Encinitas Cruise Nights announce monthly themes

The Encinitas 101 MainStreet Association announces its June lineup and themes for the 2018 Cruise Night Season. The series, sponsored by O’Reilly Auto Parts, is held on the third Thursdays of May through September, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The June 21 Cruise Night will feature gorgeous cars by the MOPAR club, Little Guys Street Rods, and Classic Motorcycles by Theresa Worsch. Live music by Bonneville 7, The Sea Monks, and The Retro Rockets will also appear on various stages throughout the event.

The 2018 Cruise Nights will also feature themes in the coming months to showcase local car culture in the event. The July 19 theme is VW buses, which are a local favorite. The August 16 theme is Heels and Wheels, which seeks to bring local female classic car owners together. The final Cruise Night on September 20 is Classic Woodies, which will help kick off the 2018 Wavecrest meet.

This year will continue to have three half-street closures located on F Street, G Street and H Street. This will make room for more car clubs and live music along South Coast Hwy 101.

As always, Encinitas 101 welcomes all classic and vintage vehicles to this free monthly event, where drivers take spaces along South Coast Highway 101 and in adjacent parking lots, or simply cruise up and down the main street. More info: www.visitencinitas.org or (760) 943-1950.

