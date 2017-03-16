Encinitas events this weekend and beyond (March 17)

For more information on the event below and others, visit the city’s newsletter at http://bit.ly/2mpab1O

West African Dance

Daunte Fyalll will lead a West African Dance class on March 17 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Dance North County, 533 Encinitas Boulevard. The cost is $15 per participant.

For more information, call 760-402-7229.

Walking Tour of Historic Encinitas March 18

The Encinitas Historical Society will hold a free walking tour of Historic Encinitas on Saturday, March 18. The tour, which is led by a volunteer docent, begins at the 1883 Schoolhouse at 10 a.m. at 390 West F Street.

During the tour, the participants will find out about the history of how Encinitas came to be known as the “Flower Capital.” They will also learn why early settlers came to town in the 1880s and hear the background about buildings that were built in the 1920s by Encinitas’ first “recycler,” Miles Kellogg. The most photographed buildings in Encinitas are also a stop on the tour. The tour finishes around noon.

For more information about the walking tour, call the Encinitas Historical Society President Carolyn Cope at (760) 753-4834.

AARP offering Smart Driving Course

The nation’s first and largest eight-hour classroom refresher course for drivers 55 and up will take place March 21 from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Encinitas Community and Senior Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive.

The cost is $15 with an AARP card and $20 for the general public. Insurance companies offer discounts to graduated of this program, according to the City of Encinitas. For more information, call 760-943-2250.

Watercolor class

Jim Millard will teach a watercolor class for beginners on Thursdays in March from 10 a.m. to noon. The cost is $95 per participant. A class focused on California-style watercolor will also take place each Thursday from 12:45 to 3:45 p.m. That class will also cost $120 per participant. Both classes take place at 816 South Coast Highway 101. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2mmuuvA

Indigo Fabric Dyeing

Amanda Letscher presents a class on indigo dyeing on March 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost is $70 per participant. It will take place at 816 South Coast Highway 101. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2m8V27D

Pointed Brush Script Introduction

Kristi Darwick presents a class on pointed brush script on March 19 from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. The cost is $70 per participant. It will take place at 816 South Coast Highway 101. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2lqxmdz

Snow Angel production at SDA

San Dieguito High School Academy, 800 Santa Fe Drive, presents a production of Snow Angel on March 17 and 18 at 7 p.m. each night. All donations/proceeds will benefit the Community Resource Center.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at http://bit.ly/2n81oEU

Music by the Sea: Mana Trio

Soprano saxophonist Michael Hernandez, alto saxophonist Michael Mortarotti and pianist Cindy Lam will perform classical and jazz tunes at Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive, March 17 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $14.

For more information, call 760-633-2746.

Master Composting Course

Solana Center presents a five-week in-depth training about the art and science of composting on Saturdays in April. Course includes lectures, demonstrations and a field trip to a commercial composting facility. The trainings will take place at the Encinitas Boys & Girls Club, 1221 Encinitas Blvd., on Saturdays from April 1 to April 29 between 9:30 a.m. and noon. Encinitas residents get preferential registration, and the course fee is $50 per person. Scholarships are also available upon request.

For more information and to register, visit https://www.solanacenter.org/events

Coastal Sage Scrub Habitat Restoration

San Elijo Lagoon Conservancy hosts its free monthly planting event for the winter season at San Elijo Lagoon Ecological Reserve on March 18 from 9 a.m. to noon.

For directions and more information, visit http://bit.ly/2lLxUw3

Spring Planting Jubilee and Tomato Sale

Coastal Roots Farm presents food, educational workshops, a petting zoo, crafts and music from Bob Ballentine at the San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive, on March 18 and 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. The event is free with paid admission/membership to the Garden. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2mQCwRk

Concert: Roger Anderson Chorale

Encinitas’ newest arts organization presents its second performance, which will take place at Clairmont Lutheran Church, 4271 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard, in San Diego on March 17 at 7 p.m. The chorale will perform the Requiem by Gabriel Faure, and will also host the following guest choirs: the North Coast Capella Choir, Clairemont Lutheran Church Choir, and members of the Ramona Congregational Church.

Tickets cost $15 in advance and $20 at the door. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2lLvyxw

Macro Flower and Garden Photography Workshop

Bob Bretell presents a photography workshop at San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive, on March 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2mQqgjZ

Museum Next Door: Open House

The Lux Art Institute, 1550 S. El Camino Real, presents a day of art activities, entertainment, food and culture on March 18 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information about this free event, call 760-436-6611.

San Diego Storytelling Festival

This free event will feature multiple professional and community storytellers for people of all ages on March 18 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. Participants can also get involved in workshops and an open mic event.

For more information, call 760-753-7376.

Families Make History: Dreamcatchers

Participants can learn how to create dreamcatchers every Saturday and Sunday in March from noon to 4 p.m. at the San Dieguito Heritage Museum, 450 Quail Gardens Drive.

For more information about this free event, call 760-632-9711.

