Passion Colors Everything art show headed to Encinitas Library

Virginia Ann Holt and Grace Swanson team up to display hand painted silks and gourd art in the six lighted cubes in the foyer of the Encinitas Library.

The title of their show, “Passion Colors Everything”, describes the big, bold botanicals painted on sensuous silks by Virginia and the brightly colored, carved, and burned gourd art by Grace Swanson.

The show runs from June 27 through August 7. The public is invited to a reception by the artists on Saturday, July 8 from 5-7pm at the library.

Virginia Ann Holt is a world-class muralist and fine artist. Creating art for the past 20 years using acrylic paints on watercolor paper, Virginia used her paintings to decorate greeting cards and coffee mugs, and recently began painting one-of-a-kind silk scarves. Her new collection of hand painted silk scarves reflects Virginia’s vivid color palette and unique signature floral, fruit, and abstract designs. Virginia’s award-winning rose garden and fruit trees, together with her world travels to many tropical destinations, have been inspirations for her silk designs.

Grace Swanson was a watercolor and acrylic artist but discovered the world of gourds about 7 years ago. She loves every facet of this art form — from the cleaning, to burning, to sanding, to dying. Swanson says, “ My interest in gourds was sparked by a one-day workshop that I took at San Diego Botanic Garden. I knew about gourds from my childhood in Nigeria, where the people use gourds for everything, from spoons to bowls and for storage. That one class changed the course of my art career. I was hooked on gourds.” Grace is a member of the San Diego County Gourd Artists, the California Gourd Society, and the American Gourd Society.

The Encinitas Library is located at 540 Cornish Drive, Encinitas. (760) 753-7376. Library hours are: Monday-Thursday, 9:30am-8:00pm, Friday-Saturday, 9:30am-5:00pm, Sunday, noon-5:00pm, This exhibit and the reception are free and open to the public. The exhibit is made possible by the City of Encinitas Civic Art Program, encinitasca.gov/VisualArt.

— Submitted press release