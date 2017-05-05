Motorcyclist sustains major injuries in Encinitas freeway crash

A motorcyclist sustained major injuries on the afternoon of May 5 following a crash on the northbound I-5 freeway in Encinitas, authorities said.

According to witnesses, the motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed and collided in the back of a 2005 Honda Civic at about 12:05 p.m. near the La Costa Avenue exit, said Officer Brad Denham of the California Highway Patrol.

The motorcyclist was then ejected, and the motorcycle collided into a big rig, he said.

The motorcyclist was taken to Scripps La Jolla with major injuries, but is expected to survive, Denham said.

Authorities did not immediately know the condition of the drivers.

The No. 3 and 4 lanes of the northbound I-5 were shut down for 30 minutes following the crash, Denham said.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as we learn more.