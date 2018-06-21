Encinitas events this weekend and beyond (June 22)

For more information, visit the city’s newsletter at https://bit.ly/2LLNtg4

Summer Fun on the 101

Check out Leucadia's music festival. Walk, bike or skate to Leucadia Roadside Park with family and friends to hear 10 live performances by local legends and up and coming musical talent on June 23 from noon to 7:30 p.m. at Leucadia Roadside Park, 860 North Coast Highway 101. Plus children's activities, opportunity drawings and the Swell Property Craft Beer Garden. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2sYiGFS.

Lux Art Couture (Creative Nights)

A summer night featuring art, fashion, live music, drinks and good vibes on June 23 from 6 to 10 p.m. at Lux Art Institute, 1550 South El Camino Real. In partnership with Fashion Week San Diego and Adore Folklore, Lux brings 5 local artists, including Litvak Dance, to create art work inspired by local fashion designers. Join us and see the artists in studio as they work on their art pieces, get a preview of Fashion Week San Diego designers, enjoy live music by local musicians, and be creative. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2t0xvYu.

Movie Matinee Concert

The Coastal Communities Concert Band, with special guests the LA Winds and Michael Ruhl, invites you to a movie matinee on June 24 at 2 p.m. at Carlsbad Community Church, 3175 Harding Drive. Enjoy music from the Mask of Zorro; Somewhere in Time; Dartmoor 1912; Bond, James Bond; Star Wars: The Force Awakens; and more. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2yeM9QZ.

From Rags to Riches!

Join pianist and stage personality Jacquelyne Silver as she takes you through a new and unique program of music and storytelling on June 24 from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. This special performance will include music from Beethoven to Broadway to Ragtime and Jazz, with Miss Silver continually weaving her fascinating story of her life in music. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2HTvou2.

Discussion: The Vision of Non-Duality

A talk by Swami Viditatmananda Saraswati on June 24 from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. Come spend an evening with this mahatma and world-renowned teacher of Advaita Vedanta, the wisdom tradition of ancient India that explores the realities of oneself, the world, and the sacred, thereby unfolding the immediate vision of one's innate joy and freedom. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2ld0cNz.

Learn more about climate change at Botanic Garden

San Diego Botanic Garden, June 24, 2-5 pm: Confused about Climate Change? Come and learn more in a lovely garden setting with wine, appetizers and live music. Sponsored by Citizens Climate Lobby, a non-partisan group advocating with Congress for action on climate change. Parking and garden entry included, ticket holders may come any time after 9 a.m. to enjoy this wonderful garden. Wine and appetizer reception on the patio 2-5 p.m. Advanced purchase required. Ticket price: $45, ages 25 and under $25. For more information: ameliaxann@gmail.com

For tickets: www.bit.ly/citizensclimate

Community Habitat Restoration Event

Experience a nature workout, while meeting like-minded community members in the spirit of helping out in the wild on June 16 from 9 a.m. to noon at the San Elijo Lagoon. This month, we'll focus on invasive plant species removal in the N. Rios Trail area. Tools, how-to training, and refreshments provided. Presented by San Elijo Lagoon Conservancy. To register, visit https://bit.ly/2JEGQ1J. Lindsay White and Sarah Sample

On June 23, award-winning songwriters Lindsay White and Sarah Sample will share the stage at Oasis Concert Series, hosted by Raymond andLiberty Riggs in Encinitas. White, fresh off the heels of her 2018SDMA Best Singer-Songwriter win, is promoting her latest record LightsOut, while Sample is touring in support of her new album Redwing. For the address and to RSVP, email cowtown66@gmail.com.

Blood Drive

The Magdalena Ecke Family YMCA, 200 Saxony Road, will host a mobile blood drive from the San Diego Blood Bank on June 23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment for their convenience but walk-ins are also welcome. To schedule an appointment, please call 1-800-4MY-SDBB (1-800-469-7322) or visit www.SanDiegoBloodBank.org.

Families Make History

The Heritage Ranch, 450 Quail Gardens Drive, presents arts, crafts and music making every Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2knXMey.

La Paloma Theatre

Now showing: RGB, Isle of Dogs and Rocky Horror Picture Show. Tickets: $10. For show times, call 760-436-7469.

Beginning guitar class

Learn the basics of playing the guitar in a fun, relaxed setting with Peter Pupping on Mondays in June and July from 7 to 9 p.m. at Karob Art Studios, 919 Urania. Learn chord vocabulary, music reading, scales, and technique. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2y9iWGU.

Summer open mic

Enjoy some musical fun this summer and share your hidden talent: sing, play an instrument, or be part of the audience (think Karaoke but with live music!) at Seaside Center, 1613 Lake Drive, on Wednesdays from 6:30 to 8 p.m. With musical theatre director Marcia Hootman on the piano. Come early to sign up and bring a friend. For more information, email revmarcia@yahoo.com.

Fairy Festival

Youngsters can enjoy fairy crafts, face painting, a fairyland market, enchanted butterfly garden, a meeting with the Fairy Princess, and more. Saturday, June 23, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens D. Free with paid admission or membership. Visit www.sdbgarden.org/fairyfest.htm

Historical Encinitas Bus Tour

See more than 50 historical points of interest and scheduled stops including the Encinitas School House, San Elijo Lagoon, Olivenhain Town Hall, San Dieguito Heritage Museum, and a tour of Bumann Ranch. (Encinitas Preservation Association)

Saturday, June 23, 9 a.m.-12 p,m. Encinitas Historical Society, 390 W. F Street. $65, includes lunch. Visit www.bit.ly/2HmBVNH