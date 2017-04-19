Encinitas events this weekend and beyond (April 21)

Encinitas Arts Festival

The annual free arts celebration will take place April 23 from noon to 4 p.m. at the San Dieguito Academy Performing Arts Center, 800 Santa Fe Drive.

The festival will include performances by Fern Street Circus, Ovation Theatre, Balley Folklorico, Encinitas Balley, Vocalocity, African Dance, Parkdate Players and Kehulili O Kailani.

There will also be an artist expo.

Attendees are encourages to bring blankets and low-back chairs for lawn seating.

For more information, call 760-633-2746.

The Art of Basket Weaving

Nadine Spier will lead this class from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 22 at 816 South Coast Highway 101.

Attendees will learn how to recycle plant trimmings and turn them into baskets.

The cost for the class is $55. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2nPjIj5

Intro to Nuno Felt

Tami Zohar will lead this class from 2 to 5 p.m. on April 23 at 816 South Coast Highway 101.

Attendees will learn how to design and create a one-of-a-kind scarf.

The cost for the class is $75. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2mRTprH

LIFE Foreign Film: The Lovers and the Despot

This film about a South Korean actor and her ex-husband who were kidnapped and reunited by Kim Jong-il will screen on April 21 from 1 to 3 p.m. on the San Elijo Campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Avenue, in room 201.

For more information about this free event, email lifesanelijo@gmail.com.

Music by the Sea

Violinist Rolf Haas and pianist Miki Aoki will perform on April 21 at 7:30 p.m. at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive.

Tickets are $14.

For more information, call 760-633-2746.

Earth Day 2017 at San Elijo Campground

Hundreds of volunteers are needed to assist with a native planting project to beautify the campground, at 2050 S. Coast Highway 101, on April 22 from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

To RSVP for this free event, visit http://bit.ly/2pudtSP

Creek to Bay cleanup

In partnership with I Love a Clean San Diego, volunteers are encouraged at San Elijo Lagoon to help remove debris from roadside sources and non-native plants that overtake water resources for the native habitat.

The free event will take place April 22 from 9 a.m. to noon at the San Elijo Lagoon Ecological Reserve.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2oG8dNq

Earth Day Detectives Tour

Children 8 and older, as well as their families, are incited to explore the connections in nature at the San Elijo Lagoon Nature Center, 2710 Manchester Avenue, on April 22 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Admission ranges from $5 to $10.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2paCuFr

Day of Creative Renewal

Spend a day in the garden discovering how nature can be both a healer and a mirror for your mind, body and spirit. With gently guided activities and a slow, meditative pace, we will use poetry and art making to reflect on what is most important in our lives. No art experience necessary. 7 CEUs.

This event will take place April 22 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1905 Crest Drive.

Admission is $95.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2paEu0z

Families Make History: Earth Month Recycled Collage

San Dieguito Heritage Museum presents a free recylced art project session every Saturday at Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at 450 Quail Gardens Drive. People will use a a variety of recycled materials, such as cardboard, paper, bottle caps, fabric, newspaper, paint and some bling to create a three-dimensional collage.

Performing arts for teens and adults with autism

Positive Action Community Theatre (PACT) offers improvisational theatre, choreographed dance, and group singing workshops designed to teach life skills and provide a supportive community. Volunteers welcome.

The classes will take place April 22 and 29 from 2:30 to 5 p.m. each day at 535 Encinitas Blvd. in Ste. 101.

The classes are $20 per session, with scholarships available.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2paDlpH

Italian Film Festival: Earth Day Film and Fundraiser

This screening of the Italian surf movie, Bella Vista, on April 22 at 5 p.m. at the La Paloma Theatre, 471 South Coast Highway, will benefit the Surfing Madonna Oceans Project and the San Diego Italian Film Festival.

A pre-party will include organic Italian wines, appetizers from Chef Rob Ruiz and Cucina Migrante and Gaia Gelato.

The film’s director will also host a Q&A following the movie.

Admission is $30 for the party and movie, or $15 for the movie alone.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2prnpiK

Art n Soul on 101: Spring Night Party

Multiple artists will showcase their work and refreshments will be served at Art n Soul on 101, 633 South Coast Highway 101, on April 22 from 5 to 8 p.m.

For more information about this free event, visit http://bit.ly/2oEyH0f

Scara/Profana Chorus: The Poet’s Voice

The celebrated San Diego chamber choir will perform choral music selected by the poets who provide the text, including Shakespeare, Dickinson and Rumi, on April 22 at 7:30 p.m. at Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive.

They will be joined by the San Diego Children’s Choir.

Tickets range from $10 to $30. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2pKc2Pu

Cabaret Caccia: My Favorite Year

Singer/songwriter Michele Brourman, viola player Novi Novog and bassist Larry Tuttle will perform at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive, on April 23 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $20 or $25. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2oncguL

La Paloma Theatre

Now showing: Kedi, Get Out, The Big Lebowski, Rocky Horror Picture Show. Tickets: $10 (cash only). 471 Coast Hwy. 101. For show times, please call 760-436-7469.