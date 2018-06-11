Summer Fun on the 101 to take place June 23

Summer officially kicks off at Leucadia Roadside Park (860 N Coast Hwy 101) on Saturday, June 23 with the 9th annual Summer Fun on the 101: Leucadia’s Music Festival! Starting at 11:30am, the Leucadia 101 Main Street Association presents ten of the finest acts Encinitas has to offer including Mattson 2, Ginger Roots & the Protectors, Stephanie Brown & the Surrealistics, Emily Afton, and more.

Event founder and Leucadia 101 Board member Michael Schmitt says “There’s nothing better to break through the June gloom than some sweet live music, and man, do we have some sweet music ready for Leucadia!”

Perennial headliners Mattson 2 are bigger than ever since their latest album written and produced with Chaz Bundick of Toro y Moi fame. Meanwhile, Ginger Roots & the Protectors have been wowing crowds all over town with their classic reggae styling for years. In fact, Ginger Roots has such an authentic sound, even some of Jamaica’s most legendary musicians like George “Fully” Fullwood have been known to join the band onstage. Local psychedelic rockers Stephanie Brown & the Surrealistics have also been catching the ears of some true rock royalty; catch Stephanie Brown’s backing vocals on Gregg Allman’s latest record “Southern Blood.” The Surrealistics’ tune “Go” was also featured on the latest season of Showtime’s “Shameless.” Though she’s currently taking the Bay Area by storm with her soulful voice and sophisticated pop tunes, singer songwriter Emily Afton, a San Dieguito Academy alum, can’t wait to perform back in Encinitas for her hometown crowd.

While the music matters most, there’s plenty of other attractions to keep you smiling at this free and family-friendly event. Take the little ones by our kids craft booth, hosted by Eco Crafts and have them show their stuff at the annual hula hoop contest. And if they’re inspired by the music, be sure to visit the California Music Studios booth. California Music Studios is southern California’s go-to spot for young musicians to learn how to spread their creative wings. Ride your bike and park it at the free Electra bike valet. Be sure to support Leucadia 101’s San Dieguito Academy music scholarship by purchasing a raffle ticket for the chance to win a surfboard from Surfy Surfy, a Go Pro, a signed Tony Hawk skate deck, Nixon watches, a gift card to Four Moons Spa, plus gift cards to Leucadia’s best restaurants, and other great prizes.

Swell Property is back this year as the Craft Beer Garden sponsor. Attendees 21+ will be able to enjoy beer from San Diego brewers The Lost Abbey and Port Brewing Co. And for the first time ever, Boochcraft will be joining the Summer Fun lineup with their delicious hard kombucha.

Leucadia 101 Main Street Association President Brian Evans reminds us that “Summer Fun on the 101 is free community event due to the generous support of many local sponsors.” These include Boochcraft, Commercial Real Estate Advisor Peter Curry, Surfhouse Boutique Motel, California Music Studios, CO’s Traffic Control Inc., Electra Bicycles, Swell Property, Design 4 Corners, Bing Surfboards, Saint Archer Brewing, Movetic, Leucadia Beach Inn, EDCO, Devour Creative, Regal Seagull, Boochcraft, Surfy Surfy, Progression Surf Shop, The Lost Abbey, Port Brewing Co., Four Moons Spa, Moto Deli, Allie’s Party Rental, Storage West, Changing Tides Foundation, 454 Tattoo and Piercing, Dudek, Tower 33, Le Papagayo, Build NCC, Coffee Coffee, Mira Costa College, Scripps Health, and GoPro.

As always, Leucadia 101 encourages you to avoid traffic and parking by walking or biking. Feel free to bring your own beach chair or blanket to this all-day event and be sure to stop by any of our great dining destinations located on historic Highway 101.

Summer Fun on the 101 is paid for in part by a grant from the San Diego County Board of Supervisors.

— Submitted news release