the music of Aloha on March 10 at 11 a.m. at Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2FjwVMM.

Families Make History: Rain Sticks

Native American's used rain sticks to call upon the gods for rain in a dry climate. Every Saturday and Sunday in March, from noon to 4 p.m., celebrate these customs by making your own rain sticks, using paper rolls, rice, beans, foil, paint, feathers, and, of course, your imagination, and let your creativity rain supreme at the San Dieguito Heritage Museum, 450 Quail Gardens Drive. For more information about this free event, visit http://bit.ly/2Ff0hMj.

Cardiff Library anniversary

The Friends of the Cardiff-by-the Sea Library, 2081 Newcastle Ave., invite book lovers, library lovers and cupcake lovers to the library's 104th birthday celebration and to a birthday half-price sale on March 17 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the library community room and the Book Nook. All materials, including collectibles and media will be half price. Come join the celebration and enjoy a birthday cupcake.

St. Patrick's Stories and Songs

San Diego Folk Heritage and Storytellers of San Diego team up for a lively celebration of Irish heritage in the lovely great room, featuring the talents of Gemini Junction, Jim Hinton, and Eric George Tauber on March 17 at 7:30 p.m. at Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. Tickets are $18 or $15 for library members or children. For more information, visit www.sdfolkheritage.org.

The Nature of Poetry Today

This introductory class to poetry will cover why poetry sounds and looks the way it does today. The free class, instructed by Ron Salisbury, will take place March 10 at 1:30 p.m. For more information about this free event, visit http://bit.ly/2oD3QlP.

Family Day on the Farm

Enjoy a family-friendly morning of activities that can include: seeding, transplanting, composting, harvesting and more on March 11 from 10 a.m. to noon at Coastal Roots Farm, 441 Saxony Road. The cost is $15. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2oFC4VG.

Public Farm Tour

Get a behind-the-scenes glimpse of our production methods and the innovative technology we use on March 11 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost is $10. The cost is $15. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2oFC4VG.

Heritage Ranch Jam

This acoustic open mic will feature talented neighbors on March 11 from noon to 4 p.m. at The Heritage Ranch, 450 Quail Gardens Drive. Sign-ups start at 11:30 a.m. Admission is $5. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2Fa1DIP.

How to Defuse Your Relationship Conflicts

Learn a step-by-step, empowering process for defusing emotional triggers that lead to conflict and leave you feeling disempowered, upset or wronged in intimate relationships, with friends, family, work situations on March 14 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at the Carlsbad Senior Center, 799 Pine Avenue. The free class is led by Dr. Jane Ilene Cohen, NLP & TimeLine Master Practitioner. For more information, visit www.janecohencounseling.com/events.

Encinitas School of Music Fundraiser

Enjoy performances by the Blast Big Band, Young Rock All Stars and the Ol' Man Band on March 11 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 1393 Windsor Road. Food and beverages will be available. A silent auction of donated items will also be held. Admission is $20. Proceeds will offset costs and provide new equipment for students. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2H1doOh.