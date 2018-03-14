Encinitas events this weekend and beyond (March 16)

Storytelling Festival

The eighth annual event on March 17 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive, will feature multiple professional and community storytellers for pre-school, children, families and adults. Participate in workshops and an "open mic" event. Randel McGee, storyteller and puppeteer, will appear with his dragon puppet, Groark.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2GjYBiy.

The Yellow Boat

San Dieguito Academy's theatre department presents performances of "The Yellow Boat" on March 16 and 17 at 7 p.m. at the Liggett Theater, 800 Santa Fe Drive. Ticket prices range from $8 to $15. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit http://bit.ly/2p9hMnc.

Parks & Recreation Café

Celebrate Saint Patrick's Day at the Encinitas Senior Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive, on Marhc 16 from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Choose between corned beef, cabbage, mustard sauce, red potatoes, carrots, or barley soup and chicken caesar salad. Suggested donation for Seniors age 60+: $4, age 59 and under: $6. Reservations are required before 8 a.m. For more information, call 760-943-2258.

LIFE Lecture: Transportation in the 21st Century

Peder Norby, county planning commissioner, will talk about the dramatic changes happening now and on the near horizon in the transportation and energy sectors and how these changes will significantly change our cities. The lecture will take place March 16 from 1 to 3 p.m. on the San Elijo Campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Ave., room 204. Admission is free. For more information, email LifeSanElijo@Gmail.com.

Music By The Sea: Los Angeles Ensemble

Joanna Lee, violin, Tanner Menees, viola, Bingxia Lu, cello, and Sung Chang, piano, will perform on March 16 at 7:30 p.m. at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. Formed in 2015, the quartet was awarded First Prize at the Int. Music Competition Grand Prize Virtuoso in London, England. Its members are winners of international competitions and have trained in leading music schools worldwide. They will perform Mendelssohn's Piano Quartet No.2 and Brahms' Piano Quartet No. 3. Tickets are $14. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2FvlAu3.

Community Habitat Restoration Event

Join the monthly community-centered nature workout with San Elijo Lagoon Conservancy on March 17 from 9 a.m. to noon at the San Elijo Lagoon. Volunteer to assist with the installation of hundreds of native plants in the soil that anchor soils from erosion. For more information and to register, visit http://bit.ly/2Fvw5NH.

Spring Planting Jubilee and Tomato Sale

This event on March 17 and 18 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. is a plant lover's dream with a wide variety of herbs, spring plants, bromeliads, garden art and implements, and tomatoes. Locally-sourced and grown by Dianne's Herbs. Great food, educational workshops, petting zoo, crafts, and music from Bob Ballentine. It will take place at the San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive. Admission is free with paid admission or membership. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2IjHNc4.

Families Make History: Rain Sticks

Native American’s used rain sticks to call upon the gods for rain in a dry climate. Every Saturday and Sunday in March, from noon to 4 p.m., celebrate these customs by making your own rain sticks, using paper rolls, rice, beans, foil, paint, feathers, and, of course, your imagination, and let your creativity rain supreme at the San Dieguito Heritage Museum, 450 Quail Gardens Drive. For more information about this free event, visit http://bit.ly/2Ff0hMj.

Cardiff Library anniversary

The Friends of the Cardiff-by-the Sea Library, 2081 Newcastle Ave., invite book lovers, library lovers and cupcake lovers to the library’s 104th birthday celebration and to a birthday half-price sale on March 17 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the library community room and the Book Nook. All materials, including collectibles and media will be half price. Come join the celebration and enjoy a birthday cupcake.

Opening Reception: Ellen Speert

"Songs of Earth, Sea, Fire & Air." This show is inspired by natural artifacts, scavenged along the coast from forests and meadows. These talismans, together, illustrate the essence of a character or landscape, encountered along the path. Meet the artist and enjoy refreshments on March 17 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Encinitas Community Center Gallery, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive. For more information about this free event, visit http://bit.ly/2p7ar7y.

Opening Reception: Rebecca Grohowski

"Beelzibop Abstracts." This show is a selection of whimsically dark and playful abstracts full of energy and mood on canvas, using acrylic, charcoal, pastel, ink, pencil, paper and cloth. Meet the artist and enjoy refreshments on March 18 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Encinitas Library Gallery, 540 Cornish Drive. For more information about this free event, visit http://bit.ly/2IjxfJY.

Children's Farm and Garden Celebration

Enjoy a garden farm activity with parent class "extraordinary children and the parents that raise them" on March 18 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Coastal Roots Farm's Farm House, 441 Saxony Road. It will include an allergy friendly breakfast buffet. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2tF97hF.

Public Food Forest Tour

Join the Coastal Roots Farm, 441 Saxony Road, for a monthly in-depth walking tour where you'll learn about food forestry and more on March 18 at 3 p.m. All ages are welcome; age 17 or under must be accompanied by an adult. Admission is $15. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2tF97hF.

Gray Matters Benefit Concert

The concert will feature Jeff Berkley, Calman Hart, Jack Tempchin, Tim Flannery, Veronica May, and Back to the Garden on March 18 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Heritage Ranch, 450 Quail Gardens Drive.Eve will also perform with her band. A free download CD is included with the Premium ticket donation of $30. Admission is $25. Children are free. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2FJ3cgj.

La Paloma Theatre

Now showing: The Shape of Water; I, Tonya; and Rocky Horror Picture Show. Tickets: $10 (cash only). 471 Coast Hwy. 101. For show times, call 760-436-7469.