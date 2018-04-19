Passport to Brazil event to take place April 28

The diverse cultural background of Brazil includes many celebrations and festivals that have become known around the world, such as Brazilian Carnival. This colorful culture creates an environment that makes Brazil a popular destination. Encinitas Friends of the Arts (EFA) will recreate this culture at Passport to the Brazil, on April 28, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., at the Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive. In keeping with EFA’s mission to celebrate diversity through arts and culture, the event will foster an appreciation and fresh awareness of ancient and modern Brazil, and raise funds for much-needed arts programs in the city.

"Passport to the Brazil" will feature many of Southern California’s finest cultural artists, musicians and dancers. Cajuina is a San Diego-based band specializing in authentic Forró, Samba, Bossa Nova and Musica Popular Brasileira. Performers include Bahia-born Lucas Lima on guitar and vocals, Stefanie Schmitz on saxophone and clarinet, Emi Cara on percussion, and Ben Rempel on drums. They are best known for getting a high-energy dance party started.

Super Sonic Samba School plays traditional samba rhythms of Brazil, featuring live percussionists, singers and dancers. The school was founded in 1990 with the mission to spread the vibrant Brazilian culture through drum and dance.

Brazilian dancer and artist Dina Bedenko will also perform. She is the Founder and Artistic Director of Energia Entertainment, producing and curating cultural events, and merging visual and performing arts.

Artist Patricia Frischer has created four 7’ banners that will be used as a stage backdrop for Passport to Brazil performances. The banners, which will be available for purchase, are an homage to major Brazilian artist Tarsila do Amaral (1886–1973), who is known as the mother of contemporary art in that country. Frischer received an MFA in sculpture from the California College of Arts and Crafts.

Artist Heather Gibb will display her exotic masks, which are hand-crafted from papier-mâché, and designed for theatre costumes. She is a sculptor and painter who designs beautiful and functional artwork.

Delicious Brazilian-inspired food and drink will be provided by Da Fazenda, while attendees enjoy making Samba Shakers, shopping at the Brazilian Marketplace, and participate in opportunity drawings of artwork and rare collectibles.

As part of EFA’s ongoing Passport Series, this event is expected to sell out. Seating is limited. Advance tickets are $40 for EFA members, $45 for the general public or $50 at the door. The best deal is the combo package: membership and admission for $50 in advance. For tickets, visit: www.encinitasarts.org. For more information, please email encinitasarts@gmail.com or call (760) 298-1708.