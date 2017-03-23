Encinitas events this weekend and beyond (March 24)

For more information on the events below and others, visit the city’s newsletter at http://bit.ly/2nx7Ntq

Lagoon in Bloom Family Discovery Day

Children and their families are invited to explore nature’s blooms through arts and crafts and hiking on March 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the San Elijo Lagoon Nature Center, 2710 Manchester Ave. For more information about this free event, visit http://bit.ly/2nf52Ms

iPhone/Phone flower photography

Cliff Oliver presents a class on how to shoot photos of flowers with iPhones and other smart phones on March 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The class costs $55 per participant and takes place at 816 South Coast Highway 101. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2l0X0Su

Date Night and Acrylic Painting

Spramani Elaun will lead an acrylic painting class for couples on March 25 from 7 to 9 p.m. The class costs $105 per couple and takes place at 816 South Coast Highway 101. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2lqGgaF

Pointed Brush Scrip Capitals

Kristi Darwick will teach a calligraphy class on March 26 from 12:30 to 4 p.m. The class costs $70 per participant and takes place at 816 South Coast Highway 101. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2l110Cy

Encinitas Half Marathon Expo

People are invited to enjoy free samples, discounts and fitness and health booths at the Encinitas Half Marathon Expo on March 24 from noon to 6 p.m. and March 25 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The free event will take place at Moonlight Beach. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2nDUuHJ

West African Dance

Barron Lightner will lead a West African Dance class on March 24 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Dance North County, 533 Encinitas Boulevard. The class costs $15 per participant. For more information, call 760-402-7229.

Fresh Start: How to Use Soul Collage to Discover Your Hidden Creativity

A Soul Collag will take place March 25 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive. The class costs $75 to $90. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2mNvTMg

Families Make History: Dreamcatchers

Participants can learn how to create dreamcatchers every Saturday and Sunday in March from noon to 4 p.m. at the San Dieguito Heritage Museum, 450 Quail Gardens Drive. For more information about this free event, call 760-632-9711.

Step in Time Dance Performance

Children and teens will dance in ballet, hip hop, hula and ballet styles during a free performance at the Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive, on March 25 from 3 to 5 p.m. For more information, call 760-943-2261.

Encinitas Half Marathon

The inaugural Encinitas Half Marathon will be held on Sunday, March 26. With a fast, flat course ideal for first-timers and elites, the race is 13.1 miles on Highway 101 passing through Leucadia, Encinitas, Cardiff and Solana Beach. The coastal course has seven miles of ocean views with support stations and entertainment such as bands and DJs along the way. There will be a CLIF bar zone at miles 6 and 10 and an organic smoothie station at Ki’s at mile 9.

Registration includes a high-quality tech tee, goody bag, finisher’s medal and complimentary hot chocolate and organic granola agave oatmeal bowl at the finish. The race is capped at 6,000 runners. Register by Feb. 12 to get your name on your bib. To register or for more information, visit www.encinitashalfmarathon.com

Concert: Music of Women Composers

A free concert will celebrate the lesser-known music of female composers of the 19th, 20th and 21st centuries on March 26 at 2 p.m. at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. For more information, email Fontainelaing@yahoo.com.

La Paloma Theatre

Now showing: Lion, Distance Between Dreams, Bladerunner, Rocky Horror Picture Show. Tickets: $10 (cash only). 471 Coast Hwy. 101. For show times, please call 760-436-7469.

Pacific View Clean-up

The Encinitas Arts Culture and Ecology Alliance presents a clean-up of the Pacific View site on March 25 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The focus during the event will be cleaning, prepping and primering the interior of the Administration rooms. Participants are encouraged to show up in comfortable work clothes suitable for painting, as well as a good pair of gloves and a hat. Tools, brushes, paint, water, oranges and instructions will be provided. All volunteers over 18 must sign a waiver. Those under 18 are allowed with signed parental permission and supervision. For more information, visit www.eacea.org

Drawing/Painting — Getting it Right

Linda Luisi leads this class on drawing and painting for all levels on March 25 from 2 to 5:30 p.m. The class costs $40 per participant and takes place at 816 South Coast Highway 101. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2lMu1Gy

Master Composting Course

Solana Center presents a five-week in-depth training about the art and science of composting on Saturdays in April. Course includes lectures, demonstrations and a field trip to a commercial composting facility. The trainings will take place at the Encinitas Boys & Girls Club, 1221 Encinitas Blvd., on Saturdays from April 1 to April 29 between 9:30 a.m. and noon. Encinitas residents get preferential registration, and the course fee is $50 per person. Scholarships are also available upon request. For more information and to register, visit https://www.solanacenter.org/events

Solutions for Organic Waste Diversion Presentation Series

The Solana Center presents an event where people can learn how to keep organic material and food scrap out of landfills and reduce greenhouse gases on April 9 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds’ Infield Farm.