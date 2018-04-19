Encinitas events this weekend and beyond (April 20)

For a complete list of events, visit the city’s newsletter at https://bit.ly/2quNc8S.

Arbor Day tree planting event

The City of Encinitas will be hosting a free "Arbor Day" event for tree enthusiasts on April 21 from 10 a.m. to noon at San Dieguito Academy, 800 Santa Fe Drive. Tree Stewards will be on hand to discuss tree care and management in an urban setting. Vendor booths with tree information and giveaways. Volunteers are needed to help plant trees (the holes will be pre-dug!). For more information, call 760-633-2850.

Earthquake lecture

Jean Bernard Minster, distinguished professor of Geophysics at Scripps Institution of Oceanography, UCSD, and former Scientific Director of the Southern California Earthquake Center (SCEC), will review recent advances in assessing seismic risks in Southern California in a free lecture presented by Life San Elijo on the San Elijo Campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Avenue, on April 20 from 1 to 3 p.m. The discussion will examine Professor Jordan's (USC/SCEC) characterization of the southern San Andreas fault as “Locked, Loaded, and Ready to Roll.” His words triggered a spike in earthquake insurance applications. But because our experience with large earthquakes in the region is very limited, we have to turn to videos generated by massive supercomputer simulations of such events to evaluate their potential effects. For more information, email lifesanelijo@gmail.com.

SDA Foundation's Inaugural Golf Tournament

Take part in San Dieguito Academy Foundation's first-ever golf tournament on April 20 at 1 p.m. at Shotgun Start, Emerald Isle Golf Course, 660 S El Camino Real in Oceanside. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2vfp5zK.

ayor's Interfaith Community Prayer Breakfast

Mayor Catherine Blakespear will speak at the 25th annual Mayor's Interfaith Community Prayer Breakfast on May 3 from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at the Encinitas Community and Senior Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive. Reverend Megan Cefalu will speak on "Poverty and Privilege." Check-in begins at 7 a.m., and seating is limited, so attendees must RSVP by April 30 by contacting Keith Goodsell at kgoodsell@encinitasca.gov.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

The Star Theatre's youth company presents "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" on select nights from May 4 to May 13 at 402 North Coast Highway in Oceanside. Tim Rice & Andrew Lloyd Webber’s "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" is an irresistible family musical about the trials and triumphs of Joseph, Israel’s favorite son, his father Jacob, eleven brothers and a coat of many colors. The magical musical is full of unforgettable songs, including Go, Go, Go, Joseph, Any Dream Will Do and Close Every Door. One of the most enduring shows of all time, Joseph blends pop, country, and rock into an uplifting story of biblical proportions. For dates, tickets and more information, visit www.startheatreco.com.

Mosaic Mandala with Textural Clay Embellishments

In this two-day meditative and fun class, on April 21 and 22 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., led by Marsha Rafter, you will be working with handmade textural ceramic tiles as well as a wide variety of glass tiles, glass gems, stained glass, mirror and ball chain to create a 16-inch mosaic mandala at the Center for Creative Renewal, 1905 Crest Drive. You will become immersed in the symmetry and flow of this circular form as the creating becomes a form of meditation. To RSVP and for prices, visit https://bit.ly/2JR0HYr.

Creek to bay cleanup

Join volunteers of all ages in an annual cleanup of the San Elijo Lagoon, in partnership with I Love a Clean San Diego. Activities include removal of invasive for better water quality and to improve habitat for animals and birds. To RSVP, visit https://bit.ly/2EQW6St.

'Songs & Sacred Songs'

The San Dieguito United Methodist Church Chancel Choir presents Songs & Sacred Songs: Adolphus Hailstork’s “I will lift up mine eyes” and Felix Mendelssohn’s “Psalm 42” in a free concert in the SDUMC Sanctuary, 170 Calle Magdalena, on April 22 at 4 p.m. Under the direction of Emilie Amrein, the program features guest artists Tasha Koontz, soprano; Daniel Myers, tenor; Michael Blinco, baritone; and SDUMC’s resident organist, Sharon Watson. A free will offering will be taken. For more information, visit www.encinitaschurch.org .

Art Class: The Language of Seeing, with Alex Schaffer

Representing the world we see is the very reason oil paint was invented and it's the first thing we wish to understand when we are learning to paint. Visiting artist and teacher Alex Schaefer will teach the process of painting step by step, from start to finish, on Saturdays from April 21 to June 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lux Art Institute, 1550 South El Camino Real. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2qCPWQW.

Large animal evacuation forum

Join the City of Encinitas, Olivenhain Town Council, San Dieguito Riders and Encinitas Trails Coalition as they facilitate a positive dialogue between government agencies, organizations, and the local community regarding future large animal evacuations on April 21 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at the Olivenhain Meeting Hall, 423 Rancho Santa Fe Road. The San Diego County Department of Animal Services, San Diego Humane Society, CalFire and Encinitas Fire have been invited to participate. Laura Ward, deputy director of the County Department of Animal Services will present on how large animal owners can be prepared in an emergency. In addition, each agency will explain their role in a fire evacuation and how a large animal owner can be prepared. For more information and to register, visit https://bit.ly/2HmzNqN.

Earth Month Recycled Collage

April is Earth Month. Create a fun and environment-friendly recycled art project, a three-dimensional collage every Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at the San Dieguito Heritage Museum, 450 Quail Gardens Drive. Using recycled materials, such as cardboard, paper, bottle caps, fabric, newspaper, paint, some bling, and of course your imagination. For more information, visit www.sdheritage.org or call 760-632-9711.

