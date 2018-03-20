Encinitas events this weekend and beyond (March 23)

For a complete list of events, visit http://bit.ly/2DulJIf.

Kids Afterschool Art

Kids can learn to paint like a master artist on March 23 at 4 p.m. at Cardiff Library, 2081 Newcastle Ave. Participants will be led in a free instructional session that explores the artistic style on Andy Warhol. For more information, call 760-753-4027.

Build Your Own Hydroponic Winter Garden

Learn the principles of the hydroponic wick method by building your own sustainable garden to take home on March 24 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive. Admission ranges from $80 to $96. Materials are included. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2IG5rzK.

Vintage Faire

Makers and music enjoy a day of shopping vintage collections, local art, jellies/jams and more while enjoying live original music and a craft beer garden by Pizza Port on March 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Heritage Ranch, 450 Quail Gardens Drive. The event is free. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2IEflSD.

Heritage Ranch Jam

This acoustic open mic will feature talented Encinitas neighbors on March 25 from noon to 4 p.m. Sign-ups begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Heritage Ranch, 450 Quail Gardens Drive. Participants are allowed three songs or 15 minutes total. Admission is $5. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2IEflSD.

Families Make History: Rain Sticks

Native American’s used rain sticks to call upon the gods for rain in a dry climate. Every Saturday and Sunday in March, from noon to 4 p.m., celebrate these customs by making your own rain sticks, using paper rolls, rice, beans, foil, paint, feathers, and, of course, your imagination, and let your creativity rain supreme at the San Dieguito Heritage Museum, 450 Quail Gardens Drive. For more information about this free event, visit http://bit.ly/2Ff0hMj.

Historical Novels: A Great History Lesson

What can you learn about history from historical novels? Find out from Blaine Davies, who will lead a discussion of U.S. novels and how they can help us better understand what it was like to have experienced the dramatic events that shaped our country on March 24 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. For more information about this free event, call 760-754-7376.

The Poetry Show

Experience poetry as both visual and verbal performance, with published, award-winning local poets Ron Salisbury, Michael Mark and Deborah Allbritain reading aloud from their work on March 25 at 1:30 p.m. at Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. For more information about this free event, call 760-753-7376.

La Paloma Theatre

Now showing: The Shape of Water; I, Tonya; and Rocky Horror Picture Show. Tickets: $10 (cash only). 471 Coast Hwy. 101. For show times, call 760-436-7469.