Encinitas events this weekend and beyond (May 12)

For more information on the events below and others, visit the city’s newsletter at http://bit.ly/2qGGGd4

Passport to the Silk Road

Guests can enjoy a middle eastern dinner, drinks and live entertainment on May 13 from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive.

Tickets range from $40 to $50.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2qwtZF9

Blue Star Museum Program

The San Diego Botanic Garden will offer free admission to all active duty, National Guard and Reserve members of the U.S. military and their families May 1 through Labor Day on Sept. 4.

Military members who show their active duty I.D. cards are invited to bring up to five immediate family members. Attendees will be able to enjoy the 37-acre Botanic Garden, featuring 29 uniquely themed gardens and 4,000 different plant species. There are also children’s gardens and special events held throughout the summer, including Thursday Family Fun Nights each Thursday from June 1 through Aug. 31; Fairy Festival on June 17; and Insect Fest on July 22 and 23. For more information, visit www.sdbgarden.org/events.htm

Introduction to Painting

Sandra Dodd will lead this class on May 23 from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Cardiff Library, 2081 Newcastle Avenue.

For more information about this free class, call 760-753-4027.

LIFE Film: The Waking of Ned Devine

Set in Ireland, this British comedy weaves a tale about a reclusive Irish villager, who dies of shock upon learning that he has won the lottery. The comedy unravels as his fellow townsfolk attempt to claim the money.

It will be shown for free on May 12 from 1 to 3 p.m. on the San Elijo Campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Avenue in room 201.

Roger Anderson Chorale, Hutchins Consort to perform in shows

Roger Anderson Chorale and The Hutchins Consort will present two performances of “Tango in the Sunrise,” featuring local dancers and music by Escalada, Gjeilo, Led Zeppelin and Lauridsen on May 12 and May 13.

The May 12 performance will take place at San Dieguito United Methodist Church, 170 Calle Magdalena, in Encinitas at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 pre-sale, $30 at the door and $20 for seniors and military. For more information about that performance, visit http://bit.ly/2pu7643

The May 13 performance will take place at the Carlsbad Village Theatre, 2822 State Street, in Carlsbad at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $25 to $45. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2pGUY0N

Skate Rising

A free skate clinic for girls 4 through 18 will be held on May 13 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Encinitas Community Park Skate Placa, 425 Santa Fe Drive.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2qEBvv0

Mother's Day Weekend Art, Garden and Studio Tour

People are invited to explore this year's collection of eight distinctive Encinitas and South Carlsbad gardens that are chock full of exciting artwork on display and for purchase by the San Dieguito Art Guild's multi-talented artists.

The event will take place May 13 and 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

Tickets are $25.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2p1SGJL

Chocolate Festival

The San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive, will host a chocolate festival on May 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission is free with paid admission or membership.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2pDx84F

The Hutchins Consort: Tango!

The Hutchins Consort presents a free "Tango!" concert on May 13 at 11 a.m. at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2pK50vm

Families Make History: High-Flyin’, Tie-dyin’ Butterflies

Participants can use wet wipes, paint, markets, clothespins, paper clips and their imagination to create tie-dyed butterflies every Saturday and Sunday in May from noon to 4 p.m. at the San Dieguito Heritage Museum, 450 Quail Gardens Drive.

For more information about this free event, call 760-632-9711.

Lux After Dark

The Lux's annual gala will take place May 13 from 6 to 11 p.m. at 1550 S. El Camino Real.

Tickets are $450.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2pKgVsJ

Coastal Roots Farm Family Day

This event will include seeding, transplanting, composting, harvesting and more on May 14 from 10 a.m. to noon.

For more information and to RSVP, visit http://bit.ly/2pdjXEN

Coastal Roots Farm Tour

Guests are invited to get a behind-the-scenes look at the production methods and innovative technology used by the farm on May 14 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 441 Saxony Road.

Admission is $10.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2p1QBxe

La Paloma Theatre

Now showing: Kedi, The Zookeeper's Wife, Rocky Horror Picture Show. Tickets: $10 (cash only). 471 Coast Hwy. 101. For show times, please call 760-436-7469.

Library book sale

The Friends of the Cardiff-by-the-Sea Library will hold a half-price book sale on May 20, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Community Room of the Cardiff-by-the-Sea Library at 2081 Newcastle Avenue. All books, including rare and collectible books, as well as all media, will be half off their marked price. All funds go to support the library and its programs.