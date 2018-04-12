Encinitas events this weekend and beyond (April 13)

Brat and Beer Fest

Olivenhain Town Council presents the 46th annual Brat and Beer Fest on April 29. The day, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Olivenhain Meeting Hall, 423 Rancho Santa Fe Road, will include local craft beers, wine, soda and authentic German brats. For more information, visit www.olivenhain.org.

Theatre Dybbuk's Lost Tribes

Inspired by the stories of the lost tribes of Israel, Theatre Dybbuk presents a full-length theatrical work, rich in movement, original music, and lyrical language, that relates ancient mythological and tribal narratives to contemporary questions of integration, appropriation, and belonging. The performances take place April 14 at 7 p.m. and April 15 at 6 p.m. at The Hive at Leichtag Commons, 441 Saxony Road. For more information, call 760-479-6516.

Day of Mindfulness with Christie Turner

Join the Center for Creative Renewal, 1905 Crest Drive, for a day of meditation and mandala making, of body awareness and deep inner stillness on April 13 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Christie Turner will give dharma talks on the spring season as well as guided meditations both sitting and walking. For more information, call 760-436-3310.

Large animal evacuation forum

Join the City of Encinitas, Olivenhain Town Council, San Dieguito Riders and Encinitas Trails Coalition as they facilitate a positive dialog between goverment agencies, organizations, and our local community regarding future large animal evacuations on April 21 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at the Olivenhain Meeting Hall, 423 Rancho Santa Fe Road. The San Diego County Department of Animal Services, San Diego Humane Society, CalFire and Encinitas Fire have been invited to participate. Laura Ward, Deputy Director of the County Department of Animal Services will present on how large animal owners can be prepared in an emergency. In addition, each agency will explain their role in a fire evacuation and how a large animal owner can be prepared. For more information and to register, visit https://bit.ly/2HmzNqN.

Foreign film: 'Heat and Dust'

LIFE San Elijo will screen this film on April 13 from 1 to 3 p.m. on the San Elijo Campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Avenue in room 204. The plot follows two intertwined stories. The first is set in the 1920s and deals with an illicit affair between Olivia, the beautiful young wife of a British colonial official, and an Indian Nawab. The second, set in 1982, deals with Anne, Olivia's great-niece, who travels to India hoping to find out about her great-aunt's life, and while there also has an affair with an Indian man. English, rated R. For more information, email lifesanelijo@gmail.com.

Poetry slam

The 101 Artists’ Colony and Full Moon Poets will present its next La Paloma Poetry Slam on the Full Moon April 29 at the Historic La Paloma Theatre in Downtown Encinitas (471 S. Coast Highway 101). Admission at the 400 seat La Paloma is free. The slam begins at 7 p.m. but poets wishing to enter should be at the theatre front door at the 6 p.m.

For interested poets, all names will be placed in the famous popcorn bucket and the first 12 names pulled will be the line-up for the night. There are three elimination rounds going from 12 poets to eight and the final three for the last round. Prize money collected from the audience will go to the finalists. No props, musical instruments, costumes or recorded music allowed. Poets need three of their original poems that do not exceed three minutes each. Any questions ask at info@artsalivefoundation.org

Concert Fundraiser: Peter Sprague and Leonard Patton

Come and enjoy a music-filled evening and support a great cause at the Center for Creative Renewal, 1905 Crest Drive. Proceeds go to support the monks of the Gaden Shartse Monastery. To RSVP, call 760-436-3310.

The Hutchins Consort: Saturday Matinee

Enjoy a free family concert with the eight violins. hear a variety of music that is sure to please and delight on April 14 at 11 a.m. at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2H530bZ.

Earth Month Recycled Collage

April is Earth Month. Create a fun and environment-friendly recycled art project, a three-dimensional collage every Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at the San Dieguito Heritage Museum, 450 Quail Gardens Drive. Using recycled materials, such as cardboard, paper, bottle caps, fabric, newspaper, paint, some bling, and of course your imagination. For more information, visit www.sdheritage.org or call 760-632-9711.

Discussion: Traveling Light and Easy

Is travel or backpacking in your future plans? Come learn how to pack lightly for a more enjoyable trip on April 14 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. Join traveler and Camino trekker Amanda Schaffer as she offers tips on coordinating gear for any adventure, whether you'll be exploring ancient trails or touring modern cities. For more information, call 760-753-7376.

Performing Arts for Teens and Adults with Autism

Positive Action Community Theatre (PACT) teaches theatre, dance and group singing workshops designed to teach social/communication skills to teens and young adults with autism. Volunteers are welcome. Pacthouse Players will perform Beyond Bullying on Saturdays in April from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at 535 Encinitas Boulevard. For more information, call 760-815-8512.

San Dieguito Art Guild/Off Track Gallery Artist Reception

Enjoy refreshments at the free reception which features exquisite jewelry by Guild artist Cheryl DeLain on April 14 from 4 to 7 p.m. at 937 South Coast Highway 101. All artwork in the Gallery will be 10 percent off the entire day. For more information, call 760-942-3636.

Heritage Ranch Jam

This acoustic open mic will feature talented Encinitas neighbors on April 15 and 29 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Heritage Ranch, 450 Quail Gardens Drive. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2qcWxSw.

La Paloma Theatre

Now showing: Bombshell: The Lefy Lamarr Story, The Greatest Showman Sing-Along, Annihilation and Rocky Horror Picture Show. 471 Coast Hwy. 101. For show times, call 760-436-7469.