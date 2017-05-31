Encinitas events this weekend and beyond (June 2)

For more information on the events below and others, visit the city’s newsletter at http://bit.ly/2rqumlk

10th annual Lung Hsiang Exhibit and Sale

The 10th Annual Lung Hsiang Exhibit and Sale features original Chinese Brush Paintings created by members of the Lung Hsiang chapter of the American Artists of Chinese Brush Painting – a group that has been painting together for 25 years. The exhibit and sale is open daily through July 11 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. in the Ecke Building at San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive.

Blue Star Museum Program

The San Diego Botanic Garden will offer free admission to all active duty, National Guard and Reserve members of the U.S. military and their families May 1 through Labor Day on Sept. 4.

Military members who show their active duty I.D. cards are invited to bring up to five immediate family members. Attendees will be able to enjoy the 37-acre Botanic Garden, featuring 29 uniquely themed gardens and 4,000 different plant species. There are also children’s gardens and special events held throughout the summer, including Thursday Family Fun Nights each Thursday from June 1 through Aug. 31; Fairy Festival on June 17; and Insect Fest on July 22 and 23. For more information, visit www.sdbgarden.org/events.htm

The Art and Science of Composition

No matter what type of photography you enjoy, composition is fundamental in creating great pictures. In this four-hour workshop on June 3 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the San Diego Botanic Garden, you’ll learn the ‘rule of thirds’ as well as how to fill the frame using lines and shapes. Plenty of one-on-one instruction and camera time included. The cost is $62 for members and $74 for non-members.

Living Wall/Vertical Garden

Learn the basics of planting a living wall by making your own 10” x 20” wall with a variety of succulents at the San Diego Botanic Garden on June 3 from 9 a.m. to noon. Living walls can be used exterior or interior with multitudes of colors, textures and sizes. This class is popular, so early registration is suggested. The cost is $30 for members and $36 for non-members, plus $80 in materials.

Abstract Collage Backgrounds

Nicole Austin will lead this mixed media class on June 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Art Lounge on 101, 816 South Coast Highway 101. The class costs $95.

Messy Mixed Media Portraits

Nicole Austin will lead this class on June 4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Art Lounge on 101, 816 South Coast Highway 101. The class costs $75.

Coastal Roots Farm Volunteer Days

Every Tuesday from 8 to 10 a.m. and every Wednesday from 8 to 11 a.m., residents have the opportunity to volunteer at Coastal Roots Farm, 800 Ecke Ranch Road. Participants should enter at the Ecke Road entrance.

Solana Center at the San Diego County Fair

The Solana Center will host an interactive educational booth in the Infield Farm at the Del Mar Fairgrounds as well as give tours of our new Eco Learning Lab from June 2 through July 4 at Del Mar Fairgrounds. Visiting the booth is free with paid admission.

Music and Movement for Kindergarteners and Parents

Every Saturday in June from 9 a.m. to 9:50 a.m., parents and their children aged 4 to 6 can learn rhythms and notes in an entertaining fashion at the Encinitas Community Center, room 120A, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive. The cost is $95.

Encinitas Guitar Orchestra to perform in concert

The Encinitas Guitar Orchestra, a group of 35 local professional and amateur guitarists, will present their latest program at 7:30 p.m. on June 2 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 925 Balour Drive, Encinitas, CA 92024.

Families Make History: Art Rocks!

The San Dieguito Heritage museum every Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. in the month of June will present a free class where participants can paint and decorate small rocks, gathered from local beaches. The classes will take place at 450 Quail Gardens Drive.

Encinitas Library book sale

The Encinitas Library Book Store, 540 Cornish Drive, will sell thousands of books priced from 25 cents to $1 on June 3. The store will open to members only at 9 a.m. before opening to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Movie time: Saturday Summer Surf Film

On select Saturdays this summer at 2 p.m., the staff at the Cardiff Library, 2081 Newcastle Avenue, will bring out feature films from their surf collection to screen on the library's big screen. For movie titles, please check with library staff.

Opening Reception: Gregory Brown, In The Moment

This free show will feature line drawings inspired by psychedelic art on June 3 from 2:30 to 5 p.m. at the Encinitas Community Center Art Gallery, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive.

Performing Arts for Teens and Adults with Autism

Positive Action Community Theatre (PACT) offers improvisational theatre, choreographed dance, and group singing workshops designed to teach life skills and provide community. Save-The-Date: on Sunday, June 11, 7-8:30 p.m., PACT's traveling theatre troupe will perform Beyond Bullying Theatre Event.