Encinitas events this weekend and beyond (April 14)

For more information on the events below and others, visit the city’s newsletter at http://bit.ly/2o7ZcN1

Spring Egg Hunt

Families can enjoy arts and crafts, prizes, jump houses, face painting and the opportunity to hunt 22,000 eggs at the city's Spring Egg Hunt on April 15 from 10 a.m. to noon. at Encinitas Community Park, 425 Santa Fe Drive.

Egg hunt times: 2 and under, 10:15am; 3-year-olds, 10:45; 4-5-year-olds, 11:15am; ages 6 and up, 11:45am.

Children should bring their own baskets.

There will be limited parking on-site with extra parking available at Scripps Hospital, lower parking lots, off of Devonshire Drive.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2oHZrf9

Introduction to Painting

Sandra Dodd will host a free introduction to painting class for emerging artists, young or old, on April 25 from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Cardiff Library, 2081 Newcastle Avenue.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2pagSFm

Venetian Plaster on Canvas Painting

Roberta Veatch will lead a Venetian plaster on canvas painting class on April 15 from 2 to 5 p.m. at 816 South Coast Highway 101.

Admission is $65.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2nPfV52

Poetic Expressions on the Self

Kelly Kilmer will lead this journaling and mixed media class on April 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 816 South Coast Highway 101.

Admission is $95.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2mN3JAz

LIFE Lecture: Defending our Oceans

Dennis Lees, diving marine ecologist/naturalist, will lead this free discussion on newly developing environmental problems confronting our oceans, including ocean acidification, rising sea temperatures, and overfishing on April 14 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the San Elijo Campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Ave., in room 201.

For more information, email lifesanelijo@gmail.com

West African Dance

Guest teacher Jahanna Blunt, a Los Angeles-based dancer, will lead this high-energy dance class, accompanied by live percussion, on April 14 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Dance North County, 533 Encinitas Blvd.

Tickets are $15.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2o6nEwr

Book Nook Sale

The Friends of the Cardiff-by-the-Sea Library presents a one-day $3 per bag book sale on April 15 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The sale will take place in the Cardiff-by-the-Sea Library community room, 2081 Newcastle Ave.

Shoppers can fill paper grocery bags with books from select tables for $3 total per bag, or purchase individual books for 25 cents each.

All proceeds will go toward supporting the library and its programs.

For more information, visit www.friendscardifflibrary.org or call 760-635-1000.

Families Make History: Earth Month Recycled Collage

San Dieguito Heritage Museum presents a free recylced art project session every Saturday at Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at 450 Quail Gardens Drive. People will use a a variety of recycled materials, such as cardboard, paper, bottle caps, fabric, newspaper, paint and some bling to create a three-dimensional collage.

For more information, call 760-632-9711.

Opening Reception: Weston Fuller

Weston Fuller presents the opening reception of his "Edible Truths" solo show which questions the relationship between society and the products they consume on April 15 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Leucadia Photoworks, 374 N. Coast Highway 101.

For more information about this free event, visit http://bit.ly/2paKwKm

La Paloma Theatre

Now showing: Kedi, Lion, Surf premiere: Fishpeople, Rocky Horror Picture Show. Tickets: $10 (cash only). 471 Coast Hwy. 101. For show times, please call 760-436-7469.