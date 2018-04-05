Encinitas events this weekend and beyond (April 6)

Pickin' Pear Concert

Tia Martini and Leon Elam will perform at the Pilgrim United Church of Christ, 2020 Chestnut Boulevard in Carlsbad, on April 7 at 7:30 p.m. The pair applies non-traditional stylings to their traditional instruments and create an original mix of modern American music. Together the Pickin’ Pear take the banjo and ukulele down the road of folk, rock, and bluegrass. Tickets are $15 to $18. For more information, visit www.sdfolkheritage.org.

Lecture: Is Democracy in Serious Danger?

Only a few years ago it looked like the entire world would become democratic. Today, nationalism, nativism, populism, and other forces are leading to rising demands for authoritarian rule. This lecture on April 6 from 1 to 3 p.m. on the San Elijo Campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Avenue, will examine the dangers elsewhere and at home. Dr. Sanford Lakoff, Professor Emeritus of Political Science, UCSD will lead the free talk. For more information, email lifesanelijo@gmail.com.

Spring & Luau Party

Celebrate the start of Spring with a luau-themed lunch party at the Encinitas Senior Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive, on April 6 at 11:30 a.m. Choose between the main course: rotisserie chicken, roasted potatoes, green beans and a roll, or soup & salad: split pea soup, egg salad on romaine with carrot sticks and a rye cracker. $4 suggested donation for seniors 60+, $6 for non-seniors 59 and below. For more information, visit http://www.encinitasca.gov/Resident/Senior-Citizens. To RSVP, call 760-943-2258.

First Fridays

Each month, visual, musical, and dance/dance making artists present work in a studio setting at Performing Arts Workshop, 1465 Encinitas Boulevard. The April 6 program, from 8 to 10 p.m. features dance by Hannah Cook, Liv Isaacs-Nollet, Ana Mendoza, and Trevor Polcyn; music by Blake Armstrong and Joe Cota; and art by Cheryl Ehlers. Refreshments available. For more information, visit www.dancepaw.com/performance or call 760-753-2671.

ArtFest

The juried show on April 7 and April 8 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive, features more than 20 artists selling their work, including sculptors, painters, glass artists, potters, jewelry makers, as well as gourd and fiber artists. There will be a quick draw competition on April 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is free with paid admission to the garden. For more information, visit http://www.sdbgarden.org/artfest.htm.

Half-Price Book Sale

Thousands of books, mostly priced from 25 cents to $1 will be sold at the Encinitas Library Books Store, 540 Cornish Drive, on April 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. CDs, 25 cents. DVDs, mostly $1. Members of EFL get to shop early, from 9-10am. (Encinitas Friends of the Library) For more information, visit www.encinitaslibfriends.org.

A Spring Celebration

This event includes family fun and live music by Earl Vincent Flores and The Romantic West on April 7 and April 8 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sunshine Gardens Nursery, 155 Quail Gardens Road. Hummingbird crafts and Hummingbird rescue birds, Spring planting ideas, chair massage, blown glass by Cocoon, Book signing by author Mary Plattis, olive oil releases and tastings, salad and veggies and treats. For more information, visit www.northcountyoliveoil.com.

Earth Month Recycled Collage

April is Earth Month. Create a fun and environment-friendly recycled art project, a three-dimensional collage every Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at the San Dieguito Heritage Museum, 450 Quail Gardens Drive. Using recycled materials, such as cardboard, paper, bottle caps, fabric, newspaper, paint, some bling, and of course your imagination. For more information, visit www.sdheritage.org or call 760-632-9711.

Opening Reception: Susan Coppock, Thunderstruck

This photography exhibit is a showcase of the feeling of being surrounded by nature, the infinite night sky, and the beauty of storms of Mother Nature's incredible fury. Meet the artist and enjoy refreshments at an opening reception on April 7 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Encinitas Library Gallery, 540 Cornish Drive. For more information, visit www.susancoppock.com or call 760-753-7376.

Joe Vickers Live Painting

Painting directly onto wood panels using Acrylic, Gouache, Ink and Pen, Joe paints in light layers leaving the wood grain to show through, adding depth to each piece. He will present live painting on April 8 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Bliss101, 533 South Coast Highway 101. For more information, visit www.bliss101.com or call 760-487-1900.

Date Night for a Cause

Enjoy a casual date-night setting featuring happy hour specials, food, and drinks, live music by Atomic Groove and more on April 27 at 8 p.m. at Belly Up Tavern, 143 South Cedros Avenue in Solana Beach. Tickets are $65 at www.radysncu.com or $70 at the door. All proceeds benefit Rady Children's. For more information, please contact Amy Durazo at (858) 966-8089 or adurazo@rchsd.org.

Men on Boats

New Village Arts Theatre, 2787 State Street in Carlsbad, presents "Men on Boats" on select dates through April 22. The gender-bent historical adventure comedy recreates John Wesley Powell’s ten-man 1869 exploratory expedition into the Grand Canyon with one twist: all of the roles are played by women. The production will be directed by Melissa Coleman-Reed (who directed NVA’s HAVING OUR SAY for Season Sixteen), featuring Kristianne Kurner as John Wesley Powell, and showcasing a diverse group of San Diego’s finest female actors. For tickets and more information, visit www.newvillagearts.org.

Seacrest Village Volunteer Fair

Seacrest Village Retirement Communities, 211 Saxony Road in Encinitas, will present a volunteer fair on April 16 from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Bring a friend, meet the fabulous residents and staff, and learn about working among them with rewarding volunteer opportunities. Attendees will also have a chance to tour the facility. RSVP by April 10 by calling 760-632-3718 or by emailing sseltser@seacrestvillage.org.