Encinitas events this weekend and beyond (June 2)

For more information on the events below and others, visit the city’s newsletter at http://bit.ly/2rqumlk
10th annual Lung Hsiang Exhibit and Sale
The 10th Annual Lung Hsiang Exhibit and Sale features original Chinese Brush Paintings created by members of the Lung Hsiang chapter of the American Artists of Chinese Brush Painting – a group that has been painting together for 25 years. The exhibit and sale is open daily through July 11 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. in the Ecke Building at San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive.
For more information, visit http://www.sdbgarden.org/events.htm
Blue Star Museum Program
The San Diego Botanic Garden will offer free admission to all active duty, National Guard and Reserve members of the U.S. military and their families May 1 through Labor Day on Sept. 4.
Military members who show their active duty I.D. cards are invited to bring up to five immediate family members. Attendees will be able to enjoy the 37-acre Botanic Garden, featuring 29 uniquely themed gardens and 4,000 different plant species. There are also children’s gardens and special events held throughout the summer, including Thursday Family Fun Nights each Thursday from June 1 through Aug. 31; Fairy Festival on June 17; and Insect Fest on July 22 and 23. For more information, visit www.sdbgarden.org/events.htm
The Art and Science of Composition
No matter what type of photography you enjoy, composition is fundamental in creating great pictures. In this four-hour workshop on June 3 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the San Diego Botanic Garden, you’ll learn the ‘rule of thirds’ as well as how to fill the frame using lines and shapes. Plenty of one-on-one instruction and camera time included. The cost is $62 for members and $74 for non-members.
For more information, visit www.sdbgarden.org/classes.htm.
Living Wall/Vertical Garden
Learn the basics of planting a living wall by making your own 10” x 20” wall with a variety of succulents at the San Diego Botanic Garden on June 3 from 9 a.m. to noon. Living walls can be used exterior or interior with multitudes of colors, textures and sizes. This class is popular, so early registration is suggested. The cost is $30 for members and $36 for non-members, plus $80 in materials.
For more information, visit www.sdbgarden.org/classes.htm.
Abstract Collage Backgrounds
Nicole Austin will lead this mixed media class on June 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Art Lounge on 101, 816 South Coast Highway 101. The class costs $95.
For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2riLkSL.
Messy Mixed Media Portraits
Nicole Austin will lead this class on June 4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Art Lounge on 101, 816 South Coast Highway 101. The class costs $75.
For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2rBtgTF.
Coastal Roots Farm Volunteer Days
Every Tuesday from 8 to 10 a.m. and every Wednesday from 8 to 11 a.m., residents have the opportunity to volunteer at Coastal Roots Farm, 800 Ecke Ranch Road. Participants should enter at the Ecke Road entrance.
For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2s4ZZ03.
Solana Center at the San Diego County Fair
The Solana Center will host an interactive educational booth in the Infield Farm at the Del Mar Fairgrounds as well as give tours of our new Eco Learning Lab from June 2 through July 4 at Del Mar Fairgrounds. Visiting the booth is free with paid admission.
For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2s54hom.
Music and Movement for Kindergarteners and Parents
Every Saturday in June from 9 a.m. to 9:50 a.m., parents and their children aged 4 to 6 can learn rhythms and notes in an entertaining fashion at the Encinitas Community Center, room 120A, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive. The cost is $95.
For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2rZatPj.
Encinitas Guitar Orchestra to perform in concert
The Encinitas Guitar Orchestra, a group of 35 local professional and amateur guitarists, will present their latest program at 7:30 p.m. on June 2 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 925 Balour Drive, Encinitas, CA 92024.
For more information, including information about upcoming summer guitar workshops, visit www.encinitasguitarorchestra.com.
Families Make History: Art Rocks!
The San Dieguito Heritage museum every Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. in the month of June will present a free class where participants can paint and decorate small rocks, gathered from local beaches. The classes will take place at 450 Quail Gardens Drive.
For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2qkP06q.
Encinitas Library book sale
The Encinitas Library Book Store, 540 Cornish Drive, will sell thousands of books priced from 25 cents to $1 on June 3. The store will open to members only at 9 a.m. before opening to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2rHMK9b.
Movie time: Saturday Summer Surf Film
On select Saturdays this summer at 2 p.m., the staff at the Cardiff Library, 2081 Newcastle Avenue, will bring out feature films from their surf collection to screen on the library's big screen. For movie titles, please check with library staff.
For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2qkVDpq.
Opening Reception: Gregory Brown, In The Moment
This free show will feature line drawings inspired by psychedelic art on June 3 from 2:30 to 5 p.m. at the Encinitas Community Center Art Gallery, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive.
For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2qs5fcU.
Performing Arts for Teens and Adults with Autism
Positive Action Community Theatre (PACT) offers improvisational theatre, choreographed dance, and group singing workshops designed to teach life skills and provide community. Save-The-Date: on Sunday, June 11, 7-8:30 p.m., PACT's traveling theatre troupe will perform Beyond Bullying Theatre Event.
Saturday, June 2, 10 and 17, 2:30-5 p.m. 535 Encinitas Blvd., Ste. 101. $20 per session, scholarships available. Info: 760-815-8512.
Shavout Festival
Coastal Roots Farm will celebrate Shavuot by inviting you to the farm for a Festival that celebrates gleaning of the fields and kindness, and is open to all. Enjoy storytelling, flower crown and dairy making workshops, nature play and contemplative walks through the labyrinth.
Sunday, June 4,10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Coastal Roots Farm, 800 Ecke Ranch Road. Free.
To register, visit http://bit.ly/2r721Q1.
Rising Seas Family Fun Day
San Elijo Lagoon Nature Center, 2710 Manchester Avenue, will spotlight changing climate on June 4 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
For more information about this free event, visit http://bit.ly/2qshINL.
First Sunday Concert: Allison Adams Tucker Quartet
International jazz vocalist Allison Adams Tucker will perform a free concert at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive, on June 4 at 2 p.m.
For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2rZv6uN.
Bollywood Dancing
This type of dance, which fuses Indian and Western styles, will be taught every Sunday in June from 3 to 6 p.m. at Performing Arts Workshop, 1465 Encinitas Boulevard, suite A102.
The cost is $60 for all four classes. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2r5sX0J.
La Paloma Theatre
Now showing: The Lost City of Z, The Zookeeper’s Wife, Rocky Horror Picture Show. Tickets: $10 (cash only). 471 Coast Hwy. 101. For show times, please call 760-436-7469.