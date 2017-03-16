Encinitas events this weekend and beyond (March 17)

For more information on the event below and others, visit the city’s newsletter at http://bit.ly/2mpab1O
West African Dance
Daunte Fyalll will lead a West African Dance class on March 17 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Dance North County, 533 Encinitas Boulevard. The cost is $15 per participant.
For more information, call 760-402-7229.
Walking Tour of Historic Encinitas March 18
The Encinitas Historical Society will hold a free walking tour of Historic Encinitas on Saturday, March 18. The tour, which is led by a volunteer docent, begins at the 1883 Schoolhouse at 10 a.m. at 390 West F Street.
During the tour, the participants will find out about the history of how Encinitas came to be known as the “Flower Capital.” They will also learn why early settlers came to town in the 1880s and hear the background about buildings that were built in the 1920s by Encinitas’ first “recycler,” Miles Kellogg. The most photographed buildings in Encinitas are also a stop on the tour. The tour finishes around noon.
For more information about the walking tour, call the Encinitas Historical Society President Carolyn Cope at (760) 753-4834.
AARP offering Smart Driving Course
The nation’s first and largest eight-hour classroom refresher course for drivers 55 and up will take place March 21 from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Encinitas Community and Senior Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive.
The cost is $15 with an AARP card and $20 for the general public. Insurance companies offer discounts to graduated of this program, according to the City of Encinitas. For more information, call 760-943-2250.
Watercolor class
Jim Millard will teach a watercolor class for beginners on Thursdays in March from 10 a.m. to noon. The cost is $95 per participant. A class focused on California-style watercolor will also take place each Thursday from 12:45 to 3:45 p.m. That class will also cost $120 per participant. Both classes take place at 816 South Coast Highway 101. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2mmuuvA
Indigo Fabric Dyeing
Amanda Letscher presents a class on indigo dyeing on March 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost is $70 per participant. It will take place at 816 South Coast Highway 101. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2m8V27D
Pointed Brush Script Introduction
Kristi Darwick presents a class on pointed brush script on March 19 from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. The cost is $70 per participant. It will take place at 816 South Coast Highway 101. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2lqxmdz
Snow Angel production at SDA
San Dieguito High School Academy, 800 Santa Fe Drive, presents a production of Snow Angel on March 17 and 18 at 7 p.m. each night. All donations/proceeds will benefit the Community Resource Center.
Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at http://bit.ly/2n81oEU
Music by the Sea: Mana Trio
Soprano saxophonist Michael Hernandez, alto saxophonist Michael Mortarotti and pianist Cindy Lam will perform classical and jazz tunes at Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive, March 17 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $14.
For more information, call 760-633-2746.
Master Composting Course
Solana Center presents a five-week in-depth training about the art and science of composting on Saturdays in April. Course includes lectures, demonstrations and a field trip to a commercial composting facility. The trainings will take place at the Encinitas Boys & Girls Club, 1221 Encinitas Blvd., on Saturdays from April 1 to April 29 between 9:30 a.m. and noon. Encinitas residents get preferential registration, and the course fee is $50 per person. Scholarships are also available upon request.
For more information and to register, visit https://www.solanacenter.org/events
Coastal Sage Scrub Habitat Restoration
San Elijo Lagoon Conservancy hosts its free monthly planting event for the winter season at San Elijo Lagoon Ecological Reserve on March 18 from 9 a.m. to noon.
For directions and more information, visit http://bit.ly/2lLxUw3
Spring Planting Jubilee and Tomato Sale
Coastal Roots Farm presents food, educational workshops, a petting zoo, crafts and music from Bob Ballentine at the San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive, on March 18 and 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. The event is free with paid admission/membership to the Garden. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2mQCwRk
Concert: Roger Anderson Chorale
Encinitas’ newest arts organization presents its second performance, which will take place at Clairmont Lutheran Church, 4271 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard, in San Diego on March 17 at 7 p.m. The chorale will perform the Requiem by Gabriel Faure, and will also host the following guest choirs: the North Coast Capella Choir, Clairemont Lutheran Church Choir, and members of the Ramona Congregational Church.
Tickets cost $15 in advance and $20 at the door. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2lLvyxw
Macro Flower and Garden Photography Workshop
Bob Bretell presents a photography workshop at San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive, on March 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2mQqgjZ
Museum Next Door: Open House
The Lux Art Institute, 1550 S. El Camino Real, presents a day of art activities, entertainment, food and culture on March 18 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information about this free event, call 760-436-6611.
San Diego Storytelling Festival
This free event will feature multiple professional and community storytellers for people of all ages on March 18 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. Participants can also get involved in workshops and an open mic event.
For more information, call 760-753-7376.
Families Make History: Dreamcatchers
Participants can learn how to create dreamcatchers every Saturday and Sunday in March from noon to 4 p.m. at the San Dieguito Heritage Museum, 450 Quail Gardens Drive.
For more information about this free event, call 760-632-9711.
Kasondra Kazanjian
Opera soprano Kasondra Kazanjian and a pianist will sing famous songs from operas at the Encinitas Library on March 19 at 6 p.m. Songs will include selections from La Boheme to Turandot to Carmen. The musicians will also perform jazz tunes and Armenian folk songs. The free concert will take place at 540 Cornish Drive.
For more information about Kazanjian, visit www.kasondrakazanjian.com
La Paloma Theatre
Now showing: Moonlight, La La Land, Rocky Horror Picture Show. Tickets: $10 (cash only). 471 Coast Hwy. 101. For show times, please call 760-436-7469.
San Diego Cake Show
The San Diego Cake Show will be held March 18-19 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. The theme this year is Comic Cake, an explosion of all things comic. The show will include celebrity appearances from stars of the top TV baking competitions, classes taught by world-renowned teachers for all skill levels, from beginners to advanced, and free demonstrations on the Main Stage. Also, a large vendor area, hundreds of beautiful cakes and sugar art items, plus a display of amazing cakes from Food Network’s hit TV show Cake Wars. Visit www.sandiegocakeshow.com
Conservancy Wax & Wine event March 26
San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy will hold its annual Wax & Wine event Sunday, March 26, from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. at Knorr Candle Factory (14906 Via de La Valle, Del Mar, 92014). Members $50, non-members $75.Savor gourmet fare. Sip delicious wine selected by the chefs. Enjoy live music. Learn how to make your own beeswax candle and take it home. Stroll the lovely grounds of the Knorr Candle Factory. Receive discounts on all Knorr Candle Factory products.
Gourmet fare provided by Urban Kitchen Catering. The event sold out last year so make your reservations early. Visit www.sdrvc.ejoinme.org/waxandwine or call 858-755-6956.
Fishing Tackle, Boat & Travel Show
Fred Hall’s Fishing Tackle, Boat & Travel Show will be held March 23-26 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. The ultimate outdoor experience show; San Diego’s biggest boat, fishing, and outdoor recreation event of the year. Acres of boats, nearly 500 fishing, hunting and international travel booths, more than 200 seminars and dozens of free family fun activities have made this show a San Diego recreational destination for the past 41 years. Visit www.fredhall.com
Crest Canyon hike
The staff of the San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy invites hikers and their furry friends to join them on a hike at Crest Canyon Saturday, March 25 at 9 a.m. The canyon in dotted with Torrey Pines, found only in this area of San Diego County and on Santa Rosa Island off the Santa Barbara coast. Free: Hikers are asked to bring a pet food or treat donation for the Helen Woodward Animal Center. Register: www.form.jotform.com/61446285390156
Directions available upon registration. Visit www.sdrvc.org