Encinitas events this weekend and beyond (June 15)

For more information, visit the city’s newsletter at https://bit.ly/2Lws0HJ
Book Signing: Marion Ross
The Cardiff resident and actress best known for her role as the mother on "Happy Days" will sign copies of her new memoir at the Cardiff Library, 2081 Newcastle Drive, on June 16 at 1:30 p.m. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2JBWO9q.
Fathers Day Party
Celebrate the fathers in your life with a special lunch. Choose between the main course: roast beef, gravy, mashed potatoes, Normandy veggies, roll, or soup/salad: cream of tomato soup, chicken caesar salad with carrots at the Encinitas Senior Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive, on June 15 at 11:30 a.m. Reservations required by 8 a.m. on June 15. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2l2YttR.
Lux Opening Reception
Come to Lux Art Institute, 1550 South El Camino Real, and enjoy live music, drinks, and incredible art on June 15 from 7 to 9 p.m. Be the first to see the artwork of our new resident artist Tomory Dodge. In his large-scale paintings, Dodge's process explores concepts of transition by continuously building, destroying, and transforming layers of thick oil paints with fluid strokes of his brushes and knives. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2HGUSKX.
Love America Tour
Marianne Williamson will discuss how a revolution in consciousness paves the way to both personal and national renewal at Seaside Center for Spiritual Living, 1613 Lake Drive, on June 15 from 7 to 9 p.m. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2Jus1zv.
Music By The Sea: Helix Collective
The Los Angeles-based ensemble performs a high-energy, out-of-the-box mix of world, classical, and rock n' roll and are at home in nightclubs and on the classical concert stage. They will perform at Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive, on June 15 at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2sNGCvm.
Community Habitat Restoration Event
Experience a nature workout, while meeting like-minded community members in the spirit of helping out in the wild on June 16 from 9 a.m. to noon at the San Elijo Lagoon. This month, we'll focus on invasive plant species removal in the N. Rios Trail area. Tools, how-to training, and refreshments provided. Presented by San Elijo Lagoon Conservancy. To register, visit https://bit.ly/2JEGQ1J.
Families Make History
The Heritage Ranch, 450 Quail Gardens Drive, presents arts, crafts and music making every Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2knXMey.
Sunday @ 2 Concert
Featuring the talented young 15-year-old violinist Susan Lee, and pianist Yulia Atoyan. They will perform Paganini's La Campanella and the entire Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto at Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive, on June 17 from 2 to 4 p.m. Concert proceeds will benefit the San Diego Rescue Mission. For more information, email dhlee4@yahoo.com.
La Paloma Theatre
Now showing: RGB, The Rider, The Wizard of Oz and Rocky Horror Picture Show. Tickets: $10. For show times, call 760-436-7469.
Back to the Garden
Confused about Climate Change? Come and learn more in a lovely garden setting with wine, appetizers and live music! Sponsored by CitizensClimate Lobby, a non-partisan group advocating with Congress for action on climate change. Parking and garden entry included, ticketholders may come any time after 9 a.m. to enjoy this wonderful garden. Wine and appetizer reception on the patio 2-5pm. Advanced purchase required. Ticket price: $45, ages 25 and under $25. For tickets, visit https://bit.ly/2KGwA6C. For more information, emailameliaxann@gmail.com
Lindsay White and Sarah Sample
On June 23, award-winning songwriters Lindsay White and Sarah Sample will share the stage at Oasis Concert Series, hosted by Raymond andLiberty Riggs in Encinitas. White, fresh off the heels of her 2018SDMA Best Singer-Songwriter win, is promoting her latest record LightsOut, while Sample is touring in support of her new album Redwing. For the address and to RSVP, email cowtown66@gmail.com.
Blood Drive
The Magdalena Ecke Family YMCA, 200 Saxony Road, will host a mobile blood drive from the San Diego Blood Bank on June 23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment for their convenience but walk-ins are also welcome. To schedule an appointment, please call 1-800-4MY-SDBB (1-800-469-7322) or visit www.SanDiegoBloodBank.org.
Beginning guitar class
Learn the basics of playing the guitar in a fun, relaxed setting with Peter Pupping on Mondays in June and July from 7 to 9 p.m. at Karob Art Studios, 919 Urania. Learn chord vocabulary, music reading, scales, and technique. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2y9iWGU.
Science-ing with the LXS: Life Cycles
Learn how everything alive has a life cycle and how those life cycles are connected: seeds to plants, babies to adults, eggs to butterflies on June 19 from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. Discover how scientists explore, discover, journal and share information to better understand our planet. Observe differences to compare and contrast, for example between chrysalis and cocoons. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2t6GWoq.
Adrienne Nims and Spirit Wind
The band will take you on a musical journey with lush harmonies, mystical melodies, and global rhythms on June 20 from noon to 12:45 p.m. at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. Performed on flutes, saxophones, keyboard, and percussion, the music is eloquent, earthy, and multidimensional, combining jazz, Latin, Asian, R&B, and styles from around the globe. The unique melting pot of musical influences are at the forefront of Spirit Wind's passionate and emotive songs. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2JMGar7.
Solar System Explorers Club: Humans on Mars
Led by Susan ("Dr. Sooz") Kurtik, this month's adventure includes a presentation about living on Mars, what should we bring, and testing ways to avoid UV radiation, with exciting videos and images of space followed by fun hands-on activities on June 20 at 3:30 p.m. at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2t6GWoq.
Workshop: 4 Reasons Everyone Needs a Retirement Shield
Taxes may be one of your biggest retirement expenses, social security mistakes are costly (and permanent!), and income planning is often overlooked. Attend this informative session and receive a downside protection workbook, with #1 best-selling author and speaker Kris Miller on June 20 at 6:30 p.m. at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2LLAYky.
Summer open mic
Enjoy some musical fun this summer and share your hidden talent: sing, play an instrument, or be part of the audience (think Karaoke but with live music!) at Seaside Center, 1613 Lake Drive, on Wednesdays from 6:30 to 8 p.m. With musical theatre director Marcia Hootman on the piano. Come early to sign up and bring a friend. For more information, email revmarcia@yahoo.com.
Encinitas Cruise Nights
Cruise downtown Encinitas to see hundreds of hot rods, Woodies and other classic and vintage vehicles and enjoy live music at several venues and find car clubs on June 21 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. All types and makes of classic vehicles, domestic and foreign, are welcome in any open street parking spaces. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2MmGACS.
Thursday Family Fun Night
This year, Thursday Family Fun Night will take place back in the Garden, with family-friendly entertainment at the San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive. On June 21, from 4:30 to 8 p.m., Twinkle and Friends perform. Be sure to bring lawn chairs, blankets, or something comfortable for everyone to sit on during the show. The entire Garden will be open until 8 p.m. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2t7QP56.