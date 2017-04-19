John Craigie to bring folk songs to Encinitas

Folk musician John Craigie will perform at the San Dieguito United Methodist Church, 170 Calle Magdalena, on April 28 at 7:30 p.m.

Supporting his new album No Rain, No Rose, Craigie is preparing for his summer tour dates opening for singer/songwriter Jack Johnson.

His songs include touches of piano, percussion and banjo, as well as his voice, guitar and harmonica.

Tickets are $18 with a discount for Folk Heritage members. Children 12 and under are free.

For more information, visit www.SDFolkHeritage.com