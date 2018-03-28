Encinitas events this weekend and beyond (March 30)

For a complete list of events, visit the city’s newsletter at http://bit.ly/2pvUPe1.

Spring Egg Hunt

Calling all kids! Enjoy two performances by Hullabaloo and 20,000 eggs on March 31 from 10 a.m. to noon at Encinitas Community Park, 425 Santa Fe Drive. Egg Hunt times: 10:15 a.m. for ages 4 & under upper field, 5 & up lower field; 11:00 a.m. for ages 4 & under upper field, 5 & up lower field; and 11:45 a.m. for ages 4 & under upper field, 5 & up lower field. Bring your own basket for eggs. Extra parking with a free shuttle bus is available at San Dieguito Academy High School parking lot, at Nardo and Melba roads. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2DMf0th.

LIFE Film: The Hunt

Set in a small Danish village around Christmas, this film follows a man who becomes the target of mass hysteria after being wrongly accused of sexually abusing a child in his kindergarten class. It will be screened March 30 from 1 to 3 p.m. on the San Elijo Campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Avenue, room 204. For more information about this free event, email lifesanelijo@gmail.com.

Families Make History: Rain Sticks

Native American’s used rain sticks to call upon the gods for rain in a dry climate. Every Saturday and Sunday in March, from noon to 4 p.m., celebrate these customs by making your own rain sticks, using paper rolls, rice, beans, foil, paint, feathers, and, of course, your imagination, and let your creativity rain supreme at the San Dieguito Heritage Museum, 450 Quail Gardens Drive. For more information about this free event, visit http://bit.ly/2Ff0hMj.

La Paloma Theatre

Now showing: I, Tonya; Phantom Thread; and Rocky Horror Picture Show. Tickets: $10 (cash only). 471 Coast Hwy. 101. For show times, call 760-436-7469.

Life is Designed to Work Workshop

Do you sometimes feel life is not designed to work? In this interactive workshop on April 8 from 3 to 4:30 p.m., Dr. Jane Ilene Cohen, Intuitive & Transformational Counselor, NLP & TimeLine Master Practitioner, Hypnotherapist will address the ways you personally experience your life as not working, from the perspective of the "Life Is Designed to Work" thought system. Bring your issues, questions, and concerns to the workshop. Admission is a $10 to $20 donation. It will take place at Dr. Cohen's home office in Encinitas. Space is limited. RSVP at (760) 753-0733 to reserve your space and for the address. For more information, visit https://janecohencounseling.com/events/.