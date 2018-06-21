Encinitas events this weekend and beyond (June 22)

For more information, visit the city’s newsletter at https://bit.ly/2LLNtg4
Summer Fun on the 101
Check out Leucadia's music festival. Walk, bike or skate to Leucadia Roadside Park with family and friends to hear 10 live performances by local legends and up and coming musical talent on June 23 from noon to 7:30 p.m. at Leucadia Roadside Park, 860 North Coast Highway 101. Plus children's activities, opportunity drawings and the Swell Property Craft Beer Garden. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2sYiGFS.
Lux Art Couture (Creative Nights)
A summer night featuring art, fashion, live music, drinks and good vibes on June 23 from 6 to 10 p.m. at Lux Art Institute, 1550 South El Camino Real. In partnership with Fashion Week San Diego and Adore Folklore, Lux brings 5 local artists, including Litvak Dance, to create art work inspired by local fashion designers. Join us and see the artists in studio as they work on their art pieces, get a preview of Fashion Week San Diego designers, enjoy live music by local musicians, and be creative. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2t0xvYu.
Movie Matinee Concert
The Coastal Communities Concert Band, with special guests the LA Winds and Michael Ruhl, invites you to a movie matinee on June 24 at 2 p.m. at Carlsbad Community Church, 3175 Harding Drive. Enjoy music from the Mask of Zorro; Somewhere in Time; Dartmoor 1912; Bond, James Bond; Star Wars: The Force Awakens; and more. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2yeM9QZ.
From Rags to Riches!
Join pianist and stage personality Jacquelyne Silver as she takes you through a new and unique program of music and storytelling on June 24 from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. This special performance will include music from Beethoven to Broadway to Ragtime and Jazz, with Miss Silver continually weaving her fascinating story of her life in music. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2HTvou2.
Discussion: The Vision of Non-Duality
A talk by Swami Viditatmananda Saraswati on June 24 from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. Come spend an evening with this mahatma and world-renowned teacher of Advaita Vedanta, the wisdom tradition of ancient India that explores the realities of oneself, the world, and the sacred, thereby unfolding the immediate vision of one's innate joy and freedom. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2ld0cNz.
Learn more about climate change at Botanic Garden
San Diego Botanic Garden, June 24, 2-5 pm: Confused about Climate Change? Come and learn more in a lovely garden setting with wine, appetizers and live music. Sponsored by Citizens Climate Lobby, a non-partisan group advocating with Congress for action on climate change. Parking and garden entry included, ticket holders may come any time after 9 a.m. to enjoy this wonderful garden. Wine and appetizer reception on the patio 2-5 p.m. Advanced purchase required. Ticket price: $45, ages 25 and under $25. For more information: ameliaxann@gmail.com
For tickets: www.bit.ly/citizensclimate
Community Habitat Restoration Event
Experience a nature workout, while meeting like-minded community members in the spirit of helping out in the wild on June 16 from 9 a.m. to noon at the San Elijo Lagoon. This month, we'll focus on invasive plant species removal in the N. Rios Trail area. Tools, how-to training, and refreshments provided. Presented by San Elijo Lagoon Conservancy. To register, visit https://bit.ly/2JEGQ1J. Lindsay White and Sarah Sample
On June 23, award-winning songwriters Lindsay White and Sarah Sample will share the stage at Oasis Concert Series, hosted by Raymond andLiberty Riggs in Encinitas. White, fresh off the heels of her 2018SDMA Best Singer-Songwriter win, is promoting her latest record LightsOut, while Sample is touring in support of her new album Redwing. For the address and to RSVP, email cowtown66@gmail.com.
Blood Drive
The Magdalena Ecke Family YMCA, 200 Saxony Road, will host a mobile blood drive from the San Diego Blood Bank on June 23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment for their convenience but walk-ins are also welcome. To schedule an appointment, please call 1-800-4MY-SDBB (1-800-469-7322) or visit www.SanDiegoBloodBank.org.
Families Make History
The Heritage Ranch, 450 Quail Gardens Drive, presents arts, crafts and music making every Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2knXMey.
La Paloma Theatre
Now showing: RGB, Isle of Dogs and Rocky Horror Picture Show. Tickets: $10. For show times, call 760-436-7469.
Beginning guitar class
Learn the basics of playing the guitar in a fun, relaxed setting with Peter Pupping on Mondays in June and July from 7 to 9 p.m. at Karob Art Studios, 919 Urania. Learn chord vocabulary, music reading, scales, and technique. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2y9iWGU.
Summer open mic
Enjoy some musical fun this summer and share your hidden talent: sing, play an instrument, or be part of the audience (think Karaoke but with live music!) at Seaside Center, 1613 Lake Drive, on Wednesdays from 6:30 to 8 p.m. With musical theatre director Marcia Hootman on the piano. Come early to sign up and bring a friend. For more information, email revmarcia@yahoo.com.
Fairy Festival
Youngsters can enjoy fairy crafts, face painting, a fairyland market, enchanted butterfly garden, a meeting with the Fairy Princess, and more. Saturday, June 23, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens D. Free with paid admission or membership. Visit www.sdbgarden.org/fairyfest.htm
Historical Encinitas Bus Tour
See more than 50 historical points of interest and scheduled stops including the Encinitas School House, San Elijo Lagoon, Olivenhain Town Hall, San Dieguito Heritage Museum, and a tour of Bumann Ranch. (Encinitas Preservation Association)
Saturday, June 23, 9 a.m.-12 p,m. Encinitas Historical Society, 390 W. F Street. $65, includes lunch. Visit www.bit.ly/2HmBVNH
SD Symphony’s Bayside Summer Nights concerts
Summer is just around the corner, which means it is almost time to kick off the San Diego Symphony’s annual summertime concert series hosted on the Embarcadero Marina from June - September: Bayside Summer Nights. This year’s lineup is stacked with talent from all genres – from Rick Springfield to Roger Daltrey of The Who to Patti LaBelle to Dee Dee Bridgewater to Clint Black – and features epic films like Star Wars: A New Hope, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire and West Side Story accompanied by a live orchestra. Bayside Summer Nights is the picture-perfect spot to soak up a San Diego sunset and fireworks over the bay to the tunes of some of today’s greatest musicians and is the perfect addition for any summer events preview, outdoor movie or concert roundup you may have planned.
All Bayside Summer Nights concerts begin at 7:30 p.m.; gates open at 6 p.m. Fireworks happen at the conclusion of most Friday and Saturday night concerts—and also on Sunday nights at the Star Spangled Pops and 1812 Tchaikovsky Spectacular.
Visit www.sandiegosymphony.org
Encinitas Cancer Survivors Day Celebration June 23
Scripps Health will host a free public celebration for local cancer survivors, families, friends and the community at large at Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas on Saturday, June 23.
The event is part of Scripps’ 27th annual observance of National Cancer Survivors Day. The program is open to anyone affected by cancer, regardless of where treatment was received. The celebration will include inspirational stories of survival, presentations on advances in cancer care and research, complimentary brunch, live musical entertainment and opportunities to connect with caregivers and fellow survivors. Free parking and shuttle service will be provided.
Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas – Saturday, June 23, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Scripps Encinitas Conference Center, 354 Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas, California 92024. Musical performance by The Rose Three. Register by calling 1-800-SCRIPPS (1-800-727-4777).
‘San Diego Poetry Annual’ event in Balboa Park
On Friday, June 29, Poetry & Art Series 2018 presents a reading by authors from the 2017-18 San Diego Poetry Annual, featuring Ameerah Holliday, Jill G. Hall, Robt O’Sullivan Schleith, Chris Wakefield, Olga Garcia, Billiekai Boughton, and additional contributors published in the anthology.
All writers will share their poem or poems from the new collection. Hosted by Michael Klam. DJ Gill Sotu will provide music and sound throughout the show.
This interactive arts and culture experience will include beverages, snacks and time to mingle. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m. Members are free, nonmembers $6 at the door. The event takes place in the San Diego Art Institute, 1439 El Prado, Balboa Park.
Visit poetryandartsd.com and sandiego-art.org.
Ferrari Owners Club
of San Diego to hold
‘Ferraris at Cielo’ event
Ferrari Owners Club of San Diego invites all to attend “Ferraris at Cielo” Sunday, June 24, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The event will be held at 18021 Calle Ambiente, Rancho Santa Fe, 92067.
On display will be many spectacular and rare Ferraris as well as Lamborghinis, and perhaps a few “Extra Special” automobiles of interest. You can vote in the “People’s Choice” competition and help select the overall “Best In Show.” The judges will be selecting winners from several classes.
Come and enjoy the Italian music and fine food in the beautiful Rancho Santa Fe countryside. The Rancho Santa Fe Food Company will be providing a buffet lunch available for purchase.
This is a free event open to the public.
Family Safety Fair
Children's Primary Care Medical Group (CPCMG) will host a family safety fair and grand opening June 23 from 3 to 6 p.m. at 499 North El Camino Real. Attendees can explore the new CPCMG Encinitas office; learn all about safety; watch the Encinitas Fire Department's safety show and tell; and learn self-defense techniques from PlayItSafe. For more information, visit www.cpcmg.net.
Uganda benefit event
Florence for Youth in Action will host its annual fundraiser for vulnerable children in Kampala, Uganda on June 30 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive. For more information, visit www.florenceforyouthinaction.org.