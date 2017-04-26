Encinitas Spring Street Fair to feature artists

The Encinitas Spring Street Fair on April 29 and April 30 will spotlight the “Makers Movement” by flagging local artisans and creators for fair attendees to easily spot along Coast Highway 101.

The Art of Santos, a local but internationally known artist, will paint live inside the Beer Garden as bands play.

The art piece produced will be available for purchase in its entirety or in segments, as will other art and merchandise. Santos very recently completed a huge mural downtown Encinitas as part of E101’s Alley Activation Program. Proceeds from the art sales benefit Encinitas Main Street Association and on behalf of the artist: Casita Copan Orphanage in his home country of Honduras. Santos is dedicated to providing much needed Mayan Studies to the orphan kids of Copan Ruinas, a Mayan epicenter in the region.

Also in the Beer Garden, local favorite Stone Brewing Company will feature several styles of tasty brews on tap with proceeds benefiting Encinitas 101Main Street Assn. Wine from local wineries will also be available, as will water, courtesy to Palomar Mountain Spring Water. Authentic street tacos will also be available there from The Taco Stand, which has acquired quite a following by taco aficionados since opening last year. Dogs and kids accompanied by their owners/parents are welcome in the beer garden as well.

Each year, steps are made toward making the Encinitas Street Fairs more sustainable. This year, printed “tidbits” at each trash location will educate fairgoers of the dramatic impact that overconsumption and lack of attention to food waste has on the environment. North County lacks sufficient facilities for effective composting of food waste, but E101 with the partnership of the Solana Center is to become a Zero Waste event as soon as those facilities are available, according to a press release.

The Spring Street Fair, presented by the Encinitas 101 MainStreet Association and sponsored by Scripps Health (www.scripps.edu), will be held Saturday, April 29 and Sunday, April 30 from 9 a.m. to 5 pm. It features more than 450 booths, and four entertainment stages.