Canyon Crest Academy student wins Best Actor award

A Canyon Crest Academy student has been announced as the best high school actor in San Diego County.

Jonas McMullen, a senior at the Carmel Valley high school, won the Best Actor award at the Broadway San Diego Awards on May 27.

Jonas and the winner of the Best Actress award, Felicity Bryant of Coronado High School, were narrowed down from 20 nominees. They will be flown to New York for a week of intensive training before they compete in the National High School Musical Theatre Awards on a Broadway stage for $10,000 toward a college scholarship on June 25.