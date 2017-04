Encinitas Crime Report (April 19-April 24)

April 24

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 1700 block Neptune Avenue, 5:10 p.m.

April 23

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance - 800 block Saxony Road, 11:48 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 600 block Leucadia Boulevard, 10 a.m.

April 22

• Felony grand theft (shoplifting) - 1000 N block El Camino Real, 2:47 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 400 block Santa Fe Drive, 11:50 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - W C Street/Moonlight Lane, 9:30 a.m.

April 21

• Other sex crime - 300 block Santa Fe Drive, 11 a.m.

April 20

• Misdemeanor use/under the influence of controlled substance - 1700 block San Elijo Road, 8:43 a.m.

• Felony take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft - Calistoga Way/Elfin Forest Road, 4 p.m.

April 19

• Misdemeanor possession of unlawful paraphernalia - Leucadia Boulevard/Sidonia Street, 9:30 p.m.

• Vehicle break-in/theft - 1600 block Bella Laguna Court, 6 p.m.

• Misdemeanor petty theft (shoplift) - 400 block Santa Fe Drive, 3:32 p.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 100 block Encinitas Boulevard, 3:27 p.m.

• Street robbery - no weapon - 1500 block Leucadia Boulevard, 8 a.m.

• Misdemeanor drunk in public: alcohol, drugs, combo or toluene - 2300 block Via Platillo, 6:30 a.m.

• Misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia - 100 block Leucadia Boulevard, 1:28 a.m.