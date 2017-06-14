Encinitas events this weekend and beyond (June 16)

For more information on the events below and others, visit the city’s newsletter at http://bit.ly/2r7Tk9o

Coast Hwy 101 Banner Exhibit

Travel along Coast Highway 101 and see vinyl banners high up on the light posts through July 4.

The art pieces promote the San Diego County Fair theme, "Where the West is Fun."

Thursday Family Fun Night

Every Thursday through Aug. 31, from 4:30 to 8 p.m., families can enjoy outdoor fun in Hamilton Children's Garden at the San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive. Kid-friendly live entertainment will be provided from 6 to 7 p.m. The event is free with paid admission or membership.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2rtHTYp.

Fairy Festival

Children and parents are invited to celebrate summer at the annual Fairy Festival at San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive, on June 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Fairy Festival features fairy-themed activities, where children may wear their favorite fairy costume, visit our official Fairy Princesses Violette, Juniper and Blue Bell in an enchanted garden for a photo op, leave their wishes at a magic wishing bush, shop in the Fairy Land Market, and enjoy fairy themed crafts.

Children can assemble their own flower fairy doll and fairy baby, and can build a house from natural material and an enchanted swing for their fairy doll, or decorate a coconut shell cradle for the baby. Furthermore, children may paint a wooden treasure chest or ceramic castle, build their own magic wand and assemble a fairy dust necklace.

Adults are asked not to dress up for the festival. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2s1hPW6

Families Make History: Art Rocks!

The San Dieguito Heritage museum every Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. in the month of June will present a free class where participants can paint and decorate small rocks, gathered from local beaches. The classes will take place at 450 Quail Gardens Drive.

Blue Star Museum Program

The San Diego Botanic Garden will offer free admission to all active duty, National Guard and Reserve members of the U.S. military and their families May 1 through Labor Day on Sept. 4 as part of the national Blue Star Museum Program.

Military members who show their active duty I.D. cards are invited to bring up to five immediate family members. Attendees will be able to enjoy the 37-acre Botanic Garden, featuring 29 uniquely themed gardens and 4,000 different plant species. There are also children’s gardens and special events held throughout the summer, including Thursday Family Fun Nights each Thursday from June 1 through Aug. 31; Fairy Festival on June 17; and Insect Fest on July 22 and 23. For more information, visit www.sdbgarden.org/events.htm

Walking tour of Historic Encinitas

The Encinitas Historical Society will hold a free walking tour of Historic Encinitas on Saturday, June 17. The tour, which is led by an Encinitas Historical Society volunteer, begins at 10:00 a.m. in the classroom of the 1883 Schoolhouse, located at 390 West F Street.

The tour provides participants with interesting facts about Encinitas’ history, including how Encinitas came to be known as the “Flower Capital.” Attendees will also learn why early settlers came to town in the 1880s and hear interesting anecdotes about the early owners of many historic buildings. They will learn about Encinitas’ first “recycler,” Miles Kellogg, who built many buildings in the 1920s including the iconic boathouses—the most photographed buildings in Encinitas.

The tour finishes around noon. For more information about the walking tour, call the Encinitas Historical Society President Carolyn Cope at (760) 753-4834.

Peter Pupping to hold guitar classes

Noted Encinitas-based guitar performer and teacher Peter Pupping is inviting guitarists of all genres to improve their skills, musicianship and technique with hands-on teaching and musical training in a small group setting. The class will focus on improving chord vocabulary, music reading, scales and improvisation for intermediate through advanced students.

The class will meet for six Mondays from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Ranch View Baptist Church, 416 Rancho Santa Fe Rd., in Encinitas, beginning Monday, June 12 and ending July 24. There is no class July 3. Participation is $225, and includes course materials.

For more information, contact Peter Pupping at Guitar Sounds, (760) 815-5616 or peter@guitarsounds.com, or register at www.encinitasguitarorchestra.com on the registration tabs.

Summer reading kickoff

John Abrams will present Animal Magic, which blends magic, comedy, music and live exotic pets, on June 16 at 1 p.m. at Cardiff Library, 2081 Newcastle Avenue.

For more information about this free event, call 760-753-4027.

Music By The Sea: Firebird Balalaika Ensemble

The ensemble will perform with Russian traditional instruments and costumes on June 16 at 7:30 p.m. at Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive.

Tickets are $14. For more information, call 760-633-2746.

Volunteer for Coastal Habitat at San Elijo Lagoon

Join the nature workout while improving lands for coastal sage scrub plants and animals on June 17 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Volunteers are encouraged to help collect native plant seeds and to remove invasive plants.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2riN0fD.

Book Nook Sale

Shoppers can fill paper grocery bags with books from select tables for $3 or purchase individual books for 25 cents each at Cardiff Library, 2081 Newcastle Avenue, on June 17 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, call 760-635-1000.

Draw/Paint at the San Elijo Lagoon with Linda Luisi

Linda Luisi will host this class at the San Elijo Lagoon Nature Center, 2710 Manchester, on June 17 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Participants can learn to create the ripping tide and express themselves with colorful strokes. They should bring their own supplies and a chair.

The class costs $25. For more information and to register, visit http://bit.ly/2sUIzVc.

Lux Season Finale: Jorge Pardo

MacArthur Fellow and highly acclaimed artist Jorge Pardo will lead an art discussion in the garden to close out Lux's last artist residency of the season on June 17 from 5 to 9 p.m. at 1550 S. El Camino Real.

Jorge's incredible art is on view.