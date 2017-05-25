Encinitas events this weekend and beyond (May 26)

For more information on the events below and others, visit the city’s newsletter at http://bit.ly/2rBrPAX

Encinitas Rotary Wine & Food Festival

The 14th Annual Encinitas Rotary Wine & Food Festival will be held Saturday, June 3 from 5-8 p.m. at the Encinitas Ranch Golf Course (1275 Quail Gardens Drive, Encinitas CA 92024). The net proceeds from the event will be divided between several 501c(3) charities.

The event will feature beverages from 25 wineries, breweries and other vendors, a taste sampling of over 24 local restaurants’ best dishes and desserts, live music, and a large silent auction and a raffle that has over $5,000 of items from local businesses and friends to support the event’s beneficiaries. Ticket sales close the evening of Friday, June 2. For tickets, go to encinitaswinefestival.com

Memorial Day ceremony in Encinitas

The public is invited to attend the Memorial Day Ceremony on May 29 at The San Dieguito American Legion Post 416, in front of the historical American Legion building at 210 F Street in downtown Encinitas. The ceremony will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Colors will be provided by the USMC MLG HQ Battalion of Camp Pendleton. A compliment of MCAS 3rd Marine MAW musicians and numerous bag pipe players from The Friendly Sons of St. Patrick, San Diego Firefighters Emerald Society and The Nice Guys of San Diego will be in attendance.

Immediately following the ceremony lunch will be offered at the American Legion. Last year more than 250 guests attended, so please plan accordingly. Please contact the American Legion at calegionpost416.org for further information.

Coastal Cities Jazz Band

Concert by the Coastal Cities Jazz Band, June 4, 2 p.m. at Carlsbad Community Church, Carlsbad. Ticket price: $20/$15. Senior and students.

The Coastal Cities Jazz Band will be performing a concert titled “Tribute to famous clarinet players,” with special guest Sal Lozano. Sal has been a member of the Dancing with Stars House Orchestra, the American Idol House Band, the Academy Awards Orchestra, member of the Big Phat Band and a Los Angeles studio musician. This performance will include tunes performed by Woody Herman, Benny Goodman and Artie Shaw. The Coastal Cities

Tickets: In advance call Gary Adcock 858-775-1113.

Eighth annual Women of Valor

The Lipinsky Jewish Arts Festival will honor six women, who will tell their stories with live music, poetry and imagery on May 28 at 2 p.m. at Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive.

For more information about this free event, call 760-753-7376.

Beauty Bar with Essential Oils

Denish Bonaimo Sarram presents this do-it-yourself bath and body class on May 27 from 2 to 5 p.m. for $68 at 816 South Coast Highway 101.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2otwYOi.

Open Mic Nights

Local singer/songwriter Kennady Tracy will lead free open mic nights every Tuesday from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Univ Studio Encinitas, 1057 South Coast Highway 101. Each slot is 10 minutes or the duration of two songs. Sign-ups start at 5:45 p.m.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2ru3Cjs.

LIFE Lecture: Career Roundtable of LIFE Members

Four LIFE members will discuss their career paths in a free lecture on May 26 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the San Elijo Campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Avenue, room 201.

For more information, email lifesanelijo@gmail.com.

West African Dance

Sadie Lee will lead this high-energy class accompanied by percussion at Dance North County, 533 Encinitas Boulevard, on May 26 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

The cost is $13 per participant.

For more information, call 760-402-7229.

Palm, Cycad, Bamboo and Tropical Plant Sale

This plant sale will take place May 27 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive. The event is free with paid admission or membership.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2rugshR.

Families Make History: High-Flyin,’ Tie-dyin’ Butterflies

Participants can use wet wipes, paint, markets, clothespins, paper clips and their imagination to create tie-dyed butterflies every Saturday and Sunday in May from noon to 4 p.m. at the San Dieguito Heritage Museum, 450 Quail Gardens Drive.

For more information about this free event, call 760-632-9711.

Opening Reception: Tanya Yager, Twisted Heart Puppet Affair

Tanya Yager presents unique and intricate puppet characters inspired by fantasy, legend and otherworldly realms, made out of 90% recycled materials on May 27 from 1:30 to 4 p.m. at the Encinitas Library Gallery, 540 Cornish Drive.

For more information about this free event, visit http://bit.ly/2qPptza.

La Paloma Theatre

Now showing: Their Finest, The Zookeeper’s Wife, Rocky Horror Picture Show. Tickets: $10 (cash only). 471 Coast Hwy. 101. For show times, please call 760-436-7469.