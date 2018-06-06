Opera comes to Encinitas

An evening of opera, show tunes and choral favorites came to Encinitas Memorial Day weekend including the majestic patriotic piece, “Who Are The Brave,” in honor of those of the armed forces attending the concert.

All this was part of the “Free Music in the Library” series put on by the Roger Anderson Chorale for their season finale, taking place at the Encinitas Library, bringing quality choral music and dance to the community.

The Chorale performed to a packed house both Saturday evening and Sunday matinee. Verdi’s Chorus of the Hebrew Slaves, and Purcell's Dido's Lament, as well as a medley of songs from Les Miserables, are just a sample of the repertoire featured. Dramatic Soprano Michelle Law from the San Diego Opera’s Young Artist program was the chorale’s soloist and her beautiful voice echoed through the library.

This is a great opportunity for community members to hear such music in their locale. The chorale’s next season will start January 2019. Auditions and rehearsals will start late August or early September 2018. RAC is always looking for singers. Please visit www.rogerandersonchorale.com for audition dates and next season’s exciting concert dates.

