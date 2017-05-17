Encinitas events this weekend and beyond (May 19)

For more information on the events below and others, visit the city’s newsletter at http://bit.ly/2qy2XO1

Arts Alive Banner Auction

The public is invited to purchase 99 incredible artworks painted by local artists on May 21, beginning at 1:30 p.m. at Cardiff Town Center Courtyard, 2031 San Elijo Avenue.

The pieces are on view in the Cardiff Town Center Plaza at 10 a.m. until Auctioneer Rich Houk starts the bidding at 2 p.m. An auction guide is available at http://bit.ly/2r94cPZ

For more information about this free event, visit http://bit.ly/2pGYUek

Venetian Plaster on Canvas Painting

Roberta Veatch will lead this class on May 20 from 2 to 5 p.m. at 816 South Coast Highway 101.

It costs $60 per participant.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2oti3UB

Bead Embroidery Bezeling

Betty Cox will lead this class on May 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 816 South Coast Highway 101.

It costs $65 per participant. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2otn0wi

LIFE Film: Racing Extinction

LIFE San Elijo presents this film, created by the Oceanic Preseveration Society and Oscar-winning director Louie Psihoyos, that documents the ongoing anthropogenic mass extinction of species and the efforts from scientists, activists and journalists to address it on May 19 from 1 to 3 p.m. on the San Elijo Campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Ave. in room 201.

Music By the Sea

Temirzhan Yerzhanov will perform two major works for piano at the Encinitas Library, 540 COrnish Drive, on May 19 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $14.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2ptz7Ko

Cardiff Library book sale

The Friends of the Cardiff-by-the-Sea Library will hold a half-price book sale on Saturday, May 20, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Community Room of the Cardiff-by-the-Sea Library at 2081 Newcastle Avenue. All books, including rare and collectible books, as well as all media, will be half off their marked price. All funds go to support the library and its programs.

'Q & Brew: 29th Annual Deep-pit BBQ Fundraiser

This event on May 20 from noon to 3 p.m. at San Dieguito Heritage Museum, 450 Quail Gardens Drive, will feature barbecued food, live entertainment, craft brews, kids games, a petting zoo, silent auction, bake sale and photo opportunities.

Ticket prices range from $7 to $30. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2r9cgA3.

"The Case for Christ" movie review and reflection

Professor Gary Zacharias will lead a public interview at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 552 S. El Camino Real, on June 2 at 7 p.m. to discuss the recent movie "The Case for Christ," and the evidence for Christianity. Childcare will be provided. For more information, call 760-753-4776.

Families Make History: High-Flyin’, Tie-dyin’ Butterflies

Participants can use wet wipes, paint, markets, clothespins, paper clips and their imagination to create tie-dyed butterflies every Saturday and Sunday in May from noon to 4 p.m. at the San Dieguito Heritage Museum, 450 Quail Gardens Drive.

For more information about this free event, call 760-632-9711.

Alexander Gourevich

The Lipinsky Family Jewish Arts Festival's popular clarinetist returns with a timeless Klezmer program of Jewish, Yiddish, and Israeli songs that touch the heart and stir the soul on May 21 at 2 p.m. at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive.

For more information about this free event, visit http://bit.ly/2r23LKK.

North Coast Symphony: Beethoven and Beyond

Hear Beethoven's Symphony No. 8, Enesco's Rumanian Rhapsody No.1, Verdi's Force of Destiny, and Kodály's Intermezzo from Háry János on May 21 at 2:30 p.m. at Seacoast Community Church, 1050 Regal Road. Dan Swem will conduct. Tickets range from $8 to $25.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2pGF81w.

La Paloma Theatre

Now showing: Their Finest, The Zookeeper’s Wife, Rocky Horror Picture Show. Tickets: $10 (cash only). 471 Coast Hwy. 101. For show times, please call 760-436-7469.