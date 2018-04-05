Lifelong Leucadian presents first photography show

A life-long Leucadian will present her first-ever photography show beginning April 14.

Cheyenne Arnold, 29, first seriously picked up a camera a few years ago. A former social media coordinator, Arnold said creativity had always been a part of her life.

"Looking at what I liked about the job, it was always the visuals and the creativity," she said. "I think spending a lot of time on Tumblr and just looking at cool photos made me realize I could totally do that, too."

She first purchased a Canon digital single-lens reflex camera (DSLR) and took it on a trip to Europe. However, she found the camera, which had several removable lenses, to be too bulky and hard to carry around.

She then picked up a FujiFilm X100T point-and-shoot camera — with a fixed lens and no zoom — and brought it on a second trip to Europe last June.

"It ended up being easier to carry around, and I took a lot of photos that I really loved," Arnold said. "Just having that camera helped me take more photos more often."

Cheyenne Arnold A photograph by Cheyenne Arnold A photograph by Cheyenne Arnold (Cheyenne Arnold)

Arnold will show about 30 stills from that trip, as well as places such as Encinitas and Arizona, in an opening reception at Solomon and Co. Hair Studio, 1114 North Coast Highway 101, on April 14 from 5 to 7 p.m. Chris Coté will perform live music.

Arnold's work will continue to be on display at the art studio and hair salon through May 31.

The artist said she feels grateful to display her photos at Solomon and Co., where she said she has received nothing but support from the owners, Eric and Leigh Zamora.

Arnold said she believes Solomon and Co.'s approach to featuring local residents makes it a welcome environment for newcomers and seasoned artists.

"That's their whole thing," Arnold said. "They're not looking for famous artists to come in. They're just looking for local people in the community to express themselves. They really do a good job at bringing that out."

Leigh Zamora said she and her husband are excited to offer Arnold a space for her first show. The couple opened the 650-square-foot Solomon and Co. last summer with two rooms: one for the husband's hair studio and the other as a space for local artists and musicians to share their work.

"Cheyenne brings a fresh, bright energy with her and that paralleled with her keen magnetic eye is magic," Leigh Zamora said.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/solomonandcohair or @CheyenneBoots on Instagram.