Off Track Gallery to host reception on April 14

The public is invited to a reception at the Off Track Gallery featuring the exquisite jewelry by Cheryl DeLain on Saturday, April 14 from 4 to 7 p.m.

“Join me on a global jewelry adventure featuring hand-blown glass from Murano Italy, vintage handmade silver from India and Thailand, rich lapis from Afghanistan, old Buddha amulets from Asia, and vintage porcelain from China,” DeLain said.

Refreshments will be served at the reception. All artwork in the Gallery will be 10% OFF the entire day from 10am to closing. This event is free and open to the public.

The Off Track Gallery, at 937 South Coast Highway 101 in Encinitas, is owned and operated by the San Dieguito Art Guild, a non-profit, 501(c)3 organization made up of over 200 talented local artists.

For more information, visit www.offtrackgallery.com.

— Submitted news release