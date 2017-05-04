Encinitas events this weekend and beyond (May 5)

For more information on the events below and others, visit the city’s newsletter at http://bit.ly/2oRNZxT
Blue Star Museum Program
The San Diego Botanic Garden will offer free admission to all active duty, National Guard and Reserve members of the U.S. military and their families May 1 through Labor Day on Sept. 4.
Military members who show their active duty I.D. cards are invited to bring up to five immediate family members. Attendees will be able to enjoy the 37-acre Botanic Garden, featuring 29 uniquely themed gardens and 4,000 different plant species. There are also children’s gardens and special events held throughout the summer, including Thursday Family Fun Nights each Thursday from June 1 through Aug. 31; Fairy Festival on June 17; and Insect Fest on July 22 and 23. For more information, visit www.sdbgarden.org/events.htm
Botanic Garden Chocolate Festival
The San Diego Botanic Garden’s annual Chocolate Festival will be held on Saturday, May 13 from 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. The event includes a variety of goodies created by nearly a dozen chocolate artisans, a Kidzone and more. Visit www.sdbgarden.org
Ballet, levels 1, 2, mixed
The Encinitas Community and Senior Center presents ballet for levels 1, 2 and mixed, and ages 13 through adults, Mondays and Thursdays from May 1 to June 29. The classes will take place from 6:30 to 8:45 p.m. at 1140 Oak Crest Park Drive.
For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2oU7eH6
Hula
The Encinitas Community and Senior Center presents hula classes for people 2 and up on Tuesdays from May 2 to 23 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 1140 Oak Crest Park Drive.
For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2oU7eH6
Karate
The Encinitas Community and Senior Center presents karate lessons for people 8 and older on Wednesdays and Sundays from May 3 to 28. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2oU7eH6
Visual Story-telling iPhone/Phone Photography
Cliff Oliver will lead this class on May 6 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 816 South Coast Highway 101. It costs $55.
For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2q41PRF
Play: Funny Business
The San Dieguito Academy Theatre department presents a collection of six short plays by Christopher Durang and David Ives on May 6 at 7 p.m. at the Liggett Theater, 800 Santa Fe Drive.
Tickets range from $8 to $15.
For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2oUgWJu
LIFE Lecture: Manuelita Brown, sculptor
Friday, May 5, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. San Elijo Campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Ave, Cardiff, CA 92007, Room 201. Free. Manuelita Brown, an Encinitas resident, will speak of her career as a mathematics educator and creator of bronze artwork. Many of her works can be found locally, from the dolphins at UTC, three sculptures on the UC San Diego campus, to the Encinitas Child on Pacific Coast Highway 101. She will also discuss her perception of art in the community. For more information about this free event, email lifesanelijo@gmail.com.
Israeli Friday Night Meal
Chabad of Encinitas presents a donations-based, Israeli style meal with falafel, pita bread, Israeli salad, hummas, babaganush and more, beginning at 7:30 on May 5 at 2059 Village Park Way.
For more information, call 760-586-6192.
Half-price book sale
The Encinitas Library Book Store, 540 Cornish Drive, presents a sale of thousands of books priced from 25 cents to $1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 6.
For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2puh1ab
Families Make History: High-Flyin’, Tie-dyin’ Butterflies
Participants can use wet wipes, paint, markets, clothespins, paper clips and their imagination to create tie-dyed butterflies every Saturday and Sunday in May from noon to 4 p.m. at the San Dieguito Heritage Museum, 450 Quail Gardens Drive.
For more information about this free event, call 760-632-9711.
Opening reception: Kat Dentz, Ocean Prana
Kat Dentz presents her oil paintings on May 6 from 1 to 4 p.m. at a free reception at Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive.
For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2qfYlZs
Concert: Joshua White and Peter Sprague
The two San Diego-based jazz artists will perform a concert at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive, on May 6 from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $12 in advance or $15 at the door. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2qfZvUG
Encinitas Makers Market
Shop for Mother’s Day while supporting 50 local artists and artisans. The market will feature a diverse mixture of handcrafted art, body care products, candles, cards, clothing, home décor, jewelry, and more. With face painting, DIY flower crowns, and other surprises. We will also host a food drive to local food banks. It will take place May 7 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Encinitas Community Park, 425 Santa Fe Drive.
For more information about this free event, call 619-322-6284
Dog by Dog: Film and Fundraiser for Spay/Neuter Action Project
See the documentary film that explores the financial connection between USDA, the AKC and puppy mill industry (not graphic) on May 7 at 11:30 a.m. at La Paloma Theatre, 471 South Coast Highway 101. A VIP reception with the chance to meet film director Christopher E. Grimes, enjoy refreshments and an opportunity drawing. will take place at 12:30 p.m. Tickets range from $10 to $18. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2qnRHQ8
Battle of the Bands for Summer Fun
The stage is set for the young musicians of Encinitas to battle their way into playing at Summer Fun on the 101: Leucadia’s Music Festival. Come see them rock out! It will take place May 7 from noon to 3 p.m. at Seaweed and Gravel, 1144 North Coast Highway 101.
For more information about this free event, visit http://bit.ly/2oGoHql
First Sunday Music Series: Patrick Berrogain’s Hot Club Combo
They will performing a mix of original music, hits from the 60’s through the 80’s arranged in the Gypsy jazz style, as well as some of the classics of the Gypsy jazz repertoire on May 7 at 2 p.m. at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive.
For more information about this free event, visit http://bit.ly/2oGvD7a
La Paloma Theatre
Now showing: Get Out, T2 Trainspotting, Rocky Horror Picture Show. Tickets: $10 (cash only). 471 Coast Hwy. 101. For show times, please call 760-436-7469.
26th Annual Pug Party
The 26th Annual Pug Party will be held Saturday, May 6, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. Largest pug event in Southern California. 2017 theme “APUGalypse.” Fundraiser for Pug Rescue of San Diego County. Pug costume and other contests, unique pug boutique, Ask the Vet. Opportunity drawing for over 20 prize baskets, vendors, food, fun. Visit www.pugbutts.com
Surfrider Art Gala & Auction, May 12
The San Diego County Chapter of the Surfrider Foundation will host its 17th annual Art Gala & Auction, May 12, at Paradise Point Resort to benefit the Foundation’s work. The event will feature silent and live art auctions, a show by Fashion Week San Diego designers, a menu from Executive Chef JoJo Ruiz of Lionfish, and music by DJ Hevrock. The online auction began May 2 and ends at the gala.
Tickets: www.sandiego.surfrider.org/artgala/
Del Mar Mud Run 2017
The renowned 8th annual Del Mar Mud Run is back at the Del Mar Fairgrounds on May 13, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., for its biggest and best year yet, featuring 15 epic mud- and fun-filled obstacles strategically placed along a 5K course. Save $5 with code DMFAIR at www.delmarmudrun.com
Next SDMA art lecture May 15
On Monday, May 15 in Del Mar, Speaker Ariel Plotek, Ph.D., curator of Modern Art and Contemporary Art at the San Diego Museum of Art, will highlight the modern work in abstract forms that has established sculptor Richard Deacon at the forefront of British sculpture since the 1980s and whose work is now exhibited through July 25, at SDMA. The lecture will be held in St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, Parish Hall, Del Mar, 15th and Maiden Lane (across from the Del Mar Plaza). Registration and refreshments at 9:30 a.m. and meeting from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Free for San Diego Museum of Art, North County Chapter members. $10 for others. Information: 760-704-6436.
Art Glass Guild Annual Spring Show and Sale
The Art Glass Guild will host its 2017 Spring Patio Show and Sale May 13-14 at Spanish Village Art Center, Balboa Park. You will see more than 30 juried artists exhibiting their creations as you stroll the patio in Spanish Village. There will be entertainment for all. The event is free to the public and pet friendly. The event will be held Saturday and Sunday, May 13-14, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Location: 1770 Village Place, Spanish Village Art Center in Balboa Park, San Diego.
To learn more visit artglassguild.com, or call 619-702-8006.