Encinitas events this weekend and beyond (March 31)

For more information on the events below and others, visit the city’s newsletter at http://bit.ly/2o4BcIz

Acrylic Tropical Palms

Jesi Derfer will lead a class on painting palm trees on April 1 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The class costs $68 per participant and takes place at 816 South Coast Highway 101.

For more information, visit www.artloungeon101.com/events/acrylic-tropical-palms-3/

Paint Your Jeans Workshop

Jennifer McHugh will teach participants how to paint their own jeans during this class on April 1 from 2 to 4 p.m.

The class costs $55 per participant and takes place at 816 South Coast Highway 101.

For more information, visit www.artloungeon101.com/events/byoj-paint-your-jeans-workshop-2/

Using Pointed Brush Script

Kristi Darwick will lead a class on pointed brush script on April 2 from 12:30 to 4 p.m.

The class costs $70 per participant and takes place at 816 South Coast Highway 101.

For more information, visit www.artloungeon101.com/events/using-pointed-brush-script/

LIFE Foreign Film: Mustang

A French film with English subtitles about five orphaned sisters in a Turkish Village will show at the San Elijo Campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Avenue, in the student conference room for free on March 31 from 1 to 3 p.m.

For more information, email lifesanelijo@gmail.com

Lux Exhibit Opening

Vibha Galhotra from Chandigarh, India will show large-scale sculptures in Lux’s Artist Pavilion, 1550 S. El Camino Real, on March 31 from 6 to 9 p.m.

The cost is free for members and $10 for non-members.

To RSVP and for more information, visit www.luxart.wufoo.com/forms/qq96kh10kgdzk5/

Civic Center Gallery Opening Reception

Michelle D. Ferrara presents a gallery of her artwork on wood in this exhibit March 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Civic Center Gallery, 505 S. Vulcan Avenue.

For more information about this free event, visit www.mdferrera.com/

West African Dance

Dancers, drummers and singers will lead this class on March 31 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Dance North County, 533 Encinitas Blvd., suite 100.

The cost is $15 per participant.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/EncinitasWestAfricanDance

Trash Dash 5K Beach Run

H2O Trash Patrol presents a 5K run, walk or jog for people who are looking to help clean up the beaches on April 1.

Participants can begin at Hansen’s Surf Shop, 1105 South Coast Highway 101, at 8 a.m. and choose between two 5K courses that lead to the sand.

Reusable bags and gloves will be available for a beach clean-up along the way.

Prizes will be awarded for most trash picked up and for the strangest finds.

The cost is $10 per participant. All money raised during the Trash Dash will benefit H2O Trash Patrol to further their cleanup efforts and support their mission to reduce marine debris through active removal and awareness education.

For more information and to register, visit www.h2otrashpatrol.com/get-involved/events/trash-dash-series

Master Composting Course

Solana Center presents a five-week in-depth training about the art and science of composting on Saturdays in April. Course includes lectures, demonstrations and a field trip to a commercial composting facility. The trainings will take place at the Encinitas Boys & Girls Club, 1221 Encinitas Blvd., on Saturdays from April 1 to April 29 between 9:30 a.m. and noon. Encinitas residents get preferential registration, and the course fee is $50 per person. Scholarships are also available upon request. For more information and to register, visit https://www.solanacenter.org/events

Families Make History: Earth Month Recycled Collage

Participants can use recycled materials, such as cardboard, paper, bottle caps, fabric, newspaper and paint to create a three-dimensional collage every Saturday and Sunday in April from noon to 4 p.m. at San Dieguito Heritage Museum, 450 Quail Gardens Drive.

For more information about this free event, visit http://www.sdheritage.org/free-family-activities

TEDx Encinitas

A theme of “Changing Voices” will feature 12 speeches and two performances, all by people under the age of 24 at San Dieguito High School Academy, 800 Santa Fe Drive, on April 1 from 1 to 6 p.m.

The audience of this primarily student-run event will be limited to adults.

Ticket prices range from $65 to $85.

For more information, visit https://www.tedxencinitas.com/

First Sunday Music Series: Laura Flores

Laura Flores will perform jazz and swing guitar, as well as vocals, on April 2 from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive.

For more information about this free concert, visit http://encinitaslibfriends.org/Events18.php

La Paloma Theatre

Now showing: Lion, The Fly Fishing Film Tour, Rocky Horror Picture Show. Tickets: $10 (cash only). 471 Coast Hwy. 101. For show times, please call 760-436-7469.

$tart $mart Workshop

Karin Iwasaka, M.S., Career Counselor at California State College San Marcos School of Business, will be speaking on April 8 at 10:00 a.m. at the Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive, on “Knowing Your Worth: AAUW Start Smart Workshops at CSUSM.”

The $tart $mart Workshop series, sponsored by the American Association of University Women, Del-Mar-Leucadia branch, are designed for women in the workforce “to empower them with the skills and confidence to successfully negotiate their salary and benefits packages.”

Statistics show that there is at least a 21% pay gap between men and women in the United States. $tart $mart workshops are part of AAUW’s efforts to “close the pay gap, one workshop at a time.”

Encinitas North Coast Democratic Club