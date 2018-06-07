Encinitas events this weekend and beyond (June 8)

For more information and events, visit the city's calendar at https://bit.ly/2sBEZ3R.

San Dieguito Academy Cabaret Night

San Dieguito Academy presents its 10th annual Cabaret Night on June 9 at 6:30 p.m. in SDA's Clayton E. Liggett Theater. Cabaret Night is filled with a wide variety of acts by students from the Musical Theater Production and Instrumental Music classes. Some of the acts will include songs performed from hit Broadway Musicals, a quick ComedySportz game, live band performances, short scenes, and a Hamilton medley collaboration by the music and theater students. During intermission, delicious desserts will be served. For more information and tickets, visit www.seatyourself.biz/sandieguito.

Off-Track Gallery Reception

The public is invited to an artists’ reception at the Off Track Gallery, 937 South Coast Highway 101, suite-103, featuring watercolor paintings by Yanina Cambareri and Marilyn Shayegan and op art paintings by the late Roy Soravi on June 9 from 4 to 7 p.m. For more information, visit www.OffTrackGallery.com.

Encinitas Ballet: Coppelia

The light-hearted tale of the mysterious Dr Coppélius who owns a beautiful life-sized doll, Coppélia, is being performed by the Encinitas Ballet on June 9 at 5 p.m. in the Thomson Performing Arts Center at La Costa Canyon High School, 1 Maverick Way. The fun begins when the doll springs to life! Starring professional dancers, 11-year-old rising star Natasha Laguette as Coppelia, and dancers from Encinitas Ballet. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2LqbCZc.

West African Dance

Led by Los Angeles teacher, choreographer and performer Kara Mack on June 8 and 22 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Ms. Mack has the background of folkloric dancing and the chops of modern-day Swing Brazil. Live drumming accompanies class. Be prepared for a high energy class accompanied by live percussion. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2sBWcdj.

Fill the Fin Water Safety Fundraiser

Join the Encinitas Lifeguards for their fundraiser and auction, supporting water safety education programs on June 8 from 5 to 9 p.m. at Tower 13, 2633 South Coast Highway 101. All ages are welcome. Come enjoy live music, bid on auction items donated by local businesses and win raffle prizes. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2sDIwyw.

Families Make History

The Heritage Ranch, 450 Quail Gardens Drive, presents arts, crafts and music making every Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2knXMey.

Discussion: Walking the Camino, a Pilgrimage Through Northern Spain

Follow along on Camino Frances, the most popular of the medieval pilgrimage routes established to honor the Apostle St. James on June 9 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. Learn about the path's history and see the variety of Spanish landscapes to the cathedral in Santiago de Compostela. Artist Amanda Schaffer will share tips on planning for the journey. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2M5ymid.

Believe - Fundraising Concert 2018

Benefiting the UCSD Autism Center of Excellence on June 10 at 10 a.m. at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. Featuring internationally acclaimed protégé violinists Alvin (10) and Caitlin (8) Wang performing works by Mozart, Vivaldi, Vitali, Bach and more. With special guests Albert Liang, cello, and Andrew Chen, piano. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2LnYOT2.

9th Annual Women of Valor

This event on June 10 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive, honors six inspirational San Diego Jewish women and tells the story of their lives, joys, challenges and accomplishments: Dr. Ellen Beck, Marsha Berkson, Sura Leider, Evelyn Rady, Ruth Sax and Jill Spitzer. With music, poetry and imagery. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2kTTWK8.

La Paloma Theatre

Now showing: Isle of Dogs, RGB, The Rider, Surfer and Rocky Horror Picture Show. Tickets: $10. For show times, visit https://bit.ly/2sD7XAl.

Amanda Post Track Meet

The fourth annual Amanda Post Track Meet for third through eighth grade students will be held Saturday, June 9, at La Costa Canyon High School track. Check-in is at 8 a.m,. and the event runs 9 a.m.-2 p.m. The meet is presented by the Amanda Post Foundation and the La Costa Canyon High School Foundation. All boys and girls in third through eighth grades are welcome to enter. No prior running experience necessary. Come out and join the fun. Race to win first, second, or third place ribbons. Register at www.amandapostfoundation.com — there is a modest entry fee of $5 per event.

Registration closes Monday, June 4, at 5 p.m. No late registrations will be accepted.

San Diego County Fair

The San Diego County Fair opens June 1 at 4 p.m. and runs through July 4, except for Mondays and Tuesdays in June. This year’s theme is “How Sweet It Is.” The event features great food, music, rides, activities and more. For more information, visit www.sdfair.com.

Toast of the Coast Wine Festival

The Toast of the Coast Wine Festival will be held June 9 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. The Toast of the Coast Wine Festival, which pours award-winning wine in the serene Paul Ecke Jr. Garden Show, is held in two sessions, noon-3 p.m. and 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Tickets include fair admission and can be purchased online at www.thetoastofthecoast.com.

San Diego International Beer Festival

The San Diego International Beer Festival will be held June 15-17 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. Within the fair is the three-day San Diego International Beer Festival in the Del Mar Arena, featuring five sessions for beer lovers. Visit www.sandiegobeerfestival.com

San Diego Festival of the Arts

The 2018 San Diego Festival of the Arts (www.sdfestivalofthearts.org) will showcase stunning works of painting, sculpture, photography, glass, jewelry, ceramics, wood, fiber and mixed media from nearly 200 world renowned artists June 9 and 10 at downtown San Diego’s beautiful Waterfront Park.

Beyond the incredible selection of art on display during this juried competition available for purchase, guests will once again enjoy live music and entertainment both days, a craft beer and wine garden, a selection of outdoor games and cuisine from San Diego’s top restaurants.

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Location: County Administration Center, Waterfront Park, 1600 Pacific Hwy, San Diego CA 92101. Tickets available at: www.sdfestivalofthearts.org/tickets

Father’s Day Brats and Beer on the Bay

The Maritime Museum of San Diego plans Father’s Day fun Saturday, June 16 or Sunday, June 17, with a day full of sailing on San Diego Bay and Beer. Guests will have the opportunity to sail aboard schooner Californian, official tall ship of California, San Salvador, a 1542 Spanish galleon replica, or America, a replica of the first vessel to win the America’s Cup. Each adult receives a delicious bratwurst sandwich, chips, and a cold beer prior to sailing. Hotdogs and soft drinks are available for the kids. The three-hour sailing trip will begin boarding at 11:30 a.m. and return to the Maritime Museum of San Diego at 3 p.m. Passengers have the option to join the lively crew and trim the sails or simply relax and enjoy the weekend sail on San Diego Bay. Tickets and vessel schedule available at sdmaritime.org or by calling (619) 234-9153 ext. 106 for details.

Mainly Mozart concerts in RSF

The Mainly Mozart Festival, which is celebrating its 30th year, will be held June 1-24. Among the many concerts the festival offers are two in Rancho Santa Fe:

Festival Orchestra: Sunday, June 17 at 4 p.m. at the Village Church in Rancho Santa Fe.Featuring: Michael Francis, conductor; Johannes Moser, cello; Stravinsky – Concerto in E flat (Dumbarton Oaks); Tchaikovsky – Variations on a Rococo Theme, op. 33 (original version; Mozart – Symphony No. 35, in D Major, K. 385 Haffner.

Spotlight Chamber Music: Sunday, June 24 at the RSF Garden Club. 5 p.m. wine reception, 6 p.m. concert.Featuring: James Ehnes, violin; Orion Weiss, piano; Beethoven – Violin Sonata No. 1 in D Major, Opus 12; Poulenc – Sonata for Violin & Piano; Strauss – Violin Sonata in E flat Major, Op. 18.