Encinitas events this weekend and beyond (April 7)

For more information on the events below and others, visit the city’s newsletter at http://bit.ly/2oIILUz
Farm Family Day
Families can participate in seeding, transplanting, composting and harvesting at a family day at Coastal Roots Farm, 800 Ecke Ranch Road, on April 9 from 10 a.m. to noon.
To RSVP, visit http://bit.ly/2oe7x2v
Farm Tour
Visitors can get a behind-the-scenes look at production methods and innovative technology at the Coastal Roots Farm, 800 Ecke Ranch Road, on April 9 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2o6nhUG
Bead Embroidery Bezeling
Betty Cox will lead a class on bead embroidery on April 8 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 816 South Coast Highway 101. The class costs $65 with most supplies included.
For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2nHor9Z
How to Find Love Letters in Your Name
Laurie Baum will lead a class on how to find the best partners for romance, friendship and business through the letters in your name on April 8 from 3 to 5 p.m. at 816 South Coast Highway 101. The class costs $45.
For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2mpZ8bU
Fishpeople
“Fishpeople,” a film directed by Keith Malloy will premiere at the La Paloma Theatre, 471 South Coast Highway, on April 13 at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. The film tells the stories of people impacted by the ocean and who have dedicated their lives to it.
Tickets are $5 and are available at the La Paloma box office, with no advanced sales. All proceeds benefit the MeWater Foundation. For more information, visit www.patagonia.com/fishpeople
Open Mic Night
Univ Studio Encinitas, 1057 South Coast Highway 101, hosts a free open mic for all ages every Wednesday from 6 to 9 p.m. Sign-ups start at 5:45 p.m. Hosted by local singer/songwriter Kennady Tracy, each slot is 10 minutes or the duration of 2 songs.
For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2o6jirb
Country Western Dance Lessons
Christy Johnson teaches country dances every Wednesday at Tower 13, 2633 South Coast Highway 101, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Classes are $5.
For more information, call 760-580-0116.
Lecture: Fred Dickey, The Way We Are
Fred Dickey, weekly columnist for the San Diego Union Tribune, presents a talk about how he finds the people whose stories populate his columns on April 7 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the San Elijo Campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Avenue, room 201.
For more information about this free event, email lifesanelijo@gmail.com.
ArtFest
The San Diego Botanic Garden presents ArtFest with a fine art exhibit, Asian art and art demonstrations on April 8 and 9 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 230 Quail Gardens Drive. The event is free with paid admission or membership.
For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2oyvulM
The Hutchins Consort
The Hutchins Consort will play a free jazz concert on April 8 at 11 a.m. at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2oWmsuZ
Families Make History: Earth Month Recycled Collage
San Dieguito Heritage Museum presents a free recylced art project session every Saturday at Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at 450 Quail Gardens Drive. People will use a a variety of recycled materials, such as cardboard, paper, bottle caps, fabric, newspaper, paint and some bling to create a three-dimensional collage.
For more information, call 760-632-9711.
Off Track Gallery Artist Reception
Yanina Cambareri (watercolor) and Eva Zuzuarregui (jewelry) will present an artist reception and sale on April 8 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Off Track Gallery, 937 South Coast Highway 101. Admission is free.
For more information, call 760-942-3636.
La Paloma Theatre
Now showing: Lion, Surf Premiere: Island Earth, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Rocky Horror Picture Show. Tickets: $10 (cash only). 471 Coast Hwy. 101. For show times, please call 760-436-7469.
Comedy and Beer at North Coast Rep
An evening of comedy and beer will be held at North Coast Rep’s Tuesday Night Comics event April 18. Hosted by Mark Christopher Lawrence, San Diego Critic’s Circle 2012 Outstanding Actor Of The Year, the show wil feature talent from all over the country with late night television credits as well as credits from Comedy Central, HBO, Showtime and more. Happy Hour starts at 6:30 p.m. ($3 veer and free appetizers) and the show begins at 7:30 p.m.
For more information, visit www.northcoastrep.org or call (858) 481-1055. North Coast Rep is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe, Suite D, Solana Beach, 92075.
Del Mar Opening Day and Pacific Classic Day Table Drawing
To purchase a table for the Live Race Meet Opening Day at Del Mar Race Track, Wednesday, July 19, or Pacific Classic Day, Saturday, Aug. 19, you must enter an online drawing. Applications will be accepted from 9 a.m. (Pacific Daylight Time) on Monday, April 10 through 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12. There is no fee to enter the drawing; however, only one entry per person is accepted. Visit www.dmtc.com
72nd Del Mar National Horse Show
The 72nd Del Mar National Horse Show will be held at the Del Mar Fairgrounds April 18-May 7. The event features three weeks of equestrian excellence in three distinct disciplines: Western, Dressage, and Hunter/Jumper, each featuring a Saturday night highlight event. The Del Mar National offers more than $350,000 in prize money and attracts more than 3,000 horses during the three weeks of competition. Visit www.delmarnational.com
West Coast Dressage Convention
The West Coast Dressage Convention will be held April 8 - 9 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. Through-the-levels teaching with Olympic Medalist Carl Hester MBE. Visit www.ca.shproductions.ca
San Dieguito Cotillion
The San Dieguito Cotillion takes place April 8 and 22 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. The event features ballroom dance and etiquette classes for children. Helping the youth of San Diego build the manners and confidence to forge into their adult lives. Membership required. Visit www.sandieguitocotillion.com
Ugly Dog Contest
The 22nd Annual Ugly Dog Contest takes place April 9, 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m., at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.
Not just for ugly dogs: cutest dog, best trick, dog who looks like their owner and more. Gift baskets with dog products will be given to the 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners in each category. Gift bags with samples will be handed out to the first 100 to check in that morning.
Visit www.sandiegocoastalchamber.com or www.delmarfairgrounds.com
Brandeis San Dieguito Chapter to hold Cabaret
The Brandeis National Committee San Dieguito Chapter will hold a Cabaret, Sunday, April 23, at 11 a.m., at the El Camino Country Club, 3202 Vista Way, Oceanside. The program will feature a well-known, talented and funny L.A.-based musical comedy couple, Wendy and Rik, and a European brunch. Wendy and Rik combine their talents as entertainers, songrwiter (Rik), and actress (Wendy) as they perform songs ranging from Broadway to the Beatles to Buble with sharp timing and great humor.
$59, $79 - or $99 for priority seating - to benefit the BNC Scholarship Campaign, providing financial assistance for Brandeis University students. For more information please contact 619-890-1126 or BNCFNP@aol.com by April 16.
La Jolla Half Marathon returns April 23
One of America’s most picturesque and beautiful point-to-point races. Starting at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, the course follows a scenic coastal route before reaching the challenging climb to the summit of Torrey Pines State Park. After leaving the park, the course rolls atop Torrey Pines mesa, continues down through the residential district of La Jolla Shores, and finishes in Ellen Browning Scripps Park at La Jolla Cove. Visit www.lajollahalfmarathon.com
Healthy Living Festival
San Diego’s largest health and fitness expo, the Healthy Living Festival, returns to the Del Mar Fairgrounds April 8 – 9. This event draws over 10,000 people and incorporates everything imaginable to help promote and educate health and wellness including cooking demonstrations, free yoga and qigong classes, lectures, workshops, free medical screenings over 200 exhibitors, healthy food and beverages, and more.
For more information, visit www.healthylivingfestival.com