Encinitas events this weekend and beyond (June 8)

Encinitas Ballet: Coppelia

The light-hearted tale of the mysterious Dr Coppélius who owns a beautiful life-sized doll, Coppélia, is being performed by the Encinitas Ballet on June 9 at 5 p.m. in the Thomson Performing Arts Center at La Costa Canyon High School, 1 Maverick Way. The fun begins when the doll springs to life! Starring professional dancers, 11-year-old rising star Natasha Laguette as Coppelia, and dancers from Encinitas Ballet. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2LqbCZc.

West African Dance

Led by Los Angeles teacher, choreographer and performer Kara Mack on June 8 and 22 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Ms. Mack has the background of folkloric dancing and the chops of modern-day Swing Brazil. Live drumming accompanies class. Be prepared for a high energy class accompanied by live percussion. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2sBWcdj.

Fill the Fin Water Safety Fundraiser

Join the Encinitas Lifeguards for their fundraiser and auction, supporting water safety education programs on June 8 from 5 to 9 p.m. at Tower 13, 2633 South Coast Highway 101. All ages are welcome. Come enjoy live music, bid on auction items donated by local businesses and win raffle prizes. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2sDIwyw.

Families Make History

The Heritage Ranch, 450 Quail Gardens Drive, presents arts, crafts and music making every Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2knXMey.

Discussion: Walking the Camino, a Pilgrimage Through Northern Spain

Follow along on Camino Frances, the most popular of the medieval pilgrimage routes established to honor the Apostle St. James on June 9 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. Learn about the path's history and see the variety of Spanish landscapes to the cathedral in Santiago de Compostela. Artist Amanda Schaffer will share tips on planning for the journey. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2M5ymid.

Believe - Fundraising Concert 2018

Benefiting the UCSD Autism Center of Excellence on June 10 at 10 a.m. at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. Featuring internationally acclaimed protégé violinists Alvin (10) and Caitlin (8) Wang performing works by Mozart, Vivaldi, Vitali, Bach and more. With special guests Albert Liang, cello, and Andrew Chen, piano. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2LnYOT2.

9th Annual Women of Valor

This event on June 10 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive, honors six inspirational San Diego Jewish women and tells the story of their lives, joys, challenges and accomplishments: Dr. Ellen Beck, Marsha Berkson, Sura Leider, Evelyn Rady, Ruth Sax and Jill Spitzer. With music, poetry and imagery. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2kTTWK8.

La Paloma Theatre

Now showing: Isle of Dogs, RGB, The Rider, Surfer and Rocky Horror Picture Show. Tickets: $10. For show times, visit https://bit.ly/2sD7XAl.

Off-Track Gallery Reception

The public is invited to an artists’ reception at the Off Track Gallery, 937 South Coast Highway 101, suite-103, featuring watercolor paintings by Yanina Cambareri and Marilyn Shayegan and op art paintings by the late Roy Soravi on June 9 from 4 to 7 p.m. For more information, visit www.OffTrackGallery.com.

Cabaret Night!

San Dieguito Academy presents its 10th annual Cabaret Night on June 9 at 6:30 p.m. in SDA's Clayton E. Liggett Theater. Cabaret Night is filled with a wide variety of acts by students from the Musical Theater Production and Instrumental Music classes. Some of the acts will include songs performed from hit Broadway Musicals, a quick ComedySportz game, live band performances, short scenes, and a Hamilton medley collaboration by the music and theater students. During intermission, delicious desserts will be served. For more information and tickets, visit www.seatyourself.biz/sandieguito.