Encinitas events this weekend and beyond (May 18)

Arts Alive banner auction

The public is invited to purchase incredible artworks painted by local artists on May 20 at 1:30 p.m. at the Cardiff Town Center Courtyard, 2031 San Elijo Avenue. The pieces will be on view at 10 a.m. until Auctioneer Rich Houk starts the bidding at 2 p.m. Add a splash of Encinitas color and creativity to your home. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2KPmeS5.

LIFE Lecture: The Microbiome

Professor Sandrine Miller-Montgomery, UC San Diego Executive Director for the Center for Microbiome Innovation, will present the latest knowledge in microbiome (the community of microbes that surround us) and why it matters for our human health and wellness, as well as our environment on May 18 from 1 to 3 p.m. on the San Elijo Campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Avenue in room 201. For more information, email lifesanelijo@gmail.com.

Music By The Sea: Aves Quartet

Benjamin Mitchell, clarinet, Benjamin Hoffman, violin, Juliette Herlin, cello, and Irene Kim, piano, will play May 18 at 7:30 p.m. at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. Kaleidoscope Chamber Orchestra founder and clarinetist Benjamin Mitchell is joined by fellow orchestra members who trained at leading music schools: London's Royal Academy of Music, The Juilliard School and Peabody Conservatory. They will perform Bela Bartok's Contrasts, Paul Moravec's Tempest Fantasy. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2IdjOLb.

The Hutchins Consort: Mountain Men and Montunos

What does Appalachian music have to do with the music of Cuba? Join the Hutchins Consort with special guests to find out on May 18 at 8 p.m. at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 890 Balour Drive. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2IeYRQf.

Zentangle - Native American Dream Catcher

This class on May 19 from 10 a.m. to noon at the San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive, brings together the world of Native American Dream Catchers with Zentangle. No art experience necessary. (For ages 12+). Plus a $10 materials fee paid directly to the instructor. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2IuyWr7.

Memorial Day Tribute

American Legion Post 416 and Encinitas Elks Lodge #2243 will host a Memorial Day Tribute on May 28 from 10:30 a.m. to noon at 210 West F Street. The event will feature the US Navy Band Southwest Performing Ensemble and will honor the men and women who gave their lives in military service for the United States of America.

Lima Beans, Beer & Horseshoes

This family friendly event on May 19 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Heritage Ranch, 450 Quail Gardens Drive, features live music from Earl Flores, Hess Brewing, new FMH arts/crafts for the kids plus a tournament sponsored by Cardiff Riviera Horseshoe Club. This fundraising event is free to attend, you may purchase tasting tickets, opportunity drawings, food, drinks and more at the event. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2G6pUew.

Families Make History Is Back!

The Heritage Ranch presents arts, craft and music making for the entire family on May 19 and 20 from noon to 4 p.m. at 450 Quail Gardens Drive. Free with your museum membership or admission, this program is under the direction of local artist and musician Cici Artemisia who will bring a little bit of magic to your afternoon. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2G6pUew.

Tibetan Monks Vajravidarin Ritual and Tea Ceremony

The Center for Creative Renewal, 1905 Crest Drive, will host the Buddhist monks in their garden on May 19 at 7 p.m. The monks will also have their Buddhist arts and crafts market open for shopping. You are invited to come early and walk the labyrinth and meditate in the healing gardens. For more information, call 760-436-3310.

Surfing Legends Films

Celebrate the rich surf heritage of our town at the treasured La Paloma Theater, 471 South Coast Highway 101, on May 19 at 6 p.m. Three inspirational documentary films, Going the Distance: Journeys of Recovery, Surfing for Life, and Of Wind and Waves, will be screened. Director David L. Brown and four of the individuals profiled in the films will be there for a Q&A after each film. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2G8c6jH.

Lux After Dark

Live model painting, mask making, henna tattoos, ceramics demonstrations, live performance by Republic of Music and divine dining will mark this spring masquerade on May 19 from 7 to 11 p.m. at the Lux Art Institute, 1550 South El Camino Real. All in support of Lux art education and community programs. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2IeSZ9u.

Salvaged Tree Jubilee

Join Tree San Diego for an afternoon of storytelling, problem-solving and celebration, with woodcrafts by local artisans, demonstrations, and music by Ashley Mazanec on May 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2jO6LW1.

La Paloma Theatre

Now showing: Isle of Dogs, Lean on Pete and Rocky Horror Picture Show. 471 Coast Highway 101. For showtimes and tickets: https://bit.ly/2KRSLXw.

Climate crisis workshop

The San Diego 350 Climate Change Action and the Interfaith Coalition for Earth Justice will present "Faith and the Climate Crisis" on May 27 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Seaside Center for Spiritual Living, 1613 Lake Drive. The workshop will focus on the science of climate change and its impacts; different faith perspectives on stewardship of the earth; SD350's work to combat climate change; how communities can and do make a difference; what tools might benefit your faith community; and a q&A and discussion. For more information, visit www.sandiego350.org.