Encinitas events this weekend and beyond (April 7)

For more information on the events below and others, visit the city’s newsletter at http://bit.ly/2oIILUz

Farm Family Day

Families can participate in seeding, transplanting, composting and harvesting at a family day at Coastal Roots Farm, 800 Ecke Ranch Road, on April 9 from 10 a.m. to noon.

To RSVP, visit http://bit.ly/2oe7x2v

Farm Tour

Visitors can get a behind-the-scenes look at production methods and innovative technology at the Coastal Roots Farm, 800 Ecke Ranch Road, on April 9 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2o6nhUG

Bead Embroidery Bezeling

Betty Cox will lead a class on bead embroidery on April 8 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 816 South Coast Highway 101. The class costs $65 with most supplies included.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2nHor9Z

How to Find Love Letters in Your Name

Laurie Baum will lead a class on how to find the best partners for romance, friendship and business through the letters in your name on April 8 from 3 to 5 p.m. at 816 South Coast Highway 101. The class costs $45.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2mpZ8bU

Fishpeople

“Fishpeople,” a film directed by Keith Malloy will premiere at the La Paloma Theatre, 471 South Coast Highway, on April 13 at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. The film tells the stories of people impacted by the ocean and who have dedicated their lives to it.

Tickets are $5 and are available at the La Paloma box office, with no advanced sales. All proceeds benefit the MeWater Foundation. For more information, visit www.patagonia.com/fishpeople

Open Mic Night

Univ Studio Encinitas, 1057 South Coast Highway 101, hosts a free open mic for all ages every Wednesday from 6 to 9 p.m. Sign-ups start at 5:45 p.m. Hosted by local singer/songwriter Kennady Tracy, each slot is 10 minutes or the duration of 2 songs.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2o6jirb

Country Western Dance Lessons

Christy Johnson teaches country dances every Wednesday at Tower 13, 2633 South Coast Highway 101, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Classes are $5.

For more information, call 760-580-0116.

Lecture: Fred Dickey, The Way We Are

Fred Dickey, weekly columnist for the San Diego Union Tribune, presents a talk about how he finds the people whose stories populate his columns on April 7 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the San Elijo Campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Avenue, room 201.

For more information about this free event, email lifesanelijo@gmail.com.

ArtFest

The San Diego Botanic Garden presents ArtFest with a fine art exhibit, Asian art and art demonstrations on April 8 and 9 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 230 Quail Gardens Drive. The event is free with paid admission or membership.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2oyvulM

The Hutchins Consort

The Hutchins Consort will play a free jazz concert on April 8 at 11 a.m. at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2oWmsuZ

Families Make History: Earth Month Recycled Collage

San Dieguito Heritage Museum presents a free recylced art project session every Saturday at Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at 450 Quail Gardens Drive. People will use a a variety of recycled materials, such as cardboard, paper, bottle caps, fabric, newspaper, paint and some bling to create a three-dimensional collage.

For more information, call 760-632-9711.

Off Track Gallery Artist Reception

Yanina Cambareri (watercolor) and Eva Zuzuarregui (jewelry) will present an artist reception and sale on April 8 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Off Track Gallery, 937 South Coast Highway 101. Admission is free.

For more information, call 760-942-3636.

La Paloma Theatre

Now showing: Lion, Surf Premiere: Island Earth, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Rocky Horror Picture Show. Tickets: $10 (cash only). 471 Coast Hwy. 101. For show times, please call 760-436-7469.

Comedy and Beer at North Coast Rep

An evening of comedy and beer will be held at North Coast Rep’s Tuesday Night Comics event April 18. Hosted by Mark Christopher Lawrence, San Diego Critic’s Circle 2012 Outstanding Actor Of The Year, the show wil feature talent from all over the country with late night television credits as well as credits from Comedy Central, HBO, Showtime and more. Happy Hour starts at 6:30 p.m. ($3 veer and free appetizers) and the show begins at 7:30 p.m.

For more information, visit www.northcoastrep.org or call (858) 481-1055. North Coast Rep is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe, Suite D, Solana Beach, 92075.

Del Mar Opening Day and Pacific Classic Day Table Drawing

To purchase a table for the Live Race Meet Opening Day at Del Mar Race Track, Wednesday, July 19, or Pacific Classic Day, Saturday, Aug. 19, you must enter an online drawing. Applications will be accepted from 9 a.m. (Pacific Daylight Time) on Monday, April 10 through 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12. There is no fee to enter the drawing; however, only one entry per person is accepted. Visit www.dmtc.com

72nd Del Mar National Horse Show

The 72nd Del Mar National Horse Show will be held at the Del Mar Fairgrounds April 18-May 7. The event features three weeks of equestrian excellence in three distinct disciplines: Western, Dressage, and Hunter/Jumper, each featuring a Saturday night highlight event. The Del Mar National offers more than $350,000 in prize money and attracts more than 3,000 horses during the three weeks of competition. Visit www.delmarnational.com

West Coast Dressage Convention

The West Coast Dressage Convention will be held April 8 - 9 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. Through-the-levels teaching with Olympic Medalist Carl Hester MBE. Visit www.ca.shproductions.ca