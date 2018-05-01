Lux executive director announces departure

After 20 years, Reesey Shaw will transition from her position as the Lux Art Institute's executive director.

In a statement released April 26, Shaw — who founded the Encinitas-based Lux in 1998 — announced she was proud of helping the museum find land; getting permits; qualifying the institute as a nonprofit 501(C)3; developing the award-winning Artist Pavilion; hosting 52 national and international residencies so far; and hosting educational opportunities in the Education Pavilion.

Shaw, the former Director and Vice President of Visual Arts at the California Center for the Arts Museum, noted that during her tenure at Lux, the land was expanded from four to six acres with the Educational Pavilion purchase, and two major Neo-expressionist murals were donated to the center addition to the 12 valises used in the Valise Project outreach program.

"So this is a good moment for Lux," she said. "I have long believed in the power of art to inspire. I knew from past experience that we could invite artists here to make work on site, and that kids and adults would never forget what they saw. That we could bring world-class artists who would make work as good or better than our visitors would see anywhere else, and they would get to see it being made in front of them! How could we miss? That we could invite art ‘rock-stars’ to spend a month in this gorgeous part of the world, smelling the sage, surrounded by native San Diego. I was sure Lux had a winning ticket!"

Lux staff members and board members are working together to ease the transition, and artists-in-residence for the coming season will be announced in June. The Education Pavilion will continue to hold classes for people of all ages.

Shaw did not return requests by press time when asked for additional clarifications on why she was leaving, when her last day with Lux would be or who would be taking over her position.