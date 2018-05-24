Encinitas events this weekend and beyond (May 25)

For more information and a complete list of events, visit the city's newsletter at https://bit.ly/2ILzoBj.

Happening/Unhappening

Teens (ages 13 to 18) come out and experience an afternoon of creativity and art in its many forms: spoken word, live music by Nick Sax, Nikola, and Mr. Mumble, and an interactive community visual art experience on May 26 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. Presented by the Student Council of Encinitas Friends of the Arts. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2IQ8Ezw.

Blue Star Museum Program

The San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive, is offering free admission to active duty, National Guard and Reserve members of the U.S. military and their families (card carrier plus five immediate family members) through Labor Day. To express appreciation and say 'thank you' to the brave men and women of the U.S. Military. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2KKhhtL.

Lecture: What's Happening in the San Elijo Lagoon?

Doug Gibson, Executive Director/Principle Scientist for the San Elijo Lagoon Conservancy will give an update on all the activity we see occurring in the lagoon on May 25 from 1 to 3 p.m. on the San Elijo Campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Avenue, in room 201. Topics covered will include the Lagoon Restoration Project including the Agriculture fields and new trail connections; nourishing our local beaches, the widening on Interstate 5, and the double tracking of the railroads. For more information, email lifesanelijo@gmail.com

Volunteer Work Party

Join the Encinitas Arts, Culture and Ecology Alliance in a clean-up/rehabilitation event at Pacific View, 390 West F Street, on May 26 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Bring work gloves and closed toe shoes. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2IsroSd.

Palm, Cycad, Bamboo and Tropical Plant Sale

This one-of-a-kind event features rare and exotic species of palms, cycad, bamboo and other tropical plants provided by exceptional Southern California Nurseries on May 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2Iomw4B.

Families Make History

Visit The Heritage Ranch, 450 Quail Gardens Drive, for arts, craft and music making for the entire family every Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. Free with your museum membership or admission, this program is under the direction of local artist and musician Cici Artemisia who will bring a little bit of magic to your afternoon. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2rO0Owu.

Roger Anderson Chorale

Featuring the up and coming young Soprano Michelle Law. The concert on May 26 at 7 p.m. and on May 27 at 4 p.m. includes opera choruses from Nabucco, Rinaldo and La Forza del Destino, songs from Les Miserables, and new choral music at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. Proceeds from donations will fund scholarships for the Institute for Dramatic Voices. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2IqG6ta.

Bollywood Dancing

A fusion of Indian and Western dance styles on May 27 from 4 to 8p.m. at the North County Dance Studio, 535 Encinitas Boulevard. The session will also provide a cardio workout. All levels are welcome. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2rOYPIx.

La Paloma Theatre

Now showing: Isle of Dogs and Rocky Horror Picture Show. Tickets: $10. Showtimes: https://bit.ly/2IKfruN.