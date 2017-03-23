Encinitas events this weekend and beyond (March 24)

For more information on the events below and others, visit the city’s newsletter at http://bit.ly/2nx7Ntq
Lagoon in Bloom Family Discovery Day
Children and their families are invited to explore nature’s blooms through arts and crafts and hiking on March 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the San Elijo Lagoon Nature Center, 2710 Manchester Ave. For more information about this free event, visit http://bit.ly/2nf52Ms
iPhone/Phone flower photography
Cliff Oliver presents a class on how to shoot photos of flowers with iPhones and other smart phones on March 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The class costs $55 per participant and takes place at 816 South Coast Highway 101. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2l0X0Su
Date Night and Acrylic Painting
Spramani Elaun will lead an acrylic painting class for couples on March 25 from 7 to 9 p.m. The class costs $105 per couple and takes place at 816 South Coast Highway 101. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2lqGgaF
Pointed Brush Scrip Capitals
Kristi Darwick will teach a calligraphy class on March 26 from 12:30 to 4 p.m. The class costs $70 per participant and takes place at 816 South Coast Highway 101. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2l110Cy
Encinitas Half Marathon Expo
People are invited to enjoy free samples, discounts and fitness and health booths at the Encinitas Half Marathon Expo on March 24 from noon to 6 p.m. and March 25 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The free event will take place at Moonlight Beach. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2nDUuHJ
West African Dance
Barron Lightner will lead a West African Dance class on March 24 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Dance North County, 533 Encinitas Boulevard. The class costs $15 per participant. For more information, call 760-402-7229.
Fresh Start: How to Use Soul Collage to Discover Your Hidden Creativity
A Soul Collag will take place March 25 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive. The class costs $75 to $90. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2mNvTMg
Families Make History: Dreamcatchers
Participants can learn how to create dreamcatchers every Saturday and Sunday in March from noon to 4 p.m. at the San Dieguito Heritage Museum, 450 Quail Gardens Drive. For more information about this free event, call 760-632-9711.
Step in Time Dance Performance
Children and teens will dance in ballet, hip hop, hula and ballet styles during a free performance at the Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive, on March 25 from 3 to 5 p.m. For more information, call 760-943-2261.
Encinitas Half Marathon
The inaugural Encinitas Half Marathon will be held on Sunday, March 26. With a fast, flat course ideal for first-timers and elites, the race is 13.1 miles on Highway 101 passing through Leucadia, Encinitas, Cardiff and Solana Beach. The coastal course has seven miles of ocean views with support stations and entertainment such as bands and DJs along the way. There will be a CLIF bar zone at miles 6 and 10 and an organic smoothie station at Ki’s at mile 9.
Registration includes a high-quality tech tee, goody bag, finisher’s medal and complimentary hot chocolate and organic granola agave oatmeal bowl at the finish. The race is capped at 6,000 runners. Register by Feb. 12 to get your name on your bib. To register or for more information, visit www.encinitashalfmarathon.com
Concert: Music of Women Composers
A free concert will celebrate the lesser-known music of female composers of the 19th, 20th and 21st centuries on March 26 at 2 p.m. at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. For more information, email Fontainelaing@yahoo.com.
La Paloma Theatre
Now showing: Lion, Distance Between Dreams, Bladerunner, Rocky Horror Picture Show. Tickets: $10 (cash only). 471 Coast Hwy. 101. For show times, please call 760-436-7469.
Pacific View Clean-up
The Encinitas Arts Culture and Ecology Alliance presents a clean-up of the Pacific View site on March 25 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The focus during the event will be cleaning, prepping and primering the interior of the Administration rooms. Participants are encouraged to show up in comfortable work clothes suitable for painting, as well as a good pair of gloves and a hat. Tools, brushes, paint, water, oranges and instructions will be provided. All volunteers over 18 must sign a waiver. Those under 18 are allowed with signed parental permission and supervision. For more information, visit www.eacea.org
Drawing/Painting — Getting it Right
Linda Luisi leads this class on drawing and painting for all levels on March 25 from 2 to 5:30 p.m. The class costs $40 per participant and takes place at 816 South Coast Highway 101. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2lMu1Gy
Master Composting Course
Solana Center presents a five-week in-depth training about the art and science of composting on Saturdays in April. Course includes lectures, demonstrations and a field trip to a commercial composting facility. The trainings will take place at the Encinitas Boys & Girls Club, 1221 Encinitas Blvd., on Saturdays from April 1 to April 29 between 9:30 a.m. and noon. Encinitas residents get preferential registration, and the course fee is $50 per person. Scholarships are also available upon request. For more information and to register, visit https://www.solanacenter.org/events
Solutions for Organic Waste Diversion Presentation Series
The Solana Center presents an event where people can learn how to keep organic material and food scrap out of landfills and reduce greenhouse gases on April 9 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds’ Infield Farm.
Experts will discuss how Bokashi, black soldier fly larvae and aerated static piles can provide local solutions for managing organic material. Presentations include a talk about Bokashi from noon to 1:30 p.m. for $30, a Black Soldier Fly Larvae presentation from 1:30 to 3 p.m. for $30 and an aerated static piles presentation from 3 to 4:30 p.m. for $50. For more information and to register, visit www.solanacenter.org/events
Goodguys Meguiar Del Mar Nationals
Goodguys Meguiar Del Mar Nationals will be held March 31-April 2 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. A giant automotive festival delivering a full weekend of Cali-style hot roddin’. Over 2,500 of the finest hot rods, customs, muscle cars, tricked out trucks and classics in the country as they compete to win the coveted Goodguys 2017 Street Rod D’ Elegance Award. Hundreds of vendor exhibits, the “Nitro Thunderfest” vintage dragster exhibition, the Goodguys Autocross timed racing competition, a Swap Meet & Auto Trader Classics cars 4 Sale Corral, live music and free Kids Zone and more. Visit www.good-guys.com
Osher Lifelong Learning classes to begin at UCSD
Registration for the spring quarter is now open at The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of California, San Diego. The Institute conducts twice daily lectures and seminars for members over 50 years of age with the first lecture for the quarter beginning on Monday, April 3 at 10 a.m. All lectures are held on the Extension campus located at 9600 North Torrey Pines Road in La Jolla. Class offerings will include presentations from scholars and experts in the fields of international relations, science, medicine, art and humanities, among many other subjects. Spring quarter lecture subjects range from Hollywood’s Golden Age to stem cell research. For further information visit the UCSD Osher website at www.olli.ucsd.edu or by calling 858-534-3409.
Pi Beta Phi luncheon
A Pi Beta Phi luncheon with a community speaker will be held at Bernardo Heights Country Club in Rancho Bernardo Friday, March 31, 10:15 a.m.
For reservations and details contact Dotty Washburn at 858-487-7648.
School presents Wizard of Oz
From the widely adored silver-screen film to the intimate theatre at North Coast Rep, comes the theatre school production of The Wizard of Oz, directed by Benjamin Cole. You won’t want to miss this exciting theatrical journey, as it brings you closer than ever to the magic of the ruby slippers. Two casts of 30-plus kids will take you through the tornado from dusty Kansas and right into the Wonderful Land of Oz.
The Wizard of Oz opens March 29. Performance schedule: March 29 at 6 p.m., March 30 and 31 at 10 a.m., 12 p.m., and 6 p.m., April 1 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., and April 2 at 2 p.m. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, 92075. Tickets are $16 for adults and $12 for children 17 and under. To purchase tickets, call 858-481-1055 or visit www.northcoastrep.org/TheatreSchool
Conservancy Wax & Wine event
San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy will hold its annual Wax & Wine event Sunday, March 26, from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. at Knorr Candle Factory (14906 Via de La Valle, Del Mar, 92014). Members $50, non-members $75.Savor gourmet fare. Sip delicious wine selected by the chefs. Enjoy live music. Learn how to make your own beeswax candle and take it home. Stroll the lovely grounds of the Knorr Candle Factory. Receive discounts on all Knorr Candle Factory products.
Gourmet fare provided by Urban Kitchen Catering. The event sold out last year so make your reservations early. Visit www.sdrvc.ejoinme.org/waxandwine or call 858-755-6956.