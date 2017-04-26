Encinitas events this weekend and beyond (April 28)

For more information on the events below and others, visit the city’s newsletter at http://bit.ly/2oStTGi

Encinitas Street Fair

The two-day event, on April 29 and 30, will feature live music on three stages, a beer garden, children's rides, dog zone, kids zone, bike valets and more than 450 arts, crafts and good vendors.

It will take place on South Coast Highway 101, between D and J Streets, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, with extended beer garden hours until 7p.m. on Saturday.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2pqOvqu

Beauty bar with essential oils

Denis Bonaimo Sarram will lead this class on how to create beauty products with essential oils on April 28 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at 816 South Coast Highway 101.

The class costs $68, including all materials.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2nHgK3A

LIFE Foreign Film: Monsieur Hulot's Holiday

LIFE San Elijo will feature this 1953 French comedy film that introduced the pipe-smoking, well-meaning but clumsy character of Monsieur Hulot, who appears in Tati's subsequent films, including Mon Oncle (1959), Playtime (1967), and Trafic (1971). The film gained an international reputation for its creator when released.

It will be shown April 28 from 1 to 3 p.m. on the San Elijo Campus of MiraCosta College, 333 Manchester Avenue, in room 201.

Admission is free.

For more information, email lifesanelijo@gmail.com.

The Great Outdoors Shabbat

The Leichtag Foundation presents a festive Shabbat evening on the Farm House lawn for families on April 28 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Leichtag Commons, 441 Saxony Road.

Attendees are invited to bring a picnic dinner, beverage, blankets and chairs. Live music will be provided by Craig Parks.

Reservations are required here: http://bit.ly/2oj9J9Q

West African Dance

Sista Adama Jewel will lead this high-energy class, accompanied by live percussion, on April 28 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Dance North County, 533 Encinitas Blvd.

Admission is $13.

For more information, call 760-402-7229.

John Craigie to bring folk songs to Encinitas

Folk musician John Craigie will perform at the San Dieguito United Methodist Church, 170 Calle Magdalena, on April 28 at 7:30 p.m.

Supporting his new album No Rain, No Rose, Craigie is preparing for his summer tour dates opening for singer/songwriter Jack Johnson.

His songs include touches of piano, percussion and banjo, as well as his voice, guitar and harmonica.

Tickets are $18 with a discount for Folk Heritage members. Children 12 and under are free.

For more information, visit www.SDFolkHeritage.com

The Hutchins Consort

The Hutchins Consort will perform songs from composers who immigrated to the U.S. on April 28 at 8 p.m. at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 890 Balour Drive.

Tickets are $15 to $35 and are available at http://bit.ly/2oCa0jf

Families Make History: Earth Month Recycled Collage

San Dieguito Heritage Museum presents a free recylced art project session every Saturday at Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at 450 Quail Gardens Drive. People will use a variety of recycled materials, such as cardboard, paper, bottle caps, fabric, newspaper, paint and some bling to create a three-dimensional collage.

Performing arts for teens and adults with autism

Positive Action Community Theatre (PACT) offers improvisational theatre, choreographed dance, and group singing workshops designed to teach life skills and provide a supportive community. Volunteers welcome. The classes will take place April 29 from 2:30 to 5 p.m. each day at 535 Encinitas Blvd. in Ste. 101. The classes are $20 per session, with scholarships available.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2paDlpH

Opening Reception: Marla Epstein

Oil painted Marla Epstein presents the opening reception of her show "The Journey" on April 29 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Encinitas Community Center Gallery, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive.

The event is free.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2oWePaG

Concert: Music of Women Composers

Hear music by Fanny Mendelssohn and Lili Boulanger performed by Eileen Wingard, violin, Carolyn Sechrist, cello, Shirley Weaver, violin, Valerie Chereskin, flute, Janet White, cello and Fontaine Laing, piano on April 30 at 2 p.m. at Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive.

The concert is free. For more information, email Fontainelaing@yahoo.com.

Blown Fuse

American Legion Post 416 invites everyone to enjoy an evening of music with Blown Fuse. Unique spin on favorite rock/pop covers mixed with catchy original tunes. Located at 210 West F Street, admission is free. Music starts at 7 p.m. on April 28.

Opening Reception: Lung Hsiang Exhibit and Sale

Spectacular original Chinese brush paintings created by members of the Lung Hsiang chapter of the American Artists of Chinese Brush Painting will be on display April 30 from 2 to 4 p.m. at San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive.

Admission is free with paid admission or membership. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2paFn8I

Encinitas Pops Concert: Coastal Community Concert Band Salute to Young Musicians

More than 20 high school musicians will perform with the Coastal Community Concert Band on April 30 at 2 p.m. at San Dieguito Academy Gym, 800 Santa Fe Drive.

Zackery Edwards, bassoonist, will perform Rondo from Von Weber's Concerto for Bassoon, plus American Overture, Hobbits from The Lord of the Rings Symphony, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and Vesuvius for Concert Band.

Tickets are $10 or $12. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2q4zsza

La Paloma Theatre

Now showing: Kedi, Get Out, Rocky Horror Picture Show. Tickets: $10 (cash only). 471 Coast Hwy. 101. For show times, please call 760-436-7469.