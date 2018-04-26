Encinitas events this weekend and beyond (April 27)

For more information and for a complete list of events, visit the city's newsletter at https://bit.ly/2K1dtnm.

Spring Street Fair

Enjoy more than 450 booths and five live entertainment stages, children's rides, bike valets and a beer garden on April 28 and 29 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Downtown Encinitas along South Coast Highway 101 between D and J Streets. Take advantage of free, family fun entertainment. Savor craft beers and soak up the sun while listening to the best bands in San Diego rock out at the Beer Garden Stage. Bring your kids and dogs. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2qL7pHI.

Encinitas and North Coast Democratic Club meeting

The Encinitas and North Coast Democratic Club will meet on Saturday, May 5, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the Carlsbad Dove Library, Gowland Room, 1775 Dove Lane, in Carlsbad. Speakers will include Nikki Faddick from Moms Demand Action, Steve Bartram from the Brady Campaign, and High School Students Advocating for Gun Control and Gun Violence Prevention. In addition, Stephanie Corkran from the SanDiego350 Public Policy Team will speak on fighting climate change through opposition of the SDG&E pipeline and Regionalization (AB 813). Elections for the leadership positions will also be held, and pizza will be served.

Female composers concert

The San Diego Alumni Chapter of Mu Phi Epsilon will present a program featuring women composers at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Dr., on April 29 at 2 p.m. Featured will be the Violin Sonata by Amy Beach, songs by Nadja Boulanger, a flute trio and works for piano four hands by Mel Bonis. Performers will be pianists Fontaine Laing, Monique Kunewalder and Lerina Chmura, violinist Eileen Wingard, flutist Lynn Becker, and mezzo-soprano Alexandra Annen. No admission charge.

Chocolate Festival

San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive, presents its annual Chocolate Festival on May 12 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Your taste buds will thank you when savoring the many varieties of goodies created by nearly a dozen chocolate artisans. For more information, visit www.sdbgarden.org.

A Spanish Affair

A screening of this Spanish movie (with English subtitles) will be presented April 27 from 1 to 3 p.m. on the San Elijo Campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Avenue, in room 204. For more information, email lifesanelijo@gmail.com.

Encinitas Library Book Sale

Encinitas Friends of the Library Bookstore will hold a book sale May 5. Most books will be from 25 cents to $1, with CD’s for 25 cents and DVDs typically $1. Books range from current fiction, children’s selections, biography, self-help and spirituality to health, history, travel and science. The sale is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the general public and opens at 9 a.m. for members at the library, 540 Cornish Drive. Community members can join the Friends group at the door. Visit www.encinitaslibfriends.org.

Folk concert

The modern folk-trio, Watson, Beldock and Beach performs an acoustic blend of original folk, blues and jazz on May 6 from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. Together, the three are known for their dazzling musicianship, beautiful harmonies and humorous stage presence. Joining them will be one of San Diego's most talented percussionists, Enrique Platas. For more information, visit www.encinitaslibfriends.org.

Spring herb walk

Lavender, basil and mint--oh boy! Take a walk in the Herb Garden at the San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive, on April 28 from 10 a.m. to noon. Explore the medicinal and aromatic use of herbs and create herbal products for your home and body. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2JcWJZk.

Artist reception and fashion show

Enjoy a meet and greet with local artists, jewelry designers and fashion models on April 28 and 29 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Art n Soul on 101, 633 South Coast Highway 101. Enter a free raffle and be a hopeful winner of hand-crafted jewelry, gifts and fashion from designer Pink Soul. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2HPQlI2.

Class: Reiki Technique

Learn about the hands-on activity that promotes stress reduction, relaxation, and helps create balance and healing on April 28 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Cardiff Library, 2081 Newcastle Avenue. Led by Marcela Alva, who will explain the body's energy centers, or "Chakras," to help better understand how healing works. For more information, call 760-753-4027.

Passport to Brazil

The celebration of Brazilian culture will explore Carnival, with San Diego's finest Brazilian artists on April 28 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive. Enjoy delicious Brazilian cuisine while you explore the Marketplace, an Opportunity Drawing, and beer and wine for purchase. Performances include Super Sonic Samba Drummers and Dancers, along with Cajuina Band, performing authentic Forró, Samba and Bossa Nova. They will get the dance party started with conga and drumming. For tickets and more information, visit https://bit.ly/2HO1oBr.

LITVAK Dance

Encinitas' new dance company is dedicated to making and presenting quality contemporary dance with a diverse group of professional homegrown dancers. They will present their inaugural concert on April 28 at 7 p.m. and April 29 at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the UCSD Dance Building #3, 9500 Gilman Drive in La Jolla. The event includes art by Wren Polansky and music by Kris Apple and Meredith Yayanos, with dances choreographed by Bradley Lundberg, Dave Massey, Yolande Snaith and Litvak Director Sadie Weinberg. For tickets and more information, visit https://bit.ly/2JcdIL9.

Coastal Communities Concert Band

The 75-member band will be joined by 26 outstanding high school musicians to perform the Chorale and Shaker Dance, Southwest Saga, Merry-Go-Round, Mt. Everest, and George Washington Bicentennial March on April 29 at 2 p.m. at the San Dieguito Academy Gymnasium, 800 Santa Fe Drive. Maggie Chen, last year's Caneva Scholarship winner, will perform Carnival of Venice for solo clarinet. Tom Cole will conduct. For tickets and more information, visit https://bit.ly/2HiQKWk.