Encinitas woman's work on display at Civic Center Gallery

A lifelong Encinitas woman is showing a collection of original paintings at the Civic Center Gallery through May 3.

Taylor Chapin's work has been display at the gallery at City Hall, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, since March 8. The paintings all focus on people, domesticity and consumerism.

She recently discussed her pieces and this show in an interview.

For more information, visit www.taylorchapin.com.

What are you showing in this gallery? How many pieces will be on display? Are there be any particular themes?

I am showing 15 paintings done in oil or acrylic paint ranging in size from 9-inches-by-12-inches to 60-inches-by-60-inches. There is an emphasis on pattern, light, and reflection highlighting themes of kitsch, pop culture, and voyeuristic separation to enhance the elusive beauty found in everyday existence.

What are your goals with this show?

My goal with this show is to continue to show my work in the community. It's great to get any sort of exposure in Encinitas plus it's always nice to have a deadline to give me that extra little bit of motivation to produce more paintings.

What inspires you as an artist?

As an artist, I am inspired by the desire to translate the complexity of my environment into paintings. I like to investigate my routine interaction with the world by depicting people and objects that I encounter daily, and express these experiences through painting to examine the opposing positive and negative forces found in everything. I’m captivated by the magic in the mundane and am drawn to a keen sense of observation and attention to atmosphere.

How does Encinitas/San Diego inspire your art?

A lot of my work comes directly from my own life and the people in my life here in Encinitas. My friends and family are a huge source of inspiration, and I often have people come sit for me in my studio located in Encinitas. I draw a lot from my domestic environment. I have also begun to incorporate a lot of water imagery into my work which could stem from my proximity to the ocean.

What is your story as an artist? How did you start and how has your work evolved?

I have always been interested in art ever since I was little taking "Mommy and Me" art classes. I continued through high school always opting for art electives. It wasn't until a couple years into community college at Mira Costa did I decide to take art more seriously and begin to pursue it as a career. I transferred to San Francisco Art Institute where I graduated with a Bachelor Degree in Painting a couple years ago. Since then, I have been lucky enough to be consistently showing and selling my work as well as taking on private and commercial commissions. My work has evolved a lot over the past few years, and I am moving away from direct representation and taking on a more expressive and painterly approach to my paintings.

How long have you lived in Encinitas? What is your history in the city?

I have lived in Encinitas almost my entire life. I moved to San Francisco to attend college for a few years. After graduating, I found I missed Encinitas a great deal and decided to move back a couple years ago. I am very glad I did. I have a lot of love for Encinitas, and I feel a fond familiarity for it having lived and worked here for most of my life. I currently live in Leucadia, and I have an art studio with an ocean view in Encinitas at the Leichtag Foundation.