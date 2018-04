Mayor's Interfaith Community Prayer Breakfast

Mayor Catherine Blakespear will speak at the 25th annual Mayor's Interfaith Community Prayer Breakfast on May 3 from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at the Encinitas Community and Senior Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive. Reverend Megan Cefalu will speak on "Poverty and Privilege." Check-in begins at 7 a.m., and seating is limited, so attendees must RSVP by April 30 by contacting Keith Goodsell at kgoodsell@encinitasca.gov.