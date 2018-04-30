Art Guild presents Mother's Day home tours

The San Dieguito Art Guild, a non-profit group, hosts the 2018 Mother’s Day Weekend Art, Garden & Studio Tour. This is a self-guided, driving tour on Mother’s Day weekend, May 12 and 13, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Tickets are good for both days and homes may be re-visited.

Take your mom or best friends on a leisurely tour of the eight North County homes where you can peek into an assortment of fascinating artists’ studios, peruse more then 30 unique exhibits of locally made art, and relax in each unique coastal garden. Artists from the San Dieguito Art Guild will be positioned in the gardens — showing and selling their paintings, ceramics, glass, gourd art, fiber arts, photography, jewelry, and much more. Free refreshments will be served at every stop.

The tour includes an eclectic group of homes, gardens and art studios from Encinitas to South Carlsbad, including a perennial favorite which will be featured in the May edition of San Diego Home & Garden Lifestyles magazine.

This two-day event is the major fund-raiser of the year for the San Dieguito Art Guild. Without funds from this tour the Guild would operate at a loss. Tickets are $30 per person and may be purchased at the Off Track Gallery (937 South Coast Highway 101, Suite C-103, Encinitas), at OffTrackGallery.com, or at each home both days of the tour. Children 17 and under are free. This is a favorite tour of many San Diegans — many of whom take this tour year after year.

In keeping with their Mission Statement, “The San Dieguito Art Guild is an organization dedicated to furthering artistic understanding and fostering artistic growth of members and the community at large by promoting interest, education, knowledge and skills in the visual arts”, 10% of the net proceeds from the tour will be awarded to several promising students from MiraCosta College, Oceanside.

For more information: www.SanDieguitoArtGuild.com, pr@sandieguitoartguild.com, 760-805-0434.