Encinitas events this weekend and beyond (June 9)

For more information on the events below and others, visit the city’s newsletter at http://bit.ly/2syYdoc

Ballet: Sleeping Beauty

Encinitas Ballet presents this show accompanied by live music by the Chinese Youth Symphony Orchestra on June 10 at 5 p.m. at the Proscenium Theatre, 5951 Village Center Loop Road in Carlsbad.

"So You Think You Can Dance" finalist Deise Mendonca and her partner Mauricio Vera will dance alongside other professional dancers.

Tickets are $20 to $25.

For more information, call 760-632-4947.

Coast Hwy 101 Banner Exhibit

Travel along Coast Highway 101 and see vinyl banners high up on the light posts through July 4.

The art pieces promote the San Diego County Fair theme, "Where the West is Fun."

Pacific View School community celebration

The Encinitas Historical Society (EHS), along with the Encinitas Arts, Culture and Ecology Alliance (EACEA), is planning the first-ever gathering of all those who attended, taught or worked at the former Pacific View School located in Historic Encinitas. The free community event will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 11 at 390 West F Street and on the grounds of the former elementary school.

A special recognition will be given to all who have passed through the former elementary school corridors. For more information about the community celebration, call (760) 753-4834.

Thursday Family Fun Night

Every Thursday through Aug. 31, from 4:30 to 8 p.m., families can enjoy outdoor fun in Hamilton Children's Garden at the San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive.

Kid-friendly live entertainment will be provided from 6 to 7 p.m.

The event is free with paid admission or membership.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2rtHTYp.

Play: Picnic

This dramatic play focuses on the people in a small Kansas town as they get ready for the area's Labor Day picnic.

It will be performed June 9 and 10, at 7 p.m. each night, at the Liggett Theater, 800 Santa Fe Drive.

Tickets range from $8 to $15.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2rXbcUJ.

The Great Outdoors Shabbat

Guests are invited to bring a picnic dinner, a beverage, blankets and chairs to bring in Shabbot at Coastal Roots Farm, 441 Saxony Road, on June 9 from 4:30 to 7 p.m.

For more information about this free event, visit http://bit.ly/2s9Hhby.

Fairy Festival

Children and parents are invited to celebrate summer at the annual Fairy Festival at San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive, on June 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Fairy Festival features fairy-themed activities, where children may wear their favorite fairy costume, visit our official Fairy Princesses Violette, Juniper and Blue Bell in an enchanted garden for a photo op, leave their wishes at a magic wishing bush, shop in the Fairy Land Market, and enjoy fairy themed crafts.

Children can assemble their own flower fairy doll and fairy baby, and can build a house from natural material and an enchanted swing for their fairy doll, or decorate a coconut shell cradle for the baby. Furthermore, children may paint a wooden treasure chest or ceramic castle, build their own magic wand and assemble a fairy dust necklace.

San Diego Botanic Garden is a great atmosphere for children and families to interact with plants and nature.

Food and drinks provided by the OTruck, Cucina Caprese, and Rita’s Italian Ice in Encinitas.

Adults are asked not to dress up for the festival.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2s1hPW6

Fresh Start: How to Use Soul Collage to Discover Your Hidden Creativity

Soul Collage is a fun and easy way to use pleasing pictures to create collaged cards, tapping into the creative mind. Anyone can do it! Discover how the poetry of images can uncover hidden resources and activate key brain areas to find creative solutions you didn’t know that you knew.

This class will take place June 10 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., led by Mary M. Mulvihill, at 230 Quail Gardens Drive.

It costs $75 for members and $90 for non-members.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/1ZMx2S9.

Watercolor Pencil Botanical Journaling (ages 18+)

Pressing down pure color on paper leads to endless good vibes. We’ll combine watercolor pencils and water-soluble pens while learning clever user-friendly ways to draw. My drawing methods will ease those present inhibitions about drawing lines and shapes. Drawing flora is a delightful way to practice techniques with these pencils. Watercolor pencils are great for journals and for traveling. Colors become vibrant when water is applied to the paper surface. The effects range from smooth to textural with effortless brush strokes. We’ll also add some textures with stencils for a great mixed-media effect.

This class will take place June 11 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., led by Helen Shafer Garcia, at 230 Quail Gardens Drive.

It costs $75 for members and $89 for non-members.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/1ZMx2S9.

Skate Rising

Girls 4 to 18 are invited to participate in a free skate clinic June 10 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Encinitas Community Park Skate Plaza, 425 Santa Fe Drive.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2swymhB.

Music and Movement for Kindergardeners and Parents

This month-long series, which takes place every Saturday in June from 9 to 9:50 a.m., will offer instruction in music and movement for children, ages 4-6 years old. Parent participation is required. The class will utilize successful elements of Orff and the Kodály method of music education.

The classes, which cost $95 for the series, will take place at the Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive, room 120A.

For more information, call 760-978-0643.

Families Make History: Art Rocks!

The San Dieguito Heritage museum every Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. in the month of June will present a free class where participants can paint and decorate small rocks, gathered from local beaches. The classes will take place at 450 Quail Gardens Drive.