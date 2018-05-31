Encinitas events this weekend and beyond (June 1)

'The Birds'

San Dieguito Academy presents a modern take on the Greek comedy, "The Birds" on May 31, June 1 and June 2 at 7 p.m. in the school's Liggett Theater, 800 Santa Fe Drive. For tickets and more information, visit https://bit.ly/2IKXcWL.

Mosaic Bird Class

Learn how to cut glass (that looks like feathers!) and make a beautiful mosaic bird for your home in this fun, hands-on class on June 2 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2s7nNTI.

Volunteer at the Zero Waste Fair

The Solana Center will be teaching fair-goers about composting and reducing waste on June 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at EUSD Farm Lab, 440 Quail Gardens Road. Help educators engage visitors with sustainability education and get the community on board with composting. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2IMT3NT.

'Femininity and Coming of Age'

Vanessa Machin, a senior at San Dieguito Academy, will showcase "Femininity and Coming of Age" on June 3 from noon to 8 p.m. at Performing Arts Workshop, 1465 Encinitas Boulevard. The art show features works by emerging female artists speaking on their personal experiences growing up.

Free Green Living Tour

Walk through some easy steps to address issues around water, waste, soil health and more with practical solutions you can incorporate into your life and home starting now! On this tour on June 2 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Solana Center for Environmental Innovation, 137 North El Camino Real, you'll see sustainability in action as you explore our worm bins, greywater systems, innovative compost projects, tool lending library, water-wise garden, and more. Space is limited. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2IPcKcg.

Olivenhain Historical Presentation

Historian Richard Bumann will lead a discussion on the history of Olivenhain on June 6 at 7 p.m. at Olivenhain Meeting Hall, 423 Rancho Santa Fe Road. Topics will include the early formation of Olivenhain colony, the farming era and residential growth of the area. Many historic slides will accompany the discussion. For more information, visit www.olivenhain.org.

North Coast Symphony

From Russia with Love. This concert on June 2 at 2:30 p.m. at San Dieguito United Methodist Church, 170 Calle Magdalena, features the Piano Concerto No. 2 by Shostakovich, with pianist Elan McMahan, Glinka's Overture to Ruslan and Ludmilla, Tchaikovsky's March Slav, and music by Prokofiev, Gliere, and Borodin. Daniel Swem will conduct. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2J71XsX.

Families Make History

The Heritage Ranch, 450 Quail Gardens Drive, presents arts, crafts and music making every Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2knXMey.

Fire Awareness Family Discovery Day

Enjoy hands-on activities and crafts in new monthly summer themes, beginning with meeting local firefighters and learning about fire safety awareness on June 3 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the San Elijo Lagoon Nature Center, 2710 Manchester Avenue. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2koRUBy.

Open Mic

The Heritage Ranch presents an acoustic open mic on June 3 from noon to 4 p.m. at 450 Quail Gardens Drive. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2s7TyvI.

First Sunday Music Series: Adrienne Nims and Spirit Wind

Take a musical journey with lush harmonies, mystical melodies, and global rhythms on June 3 at 2 p.m. at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. The band's music, performed on flutes, saxophones, keyboard, and percussion, is eloquent, earthy, and multidimensional, combining jazz, Latin, Asian, R&B, and many different styles from around the globe. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2kubCvH.

La Paloma Theatre

Now showing: Isle of Dogs, The Rider and Rocky Horror Picture Show. Tickets: $10 (cash only). 471 Coast Highway 101. For more information and showtimes, visit https://bit.ly/2kubOLr.

Songs for Social Justice

Songstress Peggy Watson, klezmer diva Elizabeth Schwartz, Song Search alumnus Joey Pearson, local poet/musician/activist Darius Degher, and popular Americana band Gemini Junction will perform "Songs for Social Justice" on June 9 at 7:30 p.m. at Pilgrim United Church of Christ, 2020 Chestnut Street in Carlsbad. For more information, visit www.sdfolkheritage.org.

Blood Drive

A mobile blood drive will be held June 12 from 1 to 6 p.m. at Magdalena Ecke Family YMCA, 200 Saxony Road, in Encinitas. Donors must be 17 or older and at least 114 pounds and in good health. It is recommended that donors consume an adequate meal and plenty of fluids prior to giving. A photo identification must be presented upon signing up to donate. For more information and to schedule an appointment, visit www.sandiegobloodbank.org.