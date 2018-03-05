Girl Scouts participate in World Thinking Day

The Encinitas Service Unit of the San Diego Girl Scouts recently held World Thinking Day at Cardiff Elementary to celebrate girl scouting around the world. World Thinking Day is a day of celebrating international friendships. Cadette Troop 1744 hosted the event and over 200 girl scouts and leaders attended. Girl Scouts of all ages taught each other about countries around the world, led skits and songs, sampled food and participated in crafts and games in honor of the annual fun-filled, educational experience. The service unit would like to thank everyone that participated and the host troop.