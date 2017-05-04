Encinitas events this weekend and beyond (May 5)

For more information on the events below and others, visit the city’s newsletter at http://bit.ly/2oRNZxT

Blue Star Museum Program

The San Diego Botanic Garden will offer free admission to all active duty, National Guard and Reserve members of the U.S. military and their families May 1 through Labor Day on Sept. 4.

Military members who show their active duty I.D. cards are invited to bring up to five immediate family members. Attendees will be able to enjoy the 37-acre Botanic Garden, featuring 29 uniquely themed gardens and 4,000 different plant species. There are also children’s gardens and special events held throughout the summer, including Thursday Family Fun Nights each Thursday from June 1 through Aug. 31; Fairy Festival on June 17; and Insect Fest on July 22 and 23. For more information, visit www.sdbgarden.org/events.htm

Botanic Garden Chocolate Festival

The San Diego Botanic Garden’s annual Chocolate Festival will be held on Saturday, May 13 from 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. The event includes a variety of goodies created by nearly a dozen chocolate artisans, a Kidzone and more. Visit www.sdbgarden.org

Ballet, levels 1, 2, mixed

The Encinitas Community and Senior Center presents ballet for levels 1, 2 and mixed, and ages 13 through adults, Mondays and Thursdays from May 1 to June 29. The classes will take place from 6:30 to 8:45 p.m. at 1140 Oak Crest Park Drive.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2oU7eH6

Hula

The Encinitas Community and Senior Center presents hula classes for people 2 and up on Tuesdays from May 2 to 23 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 1140 Oak Crest Park Drive.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2oU7eH6

Karate

The Encinitas Community and Senior Center presents karate lessons for people 8 and older on Wednesdays and Sundays from May 3 to 28. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2oU7eH6

Visual Story-telling iPhone/Phone Photography

Cliff Oliver will lead this class on May 6 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 816 South Coast Highway 101. It costs $55.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2q41PRF

Play: Funny Business

The San Dieguito Academy Theatre department presents a collection of six short plays by Christopher Durang and David Ives on May 6 at 7 p.m. at the Liggett Theater, 800 Santa Fe Drive.

Tickets range from $8 to $15.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2oUgWJu

LIFE Lecture: Manuelita Brown, sculptor

Friday, May 5, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. San Elijo Campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Ave, Cardiff, CA 92007, Room 201. Free. Manuelita Brown, an Encinitas resident, will speak of her career as a mathematics educator and creator of bronze artwork. Many of her works can be found locally, from the dolphins at UTC, three sculptures on the UC San Diego campus, to the Encinitas Child on Pacific Coast Highway 101. She will also discuss her perception of art in the community. For more information about this free event, email lifesanelijo@gmail.com.

Israeli Friday Night Meal

Chabad of Encinitas presents a donations-based, Israeli style meal with falafel, pita bread, Israeli salad, hummas, babaganush and more, beginning at 7:30 on May 5 at 2059 Village Park Way.

For more information, call 760-586-6192.

Half-price book sale

The Encinitas Library Book Store, 540 Cornish Drive, presents a sale of thousands of books priced from 25 cents to $1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 6.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2puh1ab

Families Make History: High-Flyin’, Tie-dyin’ Butterflies

Participants can use wet wipes, paint, markets, clothespins, paper clips and their imagination to create tie-dyed butterflies every Saturday and Sunday in May from noon to 4 p.m. at the San Dieguito Heritage Museum, 450 Quail Gardens Drive.

For more information about this free event, call 760-632-9711.

Opening reception: Kat Dentz, Ocean Prana

Kat Dentz presents her oil paintings on May 6 from 1 to 4 p.m. at a free reception at Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2qfYlZs

Concert: Joshua White and Peter Sprague

The two San Diego-based jazz artists will perform a concert at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive, on May 6 from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $12 in advance or $15 at the door. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2qfZvUG

Encinitas Makers Market

Shop for Mother’s Day while supporting 50 local artists and artisans. The market will feature a diverse mixture of handcrafted art, body care products, candles, cards, clothing, home décor, jewelry, and more. With face painting, DIY flower crowns, and other surprises. We will also host a food drive to local food banks. It will take place May 7 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Encinitas Community Park, 425 Santa Fe Drive.

For more information about this free event, call 619-322-6284

Dog by Dog: Film and Fundraiser for Spay/Neuter Action Project

See the documentary film that explores the financial connection between USDA, the AKC and puppy mill industry (not graphic) on May 7 at 11:30 a.m. at La Paloma Theatre, 471 South Coast Highway 101. A VIP reception with the chance to meet film director Christopher E. Grimes, enjoy refreshments and an opportunity drawing. will take place at 12:30 p.m. Tickets range from $10 to $18. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2qnRHQ8

Battle of the Bands for Summer Fun

The stage is set for the young musicians of Encinitas to battle their way into playing at Summer Fun on the 101: Leucadia’s Music Festival. Come see them rock out! It will take place May 7 from noon to 3 p.m. at Seaweed and Gravel, 1144 North Coast Highway 101.

For more information about this free event, visit http://bit.ly/2oGoHql