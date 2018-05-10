Encinitas events this weekend and beyond (May 11)

For a complete list of events, visit the city's newsletter at https://bit.ly/2wpRtA0.

Mother's Day Weekend Art, Garden and Studio Tour

Bring your mom (or friends) to explore this year's amazing collection of eight distinctive Encinitas and south Carlsbad gardens that are chock full of exciting artwork on display and for purchase by the San Dieguito Art Guild's multi-talented artists on May 12 and 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Tickets available at Off Track Gallery, at each home, or online at https://bit.ly/2rvFUBu.

Blue Star Museum Program

The San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive, is offering free admission to active duty, National Guard and Reserve members of the U.S. military and their families (card carrier plus five immediate family members) through Labor Day. To express appreciation and say 'thank you' to the brave men and women of the U.S. Military. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2KKhhtL.

Parks & Recreation Café Mother's Day Party

Celebrate the Mothers in your life with a special lunch. Choose between the main course: salmon, creamy dill sauce, rice pilaf, mixed vegetables, or soup/salad: vegetable soup, egg salad on romaine or roll on May 11 at 11:30 a.m. at the Encinitas Senior Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive. To RSVP, call 760-943-2258.

Foreign Film: Kolya

This Czech film with English subtitles will screen May 11 from 1 to 3 p.m. on the San Elijo Campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Avenue in room 204. Louka, a virtuoso performer with the Czech Philharmonic, has been banned from playing by the state. Now he finds himself playing at cemeteries for a living. The film portrays an enduring tale of the transforming powers of music, language, and love. For more information, email lifesanelijo@gmail.com.

Opening Receptions, Civic Center Art Gallery

Canyon Crest Academy's "A Conspiracy of Ravens" -- a collection of student pieces -- and Amanda Saint Claire's "Rebel in the Soul" will debut at the Civic Center Gallery, 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, on May 11 from 6 to 8 p.m. For more information, call 760-633-2748.

Jackson Borges Organ Recital

Jackson Borges , organist and director of Music for The Episcopal Parish of All Saints’ Church & St. George’s Chapel in Rehoboth Beach and Harbeson, Delaware, will present an organ recital on May 20 at 4 p.m. at the San Dieguito United Methodist Church, 170 Calle Magdalena, Encinitas, CA 92024.

Borges has studied under Robert Plimpton, Alan Morrison, and the late Tom Hazleton, with additional instruction in improvisation from Bruce Neswick

His presentation will include: Festival Toccata - Percy E. Fetcher (1879-1932); Prélude, Adagio et Choral varié sur le thème du 'Veni Creator,' Op. 4 - Maurice Duruflé (1902-1986); Prelude & Jubilee - Dale Wood - (1934-2003), Sharon Watson, pianist; Lead, Kindly Light - Carolyn Hamlin (b. 1937); and Toccata en Ré majeur - Marcel Lanquetuit (1894-1985). He is a frequent recitalist, both at home and abroad. The concert is free to the public, a good will offering will be taken.

Crack Shack fundraiser

Show you care and dine where it matters throughout the month of May to help 3,000 children in foster care. Promises2Kids has partnered with local restaurants to raise funds for San Diego foster children through Camp Connect, Guardian Scholars, Foster Funds and the A.B. and Jessie Polinsky Children’s Center. From the moment they come into foster care and through to adulthood, Promises2Kids provides the hope, support, and opportunities these special individuals need to change their lives for the better, now and for years to come. At all Crack Shack locations, including the one in Encinitas, 100 percent of proceeds will be donated from Bird's Nest Sandwich purchases.

Chocolate festival

Enjoy dozens of delectable chocolate tastings, demonstrations, a chocolate fountain and more on May 12 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive. This family-friendly event also features lots of children's activities and a variety of Mother's Day gifts. Tasting tickets will be sold on site. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2K8pIOf.

The Hutchins Consort: Saturday Matinée

If you want to know what music diversity is, don´t miss this Hutchins Consort free family concert and hear world-class music on world-class instruments on May 12 at 11 a.m. at Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2K9r23g.

Mother's Day Concert: Jonathan Leviim, violin, Dan Yu, piano

Their virtuosity will be on display as these two exceptional musical artists perform beautiful violin masterpieces by such brilliant composers as Bach, Handel, Dvorak, Paganini, Massenet, Schubert, Chopin, Gluck, Mozart, Kriesler, and Rachmaninoff on May 12 at 2:30 p.m. at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2wub0iN.

Movie Night at Glen Park

Pack up the family for the film Despicable Me 3 on May 12 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Glen Park, 2149 Orinda Drive. The event will include fun activities for kids before the sun sets, then enjoy a night under the stars and this fun movie for all ages (approximately 7:15 start). Be sure to bring blankets or low-back chairs, a picnic and drinks, but please no glass containers. For more information, call 760-633-2740.

Bach Collegium San Diego

The concert on May 12 at 7:30 p.m. at Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 3459 Manchester Avenue, features selected works by Henry Purcell, one of the greatest and most original composers of the seventeenth century, who produced a uniquely English form of music by incorporating French and Italian stylistic elements into his compositions. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2I3QOtx.

Coastal Roots Farm Tour