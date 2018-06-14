Encinitas events this weekend and beyond (June 15)

For more information, visit the city’s newsletter at https://bit.ly/2Lws0HJ

Book Signing: Marion Ross

The Cardiff resident and actress best known for her role as the mother on "Happy Days" will sign copies of her new memoir at the Cardiff Library, 2081 Newcastle Drive, on June 16 at 1:30 p.m. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2JBWO9q.

Fathers Day Party

Celebrate the fathers in your life with a special lunch. Choose between the main course: roast beef, gravy, mashed potatoes, Normandy veggies, roll, or soup/salad: cream of tomato soup, chicken caesar salad with carrots at the Encinitas Senior Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive, on June 15 at 11:30 a.m. Reservations required by 8 a.m. on June 15. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2l2YttR.

Lux Opening Reception

Come to Lux Art Institute, 1550 South El Camino Real, and enjoy live music, drinks, and incredible art on June 15 from 7 to 9 p.m. Be the first to see the artwork of our new resident artist Tomory Dodge. In his large-scale paintings, Dodge's process explores concepts of transition by continuously building, destroying, and transforming layers of thick oil paints with fluid strokes of his brushes and knives. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2HGUSKX.

Love America Tour

Marianne Williamson will discuss how a revolution in consciousness paves the way to both personal and national renewal at Seaside Center for Spiritual Living, 1613 Lake Drive, on June 15 from 7 to 9 p.m. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2Jus1zv.

Music By The Sea: Helix Collective

The Los Angeles-based ensemble performs a high-energy, out-of-the-box mix of world, classical, and rock n' roll and are at home in nightclubs and on the classical concert stage. They will perform at Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive, on June 15 at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2sNGCvm.

Community Habitat Restoration Event

Experience a nature workout, while meeting like-minded community members in the spirit of helping out in the wild on June 16 from 9 a.m. to noon at the San Elijo Lagoon. This month, we'll focus on invasive plant species removal in the N. Rios Trail area. Tools, how-to training, and refreshments provided. Presented by San Elijo Lagoon Conservancy. To register, visit https://bit.ly/2JEGQ1J.

Families Make History

The Heritage Ranch, 450 Quail Gardens Drive, presents arts, crafts and music making every Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2knXMey.

Sunday @ 2 Concert

Featuring the talented young 15-year-old violinist Susan Lee, and pianist Yulia Atoyan. They will perform Paganini's La Campanella and the entire Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto at Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive, on June 17 from 2 to 4 p.m. Concert proceeds will benefit the San Diego Rescue Mission. For more information, email dhlee4@yahoo.com.

La Paloma Theatre

Now showing: RGB, The Rider, The Wizard of Oz and Rocky Horror Picture Show. Tickets: $10. For show times, call 760-436-7469.

Back to the Garden

Confused about Climate Change? Come and learn more in a lovely garden setting with wine, appetizers and live music! Sponsored by CitizensClimate Lobby, a non-partisan group advocating with Congress for action on climate change. Parking and garden entry included, ticketholders may come any time after 9 a.m. to enjoy this wonderful garden. Wine and appetizer reception on the patio 2-5pm. Advanced purchase required. Ticket price: $45, ages 25 and under $25. For tickets, visit https://bit.ly/2KGwA6C. For more information, emailameliaxann@gmail.com

Lindsay White and Sarah Sample

On June 23, award-winning songwriters Lindsay White and Sarah Sample will share the stage at Oasis Concert Series, hosted by Raymond andLiberty Riggs in Encinitas. White, fresh off the heels of her 2018SDMA Best Singer-Songwriter win, is promoting her latest record LightsOut, while Sample is touring in support of her new album Redwing. For the address and to RSVP, email cowtown66@gmail.com.

Blood Drive

The Magdalena Ecke Family YMCA, 200 Saxony Road, will host a mobile blood drive from the San Diego Blood Bank on June 23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment for their convenience but walk-ins are also welcome. To schedule an appointment, please call 1-800-4MY-SDBB (1-800-469-7322) or visit www.SanDiegoBloodBank.org.

Beginning guitar class

Learn the basics of playing the guitar in a fun, relaxed setting with Peter Pupping on Mondays in June and July from 7 to 9 p.m. at Karob Art Studios, 919 Urania. Learn chord vocabulary, music reading, scales, and technique. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2y9iWGU.

Science-ing with the LXS: Life Cycles

Learn how everything alive has a life cycle and how those life cycles are connected: seeds to plants, babies to adults, eggs to butterflies on June 19 from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. Discover how scientists explore, discover, journal and share information to better understand our planet. Observe differences to compare and contrast, for example between chrysalis and cocoons. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2t6GWoq.

Adrienne Nims and Spirit Wind

The band will take you on a musical journey with lush harmonies, mystical melodies, and global rhythms on June 20 from noon to 12:45 p.m. at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. Performed on flutes, saxophones, keyboard, and percussion, the music is eloquent, earthy, and multidimensional, combining jazz, Latin, Asian, R&B, and styles from around the globe. The unique melting pot of musical influences are at the forefront of Spirit Wind's passionate and emotive songs. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2JMGar7.

