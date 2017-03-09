Encinitas events this weekend and beyond (March 10)

For more information on the event below and others, visit the city’s newsletter at http://bit.ly/2m4STqD.

Cardiff Library 103rd anniversary celebration

Cardiff Library will celebrate its 103rd anniversary with half-off all materials and books, including collectibles and media in the Book Nook used bookstore, on March 11 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 2081 Newcastle Avenue. The free event will also include birthday cake and coffee.

For more information, call 760-753-4027.

Transparent watercolor class

Rikki Reinholz will teach a transparent watercolor class on Tuesdays in March from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The cost is $120 per participant.

A beginners’ class will also take place each Tuesday from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. That class will also cost $120 per participant. Both classes take place at 816 South Coast Highway 101.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2lMbOc5.

'Spring Planting Jubilee & Tomato Sale’ at Botanic Garden

A “Spring Planting Jubilee & Tomato Sale” will be held March 18-19, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., at the San Diego Botanic Garden.

This event is a plant lover’s dream with a wide variety of herbs, spring plants, orchids, bromeliads, garden art and implements available as well as all new locally-sourced and grown Summer Garden vegetable extravaganza, offered by Coastal Roots Farm. The sale will feature a wide variety of tomatoes, vegetables, seeds, cut flowers and annuals. Garden experts will be on hand to answer questions and provide helpful advice on spring plantings and caring for your entire garden.

Musical entertainment will be provided by Bob Ballentine and friends. Educational workshops will be offered throughout both days. Don’t miss the KidZone at the Jubilee with special educational displays, crafts and activities, as well as a petting zoo and pony rides. For more information, visit www.SDBGarden.org/events

Chalk painting repurposed treasures and furniture

Barbara Roth will present a chalk painting class on March 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cost, which includes materials, is $65 per participant. The class takes place at 816 South Coast Highway 101.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2l0OT8D.

CCA Envision Theatre Arts presents ‘She Kills Monsters’

Canyon Crest Academy Envision Theatre Arts presents “She Kills Monsters” March 16, 18, 31 at 7 p.m., March 23 at 4:30 p.m., and March 25 at 2 p.m.at CCA’s Blackbox Theatre. Written by Qui Nguyen. Directed by Jeannine Marquie.

For tickets and more information, visit www.cca-envision.org/events/

Beauty bar with essential oils

Denise Bonaimo Sarram will teach participants how to make their own bath and beauty products March 11 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The class costs $68 and includes all material. It will take place at 816 South Coast Highway 101.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2lGOQ5Y

Inner Voice: A Conversation

in Art Journaling

Kelly Kilmer will lead this class on art journaling on March 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The class costs $95 per participant and will take place at 816 South Coast Highway 101.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2mmlXJ2.

Bestselling author to speak at Seaside Center

Seaside Center for Spiritual Living continues its series of annual presentations featuring relevant and inspirational speakers with an appearance by Anita Moorjani, New York Times bestselling author, speaker and cancer survivor. Moorjani will share her story of healing and the insights she gained from her near-death experience and her time in the other realm. The event is on Friday, March 24, at 7 p.m. All are welcome to attend. VIP and General Admission tickets are available at SeasideCenter.org. Location: 1613 Lake Drive, Encinitas, 92024.

LIFE Lecture: What is a Genome and How Does it Apply to You?

Dawn Barry, vice president at Applied Genomics at Illumina, will lead a discussion on genomics on March 10 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the San Elijo Campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Ave. in room 201.

For more information about this free lecture, email lifesanelijo@gmail.com.

The Hutchins Consort

The Hutchins Consort will perform with G Burns Jug Band on March 11 at 11 a.m. at Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive.

For more information about this free concert, visit http://bit.ly/2n76c9A.

Composting workshop

The San Diego Botanic Garden will host a free composting workshop on March 12. Solana Center’s composting experts will teach attendees how to compost food waste with red wriggler worms during an interactive presentation. A free compost bin, worm bin and kitchen scrap caddy will be given away to two attendees in a raffle.

The event will take place at 230 Quail Gardens Drive from 1 to 3 p.m.

Families Make History: Dreamcatchers

Participants can learn how to create dreamcatchers every Saturday and Sunday in March from noon to 4 p.m. at the San Dieguito Heritage Museum, 450 Quail Gardens Drive.

For more information about this free event, call 760-632-9711.

Relaxation through meditation

Doug Frankel, long-time meditator, will lead a discussion and practice session on meditation March 11 at 2 p.m. at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive.

For more information about this free event, visit http://bit.ly/2mYewZV

Coastal Roots Farm tour

Participants can get a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the production methods and the innovative technology used at Coastal Roots Farm on March 12 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Leichtag Commons, 441 Saxony Road. The cost is a suggested donation of $10.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2lwUUPn

Teen Tech Week: Outside the Lens Youth Council

Teens can participate in this free monthly digital-media focused college and career readiness program on March 12 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive.

To register, visit http://bit.ly/2mu56aD

La Paloma Theatre

Now Showing: Moonlight, Manchester By the Sea, La La Land, Rocky Horror Picture Show. Tickets: $10 (cash only). 471 Coast Hwy. 101.